ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

Comments / 0

Related
disneydining.com

Filmmaker Tim Burton Says Johnny Depp is “Suburban White Trash”

Veteran filmmaker Tim Burton recently spoke about Johnny Depp, strangely comparing himself to Depp by saying that they are both “suburban white trash.”. Tim Burton is known for his, well, “interesting” take on filmmaking. His is a style that can only be described as “Burtonesque.” Far Out Magazine describes Burton’s style in this way:
ComicBook

Johnny Depp as Louis XV in Jeanne Du Barry New Look Released

A new image from Johnny Depp's new movie shows him dressed as King Louis XV, king of France, looking every bit the part of a French Royal. The film is Jeanne Du Barry, a "historical love story" about the real-life love affair between King Louis XV and his final mistress at the Court of Versailles, Jeanne du Barry. The film is helmed by French director Maïwenn (Polisse; My King) who also co-wrote the script with Teddy Lussi-Modeste. More importantly, the film is Johnny Depp's first big movie role in three years, following the controversy and backlash to his divorce from Amber Heard.
disneydining.com

Director Tim Burton Wants to Make a “Sleepy Hollow” Sequel with Depp Reprising His Ichabod RoleA Spooky Tim Burton-Johnny Depp Sequel Could Be in the Works

A take-two of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, directed by Tim Burton and starring Johnny Depp, might just become reality. Ichabod Crane and Johnny Depp might be up for a take-two of one of the spookiest films ever made. According to Giant Freaking Robot, veteran filmmaker Tim Burton is considering a sequel to the 1999 film, The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, and he wants to cast his friend and actor Johnny Depp for the role of Ichabod Crane.
ComicBook

Beloved Dwayne Johnson Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on any kind of charts should come as no surprise at this point. The WWE legend-turned-Hollywood megastar has cemented himself as one of the most popular actors in the eyes of fans. He's proven to be especially popular on Netflix, where several of his films have leaped onto the streamer's Top 10 lists soon after arriving. That goes for new original films as well as some of Johnson's past adventures.
Variety

‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Director Henry Selick Says It’s a ‘Little Unfair’ That Tim Burton Gets All the Credit: That’s Not What I Signed Up For

When one thinks of “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” the name that immediately comes to mind is most likely Tim Burton. After all, Disney marketed the movie as “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” following the director’s success with “Batman,” “Edward Scissorhands” and “Batman Returns.” And yet, it was Henry Selick who directed “Nightmare.” Burton cracked the story, co-produced the film and came up with character designs, but Selick was the director. And after all these years, Selick is a bit tired of the misconception that “Nightmare” is Burton’s film. “That was a little unfair because it wasn’t called ‘Tim Burton’s Nightmare’...
ComicBook

Shelley Duvall Breaks Twenty Year Acting Hiatus for New Movie, First Look Released

Two decades after her last film appearance in 2002's Manna From Heaven, award-winning The Shining and Annie Hall star Shelley Duvall is returning to Hollywood with a new movie role. According to Deadline (via Entertainment Weekly), Duvall returns in the upcoming independent horror-thriller The Forest Hills. The film comes from writer-director Scott Goldberg and also stars Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez, and Dee Wallace. The film tells the story of a disturbed man (Mendez) who finds himself tormented by nightmarish visions after enduring head trauma while camping in the Catskill Mountains. Duvall is set to play the man's mother. A first look at the film and DuVall's return has been released as well, and you can check that photo out below.
Us Weekly

Everything to Know About Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ Spinoff ‘Wednesday’

They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky — and coming to Netflix. Tim Burton is directing a new Addams Family spinoff series about Wednesday Addams, appropriately titled Wednesday. The streaming service announced the series in February 2021 and revealed the first look at the show's artwork, which showed a silhouetted Wednesday playing the cello […]
TVOvermind

Leonardo DiCaprio: 7 Movies He Should Have Won an Oscar For

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of Hollywood’s living legends and has starred in several high-grossing movies. His movies have grossed about $7.2 billion globally, and his name is a box office earner. Yet, Leonardo DiCaprio has only won one Oscar throughout his 33-year acting career. Yes, that’s right; one! It...
DoYouRemember?

Our Top List Of Celebrities Who Left Hollywood

Some people have tasted Hollywood and decided it’s not for them. Even with all the perks, glitz, and glamour that the industry offers, they just can’t cope with the attention-hungry downside and will do anything to have a normal life. Not really surprising, considering that over the years, paparazzi and fans have been laser-focused on celebrity affairs.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT

2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
733K+
Views
ABOUT

Giant Freakin Robot stomps into the future of everything that matters. We offer unique information that impacts everything you care about most.

 https://www.giantfreakinrobot.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy