Confused John Stamos Believed Drew Barrymore Was About To Propose Marriage During Awkward Interview Moment
John Stamos had the best response when Drew Barrymore got on the floor during his interview on today’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. The talk show host has notably taken things to the ground while interviewing people like Hilary and Chelsea Clinton, Regina Hall, and Lea Michele, and it seems as though Stamos, who was promoting his new Disney+ show Big Shot, was no exception.
Embarrassed Drew Barrymore Admits “It’s Been a While” Since She’s Bought New Underwear on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’
Drew Barrymore gave a little TMI during today’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show while she and Drew’s News co-host Ross Mathews opened up about the last time they purchased underwear — but we are living for her honesty. The duo was discussing the Washington Post article...
Popculture
Drew Barrymore Tears up Remembering How She Thought 'E.T. The Extra Terrestrial' Was Real
Drew Barrymore shares a profound but funny experience on Monday's new episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. In a preview clip from her reunion with her E.T. co-stars, Dee Wallace helps Barrymore recall that she believed the extra-terrestrial was real while they were filming. She explained that director Steven Spielberg and the crew conspired to keep that belief alive for the then-7-year-old Barrymore.
Gizmodo
Drew Barrymore Truly Believed E.T. Was Real
In an upcoming special on The Drew Barrymore Show, the original cast of E.T. reunites to reminisce about the making of the Amblin classic film from director Stephen Spielberg. This year the film celebrates 40 years and has had a special. IMAX theatrical run in addition to a new home...
Christian Bale says the whole of Hollywood 'owes' their careers to Leonardo DiCaprio passing on movies they star in
Christian Bale says Leonardo DiCaprio is Hollywood's first-choice actor in any film. For example, the actor said the creators of "American Psycho" originally wanted DiCaprio to star. "To this day, any role that anybody gets, it's only because he's passed on it," Bale told GQ.
Drew Barrymore recalls being ‘drunk’ and making out with George Clooney's friend after her divorce in 2002
Drew Barrymore is sharing details about a time she was "drunk" and "made out" with one of George Clooney’s best friends. Clooney is set to appear as a guest on "The Drew Barrymore Show" on Friday, and in a preview of the episode, Barrymore revealed that she had an intimate moment with Waldo Sanchez, Clooney's hairstylist friend.
One Thing Julia Roberts Struggled With While Acting Alongside George Clooney In Ticket To Paradise
Ticket To Paradise director Ol Parker spills on one note he gave to Julia Roberts while she was working opposite George Clooney.
Matthew Perry Reveals Bizarre Hatred For Keanu Reeves While Recalling River Phoenix’s Death In New Book
Matthew Perry revealed a hot take in his new memoir: he’s not a fan of beloved Hollywood icon, Keanu Reeves, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Friends star penned his bizarre hatred towards Reeves in his new book, Friends, Lovers and The Big Terrible Thing. Perry wrote about his annoyance with Reeves while praising other actors — including Reeves' longtime best friend, River Phoenix — who suddenly died in 1993.
Controversial American actor, director James Franco
"Pineapple Express" star James Franco is an Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winning actor. He has appeared in a variety of film genres including Comedy, Thriller, Fantasy, and more.
Hocus Pocus star Omri Katz reveals he was 'high' during filming of the 1993 hit Halloween film: 'I was having a good old time'
Omri Katz played he character Max Dennison in the 1993 Halloween cult classic Hocus Pocus. And the actor revealed he was high during portions of filming the movie, according to his new interview with Entertainment Weekly. The 46-year-old actor was 16 when he played the role, adding that filming was...
Martha Stewart Teaches Drew Barrymore How to Whisk in Messy ‘Drew Barrymore Show’ Cooking Segment: “More Wrist!”
If a cooking show starring Martha Stewart and Drew Barrymore hasn’t been pitched already, it needs to be. During today’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress proved that last week’s culinary emergency with Camila Cabello was not a one-time occurrence as Stewart hilariously had to school her in how to whisk.
‘Gilmore Girls’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Lauren Graham, Alexis Bledel, Milo Ventimiglia and More
If you lead, fans will follow! More than 20 years after Gilmore Girls first aired on October 5, 2000 — and was rebooted in 2016 for a four-part update — viewers are still yearning for more from Lorelai and Rory Gilmore. From 2000 to 2007, fans escaped their own lives and were transported to Stars Hollow, Connecticut, to […]
‘Seinfeld’: The Secret to Elaine’s ‘Big Salad’ Finally Revealed
The secret to Elaine’s ‘big salad’ from ‘Seinfeld’ has finally been revealed, and it is similar to a very famous salad that most people have already had.
Matthew Perry Reveals Heated Animosity Towards Keanu Reeves: Why Does He 'Still Walk Among Us?'
In the midst of coping with the loss of his dearest friends, Matthew Perry admittedly built up strangely immense resentment towards Keanu Reeves.“Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?” the 53-year-old questioned in his upcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, set for release on Tuesday, November 1.Perry debuted in his first movie, A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon, in 1988 alongside Phoenix — a lifelong friend of Reeves.The romantic drama portrayed the two actors as the classic best friend duo, which...
Popculture
Russell Crowe Shoots Down Longtime Audition Rumor for Julia Roberts Classic
Russell Crowe called the idea that he ever auditioned for My Best Friend's Wedding "pure imagination." Earlier this year, director P.J. Hogan said he wanted the Gladiator star to play the male lead in the romantic comedy hit that cemented Julia Roberts' star status. Hogan claimed Crowe even did a table read with Roberts, but there was no chemistry and the part went to Dermot Mulroney.
Matthew Perry Takes Several Digs at Keanu Reeves in His Memoir, but Why?
Few actors in Hollywood are more universally beloved than Keanu Reeves, who has been a movie star for 30 years but still seems remarkably grounded. However, in a new memoir called Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, Matthew Perry takes a couple of shots at the Speed actor that led some to wonder whether the Friends alum has something against him.
TODAY.com
Geena Davis gets candid about Susan Sarandon, Tom Hanks in memoir
Growing up, Geena Davis’s neighbors thought she was crazy. After seeing her pretend to lead blades of grass into imaginary battle, a concerned neighbor called Davis’s mother to say there was something seriously wrong with her daughter. “Actually, there were a lot of calls to my mother to...
Our Top List Of Celebrities Who Left Hollywood
Some people have tasted Hollywood and decided it’s not for them. Even with all the perks, glitz, and glamour that the industry offers, they just can’t cope with the attention-hungry downside and will do anything to have a normal life. Not really surprising, considering that over the years, paparazzi and fans have been laser-focused on celebrity affairs.
Ziwe Wages 'Diversity War' and Grills Drew Barrymore, Julia Fox and More in New Season 2 Trailer
Ziwe is welcoming new guests — and even more questions — in the new season of her self-titled talk show. On Monday, Showtime released a trailer for the second season of ZIWE, featuring guests that include Michael Che, Julia Fox, Amber Riley, Blake Griffin, Joel Kim Booster, Bob The Drag Queen, DeRay Mckesson, Drew Barrymore and Wayne Brady.
EW.com
How Keanu Reeves and Winona Ryder's Dracula wedding inspired Maureen Lee Lenker's debut novel
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. As an entertainment journalist, Maureen Lee Lenker has spent much of her career covering film and the romance genre for Entertainment Weekly. So, perhaps it's no surprise that her debut novel combines the best of both worlds.
