4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
A Fun 3 Day Seattle Itinerary!33andfreeSeattle, WA
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Washington witness photographs multiple hovering orb UFOsRoger MarshLake Forest Park, WA
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
What do Experts Say About Geno Smith and The Seattle Seahawks?
After week 8 in the 2022 NFL season, the Seattle Seahawks sit at #1 in the NFC West. The Seahawks, at 5-3, have the 7th best record thus far in the entire NFL. Seattle Seahawks at #1 in the NFC West at Mid-Season. Who saw it coming? Well, almost nobody...
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks overreactions to win over New York Giants
The Seattle Seahawks beat the New York Giants this week. Seattle sits atop NFC West by a full game. Their surprising season continues. This week the Seahawks got a pleasant surprise from an unlikely source. The Seattle Seahawks hosted the New York football Giants on Sunday. It was a battle...
Pete Carroll Victory Lap: Takes Shot at Critics After Seahawks' Win Over Giants
With his Seattle Seahawks remaining in first place of the NFC West after a big win over the New York Giants, Pete Carroll couldn't contain himself anymore after Sunday's victory and wasn't shy about flaunting his success to his critics. Who's laughing now?
Seahawks leap into top 10 after win over Giants
With three straight wins for the Seahawks — and new quarterback Geno Smith at the helm — the Seattle team is sitting comfortably at the top of the National Football Conference West ranking. The big picture: The Seahawks were predicted to be a squad heading nowhere, both because...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks TE Will Dissly Garners NFC Special Teams Player of the Week
After being in the middle of two crucial turnovers created on special teams in a 27-13 win over the Giants, Seahawks tight end Will Dissly has been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 8. With Seattle knotted up with New York at seven points apiece midway...
Yardbarker
Seattle Seahawks Dud and Stud of Game 8 vs. Giants
The Seattle Seahawks made it three straight with a 27-13 win over the New York Giants. Here are our Dud and Stud of the game. In what can be described as an impressive win by the Seattle Seahawks, they upset the Giants 27-13 on Sunday at Lumen Field. The Seahawks...
Yardbarker
Pete Carroll Boasts Seahawks 'Look Like We Used To' After Win vs. Giants
For the Seattle Seahawks, there's no longer the hard-hitting days of the Legion of Boom on defense with Russell Wilson at the helm on offense and Marshawn Lynch in the backfield. This past offseason all but signaled the end of what was a historical era of football in the Pacific Northwest.
Kadarius Toney on trade to Chiefs: 'It feels good to be wanted by a team'
Kadarius Toney spoke with reporters for the first time since being traded to the Chiefs, and said he was “a little shocked” to learn he had been traded.
