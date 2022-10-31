Read full article on original website
dragonfly1962
2d ago
Also unexplained at the jail is the mystery of the missing huge, ornamental “ skeleton key” that used to be mounted at the rooftop! It was a perfect vintage ornament for the old jail since those were the type of keys used during that time period. Please find the key and put it back on top of the building!!!
Reply
3
Related
sciotopost.com
Columbus Man Sentenced to Prison in Pickaway County
PICKAWAY – A Columbus Man has been sentenced to jail after a traffic stop conducted in the morning of December 28, 2021. Sgt Kyle Eveland initiated a traffic stop on a blue Honda Civic on State Rte 104 in the area of Florence Chapel Pike. Deputy Seth Thomas assisted Sgt Eveland with the traffic stop.
sciotopost.com
Local Circleville Woman Caught with Drugs Again
Circleville – A local woman has been arrested again for more drug charges. Elisa Leasure was arrested a few months ago when her hotel room in Circleville was raided, she was charged with several drug charges but posted bail, and was out quickly. She was caught a few weeks later in the area of Scioto street when a Circleville officer saw a wanted man riding in her car. That man ran but dropped drugs during his getaway. Leasure was charged during that incident along with the man who was caught shortly afterwards.
WSYX ABC6
Ex-Ohio Department of Corrections employee receives 5 life sentences
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A former Ohio Department of Correction employee will spend the rest of his life in prison. Muata Fisher, 50, of Westerville was sentenced on Tuesday to five life sentences plus 80 years for multiple counts of rape and gross sexual imposition of a minor. The...
Columbus police: DNA connects murder victim to man killed by police at hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said DNA evidence has connected a murder victim with a man shot and killed by police and security at a Westerville hospital in 2021. Police said blood found on the interior doorknob and the victim’s cane linked the suspect, Miles Monsay Jackson, to the murder victim, Ticardo Lawayne Williams, […]
Police release photos of persons of interest in Columbus shooting of Girard man
Police have released photos of several persons of interest, wanted for questioning in a Columbus shooting that killed a Girard man.
Juvenile assaults officer, temporarily frees 4 others in Circleville youth prison
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — A juvenile being held at the Circleville Juvenile Correctional Facility assaulted a corrections officer and took her keys, freeing four other juveniles over the weekend. The Ohio Department of Youth Services said the incident happened Saturday around 6:10 p.m. A DYS spokesperson said the five juveniles...
Man pleads guilty to 2020 fatal shooting during fight in southeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to a fatal shooting in southeast Columbus in May 2020. Frank Demontae Turner, who was 17 at the time of his arrest in July of 2020, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter with a three-year firearm specification and was sentenced to between 11 […]
WFMJ.com
Pastor of Girard church posts video message after parishioner fatally shot in Columbus
The pastor of St. Rose Church of Girard is offering words of comfort to the family and friends of a parish member who was fatally shot in Columbus over the weekend. Father Jordan Kelly posted a message on the church’s Facebook page following the death of Kevin Sobnosky, who would have turned 22-years-old next week.
45-Year-Old Ohio Woman Living In 83-Year-Old Body
She has a rare disease that causes her body to age rapidly.
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Police Seek ID on Robbery Suspect in Lancaster
On October 31, 2022, between 6:30 pm and 7:30 pm, a male suspect entered Walgreens, located at 911 North Memorial Drive, Lancaster, Ohio 43130, and BP Gas Station, located at 603 North Memorial Drive, Lancaster, Ohio 43130. The suspect stated he had a weapon and demanded money from the businesses....
cwcolumbus.com
Owners of crashed Kia ask why a 12-year-old is out stealing and driving cars
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The owner of a stolen and crashed Kia Soul said kids not only ripped off his car but his livelihood. Dustin Corbitt and his girlfriend Shelby Sinex had their Kia stolen from their apartment complex parking lot early Wednesday. The couple said it was locked and the keys were inside their home.
WSYX ABC6
Stolen car chase involving 2 young girls ends in west Columbus crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A pair of young girls survived a crash involving a stolen car during a chase with the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office early Wednesday morning on the west side. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a 12-year-old was driving the stolen car and a 13-year-old...
WSYX ABC6
Police searching for suspect involved in deadly east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for a suspect involved in a deadly shooting in east Columbus Tuesday. Officers were called to a house along Harvard Avenue just before 12:30 p.m. after Allen Mullins, 53, walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound. Mullins later died at OSU...
WHIZ
Suspect Wanted in Burger King Robbery
The Newark Division of Police is looking for information that could lead to the arrest of a suspect in an armed robbery. Police said that on October 8 between 11:30pm and Midnight, a white male entered the Burger King on North 21st Street through the back door, flashed a gun and demanded money from the employees.
sciotopost.com
Franklin County – One Dead After Semi Crashes Creating Hazmat Situation
Sheriff Dallas Baldwin states that the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal injury crash that occurred at approximately 11:56 am in. the area of 7734 E. Broad St., Columbus, Franklin County. A white 2017 Peterbilt truck was traveling west on East Broad St., when for an unknown.
Ohio woman charged with homicide after running over man outside a tavern
An Ohio woman has been arrested and charged after she allegedly ran over a man with her car and left the scene. Zanesville Police say 27-year-old Pariss Dickinson has been charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts failure to stop after an accident, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs […]
ashlandsource.com
Mansfield man sentenced to 6 years in prison, $1.57 million fine in Medicaid fraud case
MANSFIELD — The owner of a Mansfield outpatient treatment center for substance-use disorders will spend six years in prison for defrauding the Ohio Department of Medicaid, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Wednesday. Geron L. Tate, a Mansfield resident and owner of G L Tate & Associates, was sentenced...
Driver of semitrailer crashes into tree, dies in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed in a crash in east Columbus on Tuesday. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the driver of a 2017 Peterbilt truck was traveling west in the 7700 block of East Broad Street just before noon. The driver then crossed into the same...
Two people accused of stealing numerous Apple devices from Clintonville store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are looking for two people who are accused of stealing numerous Apple devices in Clintonville. According to the Columbus Division of Police, the two suspects went to a store on Oct. 21 at around 6 p.m. on the 4400 block of North High Street and stole more than a dozen […]
Four-year-old child dies after being hit by car in Ohio
An earlier report can be seen in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A child is dead and a woman is in critical condition after being hit by a car on the northeast side of Columbus Monday night. Columbus police said the crash happened at 6:54 p.m. at Valley Park Drive and Westerville […]
Comments / 1