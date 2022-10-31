ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Decider.com

Confused John Stamos Believed Drew Barrymore Was About To Propose Marriage During Awkward Interview Moment

John Stamos had the best response when Drew Barrymore got on the floor during his interview on today’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. The talk show host has notably taken things to the ground while interviewing people like Hilary and Chelsea Clinton, Regina Hall, and Lea Michele, and it seems as though Stamos, who was promoting his new Disney+ show Big Shot, was no exception.
Popculture

Drew Barrymore Tears up Remembering How She Thought 'E.T. The Extra Terrestrial' Was Real

Drew Barrymore shares a profound but funny experience on Monday's new episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. In a preview clip from her reunion with her E.T. co-stars, Dee Wallace helps Barrymore recall that she believed the extra-terrestrial was real while they were filming. She explained that director Steven Spielberg and the crew conspired to keep that belief alive for the then-7-year-old Barrymore.
Gizmodo

Drew Barrymore Truly Believed E.T. Was Real

In an upcoming special on The Drew Barrymore Show, the original cast of E.T. reunites to reminisce about the making of the Amblin classic film from director Stephen Spielberg. This year the film celebrates 40 years and has had a special. IMAX theatrical run in addition to a new home...
RadarOnline

Matthew Perry Reveals Bizarre Hatred For Keanu Reeves While Recalling River Phoenix’s Death In New Book

Matthew Perry revealed a hot take in his new memoir: he’s not a fan of beloved Hollywood icon, Keanu Reeves, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Friends star penned his bizarre hatred towards Reeves in his new book, Friends, Lovers and The Big Terrible Thing. Perry wrote about his annoyance with Reeves while praising other actors — including Reeves' longtime best friend, River Phoenix — who suddenly died in 1993.
OK! Magazine

Matthew Perry Reveals Heated Animosity Towards Keanu Reeves: Why Does He 'Still Walk Among Us?'

In the midst of coping with the loss of his dearest friends, Matthew Perry admittedly built up strangely immense resentment towards Keanu Reeves.“Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?” the 53-year-old questioned in his upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, set for release on Tuesday, November 1.Perry debuted in his first movie, A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon, in 1988 alongside Phoenix — a lifelong friend of Reeves.The romantic drama portrayed the two actors as the classic best friend duo, which...
Popculture

Russell Crowe Shoots Down Longtime Audition Rumor for Julia Roberts Classic

Russell Crowe called the idea that he ever auditioned for My Best Friend's Wedding "pure imagination." Earlier this year, director P.J. Hogan said he wanted the Gladiator star to play the male lead in the romantic comedy hit that cemented Julia Roberts' star status. Hogan claimed Crowe even did a table read with Roberts, but there was no chemistry and the part went to Dermot Mulroney.
Distractify

Matthew Perry Takes Several Digs at Keanu Reeves in His Memoir, but Why?

Few actors in Hollywood are more universally beloved than Keanu Reeves, who has been a movie star for 30 years but still seems remarkably grounded. However, in a new memoir called Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew Perry takes a couple of shots at the Speed actor that led some to wonder whether the Friends alum has something against him.
DoYouRemember?

Our Top List Of Celebrities Who Left Hollywood

Some people have tasted Hollywood and decided it’s not for them. Even with all the perks, glitz, and glamour that the industry offers, they just can’t cope with the attention-hungry downside and will do anything to have a normal life. Not really surprising, considering that over the years, paparazzi and fans have been laser-focused on celebrity affairs.
EW.com

How Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder's Dracula wedding inspired Maureen Lee Lenker's debut novel

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As an entertainment journalist, Maureen Lee Lenker has spent much of her career covering film and the romance genre for Entertainment Weekly. So, perhaps it's no surprise that her debut novel combines the best of both worlds.
