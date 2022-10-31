Read full article on original website
Related
disneydining.com
Filmmaker Tim Burton Says Johnny Depp is “Suburban White Trash”
Veteran filmmaker Tim Burton recently spoke about Johnny Depp, strangely comparing himself to Depp by saying that they are both “suburban white trash.”. Tim Burton is known for his, well, “interesting” take on filmmaking. His is a style that can only be described as “Burtonesque.” Far Out Magazine describes Burton’s style in this way:
Johnny Depp Made $650 Million During His Heyday In Hollywood, But His Biggest Payout Was Not A Pirates Of The Caribbean Movie
Johnny Depp has appeared in some of the most massive films of the 2000s and 2010s and has made a lot of money. While some may think his biggest payout came from his stint as Captain Jack Sparrow, it was actually from a different movie. According to The Management Group...
ComicBook
Johnny Depp as Louis XV in Jeanne Du Barry New Look Released
A new image from Johnny Depp's new movie shows him dressed as King Louis XV, king of France, looking every bit the part of a French Royal. The film is Jeanne Du Barry, a "historical love story" about the real-life love affair between King Louis XV and his final mistress at the Court of Versailles, Jeanne du Barry. The film is helmed by French director Maïwenn (Polisse; My King) who also co-wrote the script with Teddy Lussi-Modeste. More importantly, the film is Johnny Depp's first big movie role in three years, following the controversy and backlash to his divorce from Amber Heard.
Johnny Depp Made More Than $50 Million Salary for Less Than 7 Minutes in ‘Alice in Wonderland’
Johnny Depp starred in 'Alice in Wonderland' as the Mad Hatter. He took home a lot of money for the minimal role.
Keanu Reeves Exits Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Devil in the White City' Hulu Series
Keanu Reeves' dabble on the small screen was short-lived. The Matrix star, 58, has exited his role in Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio's Devil in the White City series at Hulu, Entertainment Weekly reports, just two months after his casting was announced as an architect and urban planner Daniel H. Burnham.
Jamie Lee Curtis Recalls That Time Eddie Murphy Showed Up Late To The Trading Places Set And What Happened After
Jamie Lee Curtis recalled that time Eddie Murphy showed up late to the Trading Places set and what happened after.
Tim Burton says he's 'done' making Disney films and compared the process to a 'horrible big circus'
The director also revealed he would never make a Marvel film, telling Deadline, "l can't deal with a multi-universe."
Johnny Depp Imitates His Iconic Jack Sparrow Character 5 Years After Last Playing The Role: Watch
Johnny Depp made one fan’s day by briefly imitating Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. The 59-year-old actor emulated his iconic movie character that he hasn’t played on the big screen for over five years when he was chatting with a woman named Christine Kelly in a TikTok video from October 23.
disneydining.com
Director Tim Burton Wants to Make a “Sleepy Hollow” Sequel with Depp Reprising His Ichabod RoleA Spooky Tim Burton-Johnny Depp Sequel Could Be in the Works
A take-two of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, directed by Tim Burton and starring Johnny Depp, might just become reality. Ichabod Crane and Johnny Depp might be up for a take-two of one of the spookiest films ever made. According to Giant Freaking Robot, veteran filmmaker Tim Burton is considering a sequel to the 1999 film, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, and he wants to cast his friend and actor Johnny Depp for the role of Ichabod Crane.
ComicBook
Beloved Dwayne Johnson Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on any kind of charts should come as no surprise at this point. The WWE legend-turned-Hollywood megastar has cemented himself as one of the most popular actors in the eyes of fans. He's proven to be especially popular on Netflix, where several of his films have leaped onto the streamer's Top 10 lists soon after arriving. That goes for new original films as well as some of Johnson's past adventures.
‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Director Henry Selick Says It’s a ‘Little Unfair’ That Tim Burton Gets All the Credit: That’s Not What I Signed Up For
When one thinks of “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” the name that immediately comes to mind is most likely Tim Burton. After all, Disney marketed the movie as “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” following the director’s success with “Batman,” “Edward Scissorhands” and “Batman Returns.” And yet, it was Henry Selick who directed “Nightmare.” Burton cracked the story, co-produced the film and came up with character designs, but Selick was the director. And after all these years, Selick is a bit tired of the misconception that “Nightmare” is Burton’s film. “That was a little unfair because it wasn’t called ‘Tim Burton’s Nightmare’...
Batman, Beetlejuice, The Simpsons and Wes Borland: Danny Elfman just put on one of the most mind-bending live shows of 2022
Danny Elfman's show at the Hollywood Bowl is a dizzying, career-spanning triumph
ComicBook
Shelley Duvall Breaks Twenty Year Acting Hiatus for New Movie, First Look Released
Two decades after her last film appearance in 2002's Manna From Heaven, award-winning The Shining and Annie Hall star Shelley Duvall is returning to Hollywood with a new movie role. According to Deadline (via Entertainment Weekly), Duvall returns in the upcoming independent horror-thriller The Forest Hills. The film comes from writer-director Scott Goldberg and also stars Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez, and Dee Wallace. The film tells the story of a disturbed man (Mendez) who finds himself tormented by nightmarish visions after enduring head trauma while camping in the Catskill Mountains. Duvall is set to play the man's mother. A first look at the film and DuVall's return has been released as well, and you can check that photo out below.
Fantastic Beasts’ Eddie Redmayne On The Funny Reason His Daughter Asked Him To Return To The Wizarding World
Eddie Redmayne shared the funny reason why his daughter would like him to rejoin the Wizarding World.
purewow.com
Emma Thompson Is Completely Unrecognizable as Miss Trunchbull in Netflix’s New ‘Matilda the Musical’ Trailer
Gather around, children: The official trailer for Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical has been released by Netflix. In this new iteration of the classic tale, actress Emma Thompson takes on the role of the sinister headmistress, Miss Trunchbull. (And her striking appearance made us do a double take.) The two-minute...
Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt's Old Hollywood Movie 'Babylon' Is Over 3 Hours Long: Report
Margot Robbie's next movie is jam-packed. Robbie, 32, stars in Babylon, from La La Land and Whiplash director Damien Chazelle, as an aspiring actress named Nellie LaRoy in 1920s Hollywood, when the movie business was transitioning from silent films to talkies. Brad Pitt plays Jack Conrad, a movie star at a different stage of his career.
Everything to Know About Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ Spinoff ‘Wednesday’
They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky — and coming to Netflix. Tim Burton is directing a new Addams Family spinoff series about Wednesday Addams, appropriately titled Wednesday. The streaming service announced the series in February 2021 and revealed the first look at the show's artwork, which showed a silhouetted Wednesday playing the cello […]
TVOvermind
Leonardo DiCaprio: 7 Movies He Should Have Won an Oscar For
Leonardo DiCaprio is one of Hollywood’s living legends and has starred in several high-grossing movies. His movies have grossed about $7.2 billion globally, and his name is a box office earner. Yet, Leonardo DiCaprio has only won one Oscar throughout his 33-year acting career. Yes, that’s right; one! It...
Hollywood A-Listers Attend Will Smith’s Screening for Film Inspired by Photo of Whipped Black Slave
Notable celebrities surrounded Will Smith for a screening of his new film, Emancipation. The elite Hollywood actor took to his Instagram on Monday to post a selfie with celebrity friends at the event. According to Apple TV+, Smith plays the role of Peter, a man on a journey toward freedom.
Our Top List Of Celebrities Who Left Hollywood
Some people have tasted Hollywood and decided it’s not for them. Even with all the perks, glitz, and glamour that the industry offers, they just can’t cope with the attention-hungry downside and will do anything to have a normal life. Not really surprising, considering that over the years, paparazzi and fans have been laser-focused on celebrity affairs.
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT
Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com
Comments / 0