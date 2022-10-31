ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Big Noon Kickoff: Everything you need to know for Texas Tech at TCU

The No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs will try to remain undefeated as they play host to Texas Tech on Saturday, and "Big Noon Kickoff" will be there for the Big 12 showdown!. And if you're in town for the game, we'd like you to celebrate with us ahead of the contest.
ESPN 960 San Angelo

Baylor LB Dunks on Weak Lubbock Atmosphere

Before the Texas Tech contest against Baylor, there were some thoughts about the game, as there generally are, from both sides of the game. Baylor pundits naturally leaned toward Baylor, while Texas Tech pundits mostly leaned toward Texas Tech. Again, generally, that's how it goes when the spread is close...
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

WATCH: Kansas football coordinators recap bye week, look ahead to Oklahoma State challenge

Kansas football (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) is set to return home on Saturday for a game against No. 18-ranked Oklahoma State (6-2, 3-2 Big 12). The Jayhawks will be looking to snap a 12-game losing streak against the Cowboys on Saturday. KU has not defeated Oklahoma State since 2007 and remains KU’s only win against Oklahoma State since 1996. The Cowboys will enter Saturday’s game off the back of a 48-0 loss to Kansas State on the road. KU enters the game off the back of its bye week.
STILLWATER, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy