Seattle, WA

Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks overreactions to win over New York Giants

The Seattle Seahawks beat the New York Giants this week. Seattle sits atop NFC West by a full game. Their surprising season continues. This week the Seahawks got a pleasant surprise from an unlikely source. The Seattle Seahawks hosted the New York football Giants on Sunday. It was a battle...
Axios

Seahawks leap into top 10 after win over Giants

With three straight wins for the Seahawks — and new quarterback Geno Smith at the helm — the Seattle team is sitting comfortably at the top of the National Football Conference West ranking. The big picture: The Seahawks were predicted to be a squad heading nowhere, both because...
Tri-City Herald

Seahawks TE Will Dissly Garners NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

After being in the middle of two crucial turnovers created on special teams in a 27-13 win over the Giants, Seahawks tight end Will Dissly has been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 8. With Seattle knotted up with New York at seven points apiece midway...
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks Dud and Stud of Game 8 vs. Giants

The Seattle Seahawks made it three straight with a 27-13 win over the New York Giants. Here are our Dud and Stud of the game. In what can be described as an impressive win by the Seattle Seahawks, they upset the Giants 27-13 on Sunday at Lumen Field. The Seahawks...
