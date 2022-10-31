ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Athlon Sports

Paul Finebaum Names 'Coach To Watch' For The Auburn Job

After several weeks of speculation, the Auburn Tigers officially fired head coach Bryan Harsin this morning.  Speaking Sunday on an ESPN college football show on YouTube, Paul Finebaum noted that one name is ahead of the pack when it comes to who will be the next head football coach for the ...
saturdaytradition.com

SEC program fires head coach following Week 9

Auburn has dismissed football coach Bryan Harsin following a brutal and troubling season. On Monday, the school announced that there will be a “change in football leadership,” with a statement. “Auburn University has decided to make a change in the leadership the Auburn University football program,” the statement...
Popculture

Major College Football Team Fires Head Coach After Less Than Two Seasons

A major college football team has seen enough from its head coach. On Monday, the Auburn Tigers announced they have fired Bryan Harsin after less than two seasons with the team. The decision also comes after Auburn lost to Arkansas at home by two touchdowns. In 21 games at Auburn, Harsin went 9-12.
247Sports

Murphy Column: Program went backwards on Bryan Harsin's watch

Without a doubt the Auburn football program regressed on Bryan Harsin’s watch and it was no surprise on Monday when the word came down that he was finished prior to the end of his second season on the Plains. With the Tigers on a four-game losing streak, which should...
Tuscaloosa Thread

Alabama Punter Enters Transfer Portal

Alabama punter Jack Martin announced that he would be entering the transfer portal on Monday. "I would like to thank The University of Alabama for the opportunity they have given me," said Martin in a statement issued on social media. "I have officially entered my name in the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with 2 years of eligibility."
