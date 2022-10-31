Kansas football (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) is set to return home on Saturday for a game against No. 18-ranked Oklahoma State (6-2, 3-2 Big 12). The Jayhawks will be looking to snap a 12-game losing streak against the Cowboys on Saturday. KU has not defeated Oklahoma State since 2007 and remains KU’s only win against Oklahoma State since 1996. The Cowboys will enter Saturday’s game off the back of a 48-0 loss to Kansas State on the road. KU enters the game off the back of its bye week.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO