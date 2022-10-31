Read full article on original website
Paul Finebaum Names 'Coach To Watch' For The Auburn Job
After several weeks of speculation, the Auburn Tigers officially fired head coach Bryan Harsin this morning. Speaking Sunday on an ESPN college football show on YouTube, Paul Finebaum noted that one name is ahead of the pack when it comes to who will be the next head football coach for the ...
Coaches Corner: Who Auburn will target after firing Bryan Harsin, why Cam Newton is the next star HBCU coach
A day after naming Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen to the AD spot on the Plains, Auburn has removed Bryan Harsin as its head coach with a buyout price tag of $15 million. Harsin was 3-5 in 2022 and 9-12 overall in 21 games. "Auburn will begin an immediate...
Auburn’s top target to replace Bryan Harsin already emerging
John Cohen is shooting for the stars with this top candidate to replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn. With Bryan Harsin out at Auburn, new athletic director John Cohen may have his eyes set on another SEC West coach…. No, he is not going to bring Mike Leach with him from...
Former Auburn coach Bryan Harsin makes statement after firing
Former Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin has spoken out for the first time since his firing. Harsin released a statement through ESPN analyst Cole Cubelic’s Twitter account. The statement comes after Harsin was fired shortly after Auburn announced the hiring of its new athletic director, John Cohen. Here is...
Auburn suffers first decommitment since firing Bryan Harsin
Auburn’s 2023 recruiting class has suffered its first decommitment since the Tigers fired Bryan Harsin. Gernorris Wilson, a three-star offensive lineman, announced that he would be backing off his pledge Monday on Twitter. “Due to the current circumstances I’ve decided to decommit from Auburn University. My recruitment is 1000%...
Will Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin address Auburn speculation with his players?
Less than an hour after Auburn officially announced the departure of head coach Bryan Harsin on Monday, Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin's name started floating around in media reports amid speculation about the vacancy. Brandon Marcello of 247Sports called Kiffin the "top name" to watch. Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports...
College football fans react as Auburn fires coach Bryan Harsin
We saw the first coaching change in the SEC this season on Monday as Auburn made the unsurprising decision to fire second-year coach Bryan Harsin following a 41-27 home loss against the Arkansas Razorbacks. This is a move that was expected by the end of the season, and some thought...
SEC program fires head coach following Week 9
Auburn has dismissed football coach Bryan Harsin following a brutal and troubling season. On Monday, the school announced that there will be a “change in football leadership,” with a statement. “Auburn University has decided to make a change in the leadership the Auburn University football program,” the statement...
Major College Football Team Fires Head Coach After Less Than Two Seasons
A major college football team has seen enough from its head coach. On Monday, the Auburn Tigers announced they have fired Bryan Harsin after less than two seasons with the team. The decision also comes after Auburn lost to Arkansas at home by two touchdowns. In 21 games at Auburn, Harsin went 9-12.
Bryan Harsin allegedly made fun of another SEC program before getting fired at Auburn
Auburn fired head coach Bryan Harsin on Monday and I don’t think anyone who follows college football was surprised. Not long after Harsin was hired, it became a matter of “when” he would be fired, not “if”. Harsin was never a good fit at Auburn....
Murphy Column: Program went backwards on Bryan Harsin's watch
Without a doubt the Auburn football program regressed on Bryan Harsin’s watch and it was no surprise on Monday when the word came down that he was finished prior to the end of his second season on the Plains. With the Tigers on a four-game losing streak, which should...
Podcast: Auburn football fires Bryan Harsin, names Cadillac Williams as interim head coach
What Bryan Harsin's firing means for Auburn...
