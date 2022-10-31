Notebook: Rough Ride for QB Morton as Red Raiders Lose Big to Baylor

Texas Tech couldn't seem to get anything to fall into place during their loss to Baylor on Saturday night.

Texas Tech's 45-17 defeat at the hands of Baylor marked the first home loss of 2022 for the Red Raiders and dropped them to 4-4.

The Red Raiders came in fresh off a blowout win over West Virginia and looked poised to make a late-season run coming into this matchup. Unfortunately, Baylor wasn't having any of it and they stifled Tech's offense at every turn.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Behren Morton had a bit of a rocky outing after being named the official starter. He was able two score touchdowns (1 pass/ 1 rush), but he also gave up three interceptions and made even more throws that should have been picked off.

Tech's scoring woes can't be blamed entirely on the young quarterback though, and Baylor was able to move the ball at will on the other side of things. Ultimately, the Bears were just too physical for the overmatched Red Raiders.

QB Behren Morton Still Growing

Morton was responsible for both of the Red Raiders' two touchdowns and he looked very capable at times. The problem is that outside of those flashes, he looked like what he is: a freshman.

His three interceptions easily could have been five or six, and his 8-for-27 completion rate just isn't going to cut it in big games. He wasn't the only Tech QB who had trouble, though, as both Tyler Shough and Donovan Smith came in to throw picks during the game as well.

It wasn't like people expected Morton to come out and be Patrick Mahomes, but after the Red Raiders' blowout of West Virginia last weekend, hopes were certainly high. Really, there's not too much to be worried about with Morton or his development, though.

He's still very young and has plenty of time to improve. The fight that he and the offense showed in the third quarter should be a good sign of things to come for Tech and their freshman field general.

Red Raiders Defense Got Beat Up

Part of the reason Tech's offense couldn't score is because it didn't have the ball very much. Baylor dominated time of possession, holding the ball for over twice as long as Texas Tech.

How did they accomplish that? By running the ball at will. Baylor's offensive line imposed their will on the Red Raider defense and the Bears rushed for over 200 yards.

Baylor's physicality played a huge factor in this game, and Tech wasn't able to play at their usual tempo. Five turnovers also didn't help the Red Raiders' cause, keeping points off the board and an exhausted defense on the field.

If the Red Raiders want to avoid this in the future, Tech's got to control the speed of the game a lot better going forward.

Tech Needs More From Ground Game

Texas Tech succumbed to its season-long Achilles heel, starting slow. It's not like Baylor jumped out to a fast start either, but Tech is a fast-paced offense and if they don't get going early, they don't get going at all. Morton snuggled initially, but the inability to run the ball is what really put the Red Raiders behind the eight ball.

The Red Raiders managed only 122 yards on the ground, with their lone rushing score coming from Morton on a quarterback scramble. If Tech can't run the ball, they can't keep the ball.

And that puts their defense on the field way more than they should be. Until the Red Raiders can establish a reliable running game, they'll be at risk of this happening against more physical teams.

