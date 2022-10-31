Read full article on original website
Related
Kickoff Time for Oklahoma and West Virginia Announced
The Sooners will visit West Virginia for the first time since 2018 on Nov. 12.
Kickoff and TV information announced for future K-State, KU, Big 12 football games
Game times and TV are set for some future Big 12 football games, including Kansas State at Baylor and KU at Texas Tech.
Big 12 Announces Week 10 Start Times For Oklahoma, Oklahoma State Games
The Big 12 Conference took its time, but it has finally announced when the Sooners and Cowboys will suit up on Saturday. The league, who is reportedly a few years away from landing a windfall of new dollars in a non-OU and non-Texas existence, said Oklahoma and Oklahoma State will take the field in separate mid-afternoon tilts.
FOX Sports
Big Noon Kickoff: Everything you need to know for Texas Tech at TCU
The No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs will try to remain undefeated as they play host to Texas Tech on Saturday, and "Big Noon Kickoff" will be there for the Big 12 showdown!. And if you're in town for the game, we'd like you to celebrate with us ahead of the contest.
College football picks against the spread for Week 10
It's not often you get a 1 vs. 2 matchup in the regular season, but the Week 10 college football schedule officially enters the history books this Saturday. Georgia and Tennessee face off from Athens in a crucial matchup pitting the No. 1 Bulldogs against the No. 2 Vols with a chance to take a ...
Baylor LB Dunks on Weak Lubbock Atmosphere
Before the Texas Tech contest against Baylor, there were some thoughts about the game, as there generally are, from both sides of the game. Baylor pundits naturally leaned toward Baylor, while Texas Tech pundits mostly leaned toward Texas Tech. Again, generally, that's how it goes when the spread is close...
WATCH: Kansas football coordinators recap bye week, look ahead to Oklahoma State challenge
Kansas football (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) is set to return home on Saturday for a game against No. 18-ranked Oklahoma State (6-2, 3-2 Big 12). The Jayhawks will be looking to snap a 12-game losing streak against the Cowboys on Saturday. KU has not defeated Oklahoma State since 2007 and remains KU’s only win against Oklahoma State since 1996. The Cowboys will enter Saturday’s game off the back of a 48-0 loss to Kansas State on the road. KU enters the game off the back of its bye week.
Comments / 0