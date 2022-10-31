ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
laduenews.com

Mission: St. Louis' Night for the Town

Mission: St. Louis recently celebrated its 15th annual Night for the Town gala at the Chase Park Plaza Hotel in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood. Guests enjoyed cocktails and hors d’oeuvres while bidding on silent auction items, followed by a three-course dinner and live auction. The nonprofit creates pathways to self-sufficiency by removing barriers to unemployment and education and works with community partners to end poverty in the metro area. Maliyah Crawford, a student of the AmeriCorps program Beyond School, served as emcee. Jason and Tarryn Troutman were auctioneers.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

First Friday shopping tonight in Alton

It’s the second installment of the late-night art and shopping experience at 19 locations across the Downtown Alton district. First Fridays are being held on the First Friday of each month through December, giving you an opportunity to check out new shops and galleries and visit familiar favorites. Alton...
ALTON, IL
edglentoday.com

CJD and Lewis and Clark Community College Team Up To Tackle E-waste

GODFREY - Area residents, schools, businesses, and municipalities are invited to the Lewis and Clark Community College E-waste drive in conjunction with CJD E-Cycling. The event is being held on Saturday, Nov 5, 2022, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. The Lewis and Clark parking lot at Godfrey Road and Tolle Lane (across from the Dairy Queen) is the designated collection site for the drive.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
advantagenews.com

Women’s Club Christmas shop to open Thursday

The Godfrey Women’s Club is announcing a three-day event in which they will be selling Christmas-themed items and more. Located near the Sherwin-Williams paint store in Alton at 96 Northport Drive, the Christmas Carousel Shop will be on operation for three days only: November 3-5. Past club president Pam...
ALTON, IL
edglentoday.com

Edwardsville Residents Will Be Automatically Enrolled When Electricity Aggregation Program Returns In February

EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville renewed the municipal electricity aggregation program this fall with a new supplier, Constellation NewEnergy. This is an “opt-out” program, meaning that residents will be enrolled in it automatically unless they choose a different supplier. Since the start of this program, the City’s...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
FOX2now.com

Dr. Chauncey Granger: Principal Hazelwood East High School

Dr. Chauncey Granger: Principal Hazelwood East High …. Dr. Chauncey Granger: Principal Hazelwood East High School. Strange twist to north county election to recall …. The Robertson Fire Protection District conflicts with a group of Hazelwood citizens who have launched a recall election against fire district directors. Family of MoDOT...
HAZELWOOD, MO
laduenews.com

5 arts events happening in the St. Louis area this weekend

From music and dance to a Dia de los Muertos visual art display, discover artistic events taking place around the metro area. The arts scene is thriving in the St. Louis area. Celebrate the arts by spending your weekend enjoying some of the most colorful, creative and daring events in the city, featuring music, dance, culture and more. Below are a few options happening Friday through Sunday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
laduenews.com

Friends of St. Louis Children’s Hospital’s Table Top

The Friends of St. Louis Children’s Hospital held its annual Table Tops event at the Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis, in Downtown Clayton. Featuring 40 tables by 39 designers in an array of themes, plus ten boutiques with clothing, soaps and jewelry, guests had plenty to see and do. This year’s event lends support to the St. Louis Children’s Hospital’s Child Health Advocacy and Outreach Services, consisting of school-based health programs and a virtual behavioral health program. Every year the table top designers outdo themselves with inspired ideas and stellar execution.
CLAYTON, MO
edglentoday.com

Eye Envy Studio Hosting Soft Opening

ALTON - Eye Envy Studio, a new beauty business located at 200 N. Center Drive, Suite E, in Alton, is hosting its official soft opening this weekend from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. Owner and Founder Kayla Covington said visitors will have chances to win several...
ALTON, IL
edglentoday.com

Kedra Tolson To Lead SIUE Marketing and Communications

EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Chancellor James T. Minor, PhD, has named academic marketing and communications expert Kedra Tolson as Executive Director of University Marketing and Communications following a national search. Tolson will assume the position, effective Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Tolson is returning to her alma mater to...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
KMOV

Meet Webster University’s unrelated look-alikes

(KMOV) -- They grew up in the Kansas City area with so much in common, people thought they were twins. After losing contact for a few years, they were surprised to find each other again as freshmen at a college in St. Louis. Eva and Micha have the same last...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy