Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Missouri's Most Dangerous CitiesTerry MansfieldMissouri State
Related
laduenews.com
Mission: St. Louis' Night for the Town
Mission: St. Louis recently celebrated its 15th annual Night for the Town gala at the Chase Park Plaza Hotel in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood. Guests enjoyed cocktails and hors d’oeuvres while bidding on silent auction items, followed by a three-course dinner and live auction. The nonprofit creates pathways to self-sufficiency by removing barriers to unemployment and education and works with community partners to end poverty in the metro area. Maliyah Crawford, a student of the AmeriCorps program Beyond School, served as emcee. Jason and Tarryn Troutman were auctioneers.
advantagenews.com
First Friday shopping tonight in Alton
It’s the second installment of the late-night art and shopping experience at 19 locations across the Downtown Alton district. First Fridays are being held on the First Friday of each month through December, giving you an opportunity to check out new shops and galleries and visit familiar favorites. Alton...
Help fight against identity theft by participating in this event
Neighbors can fight identity theft with shredding by Stericycle at a community event held by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Delta Delta Omega Cha
edglentoday.com
CJD and Lewis and Clark Community College Team Up To Tackle E-waste
GODFREY - Area residents, schools, businesses, and municipalities are invited to the Lewis and Clark Community College E-waste drive in conjunction with CJD E-Cycling. The event is being held on Saturday, Nov 5, 2022, between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. The Lewis and Clark parking lot at Godfrey Road and Tolle Lane (across from the Dairy Queen) is the designated collection site for the drive.
advantagenews.com
Women’s Club Christmas shop to open Thursday
The Godfrey Women’s Club is announcing a three-day event in which they will be selling Christmas-themed items and more. Located near the Sherwin-Williams paint store in Alton at 96 Northport Drive, the Christmas Carousel Shop will be on operation for three days only: November 3-5. Past club president Pam...
Chili, hard cider, free beer and more this weekend
SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — It's the first weekend of November, and there are lots of events to celebrate the remainder of the fall season. Just don't forget to turn your clocks back one hour Saturday night before heading to bed! Daylight Saving Time ends early Sunday morning. Cheers to...
FOX2now.com
Be Our Guest! Buy a $50 gift certificate to Mandela Soul Food Cafe for only $25
ST. LOUIS — Mandela Welch first made banana pudding for those he knew. It was so successful that he added more items, and now we have the Mandela Soul Food Café in Berkeley. You can’t pass on the greens, the dressing, and, of course, the mac n’ cheese....
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville Residents Will Be Automatically Enrolled When Electricity Aggregation Program Returns In February
EDWARDSVILLE - The City of Edwardsville renewed the municipal electricity aggregation program this fall with a new supplier, Constellation NewEnergy. This is an “opt-out” program, meaning that residents will be enrolled in it automatically unless they choose a different supplier. Since the start of this program, the City’s...
FOX2now.com
Dr. Chauncey Granger: Principal Hazelwood East High School
Dr. Chauncey Granger: Principal Hazelwood East High …. Dr. Chauncey Granger: Principal Hazelwood East High School. Strange twist to north county election to recall …. The Robertson Fire Protection District conflicts with a group of Hazelwood citizens who have launched a recall election against fire district directors. Family of MoDOT...
laduenews.com
5 arts events happening in the St. Louis area this weekend
From music and dance to a Dia de los Muertos visual art display, discover artistic events taking place around the metro area. The arts scene is thriving in the St. Louis area. Celebrate the arts by spending your weekend enjoying some of the most colorful, creative and daring events in the city, featuring music, dance, culture and more. Below are a few options happening Friday through Sunday.
KSDK
Kay Quinn honored as a St. Louis Media Person of the Year
The St. Louis Press Club honored several journalists, including 5 On Your Side's Kay Quinn. Quinn has been with KSDK for nearly 34 years.
Church offers public explanation of cutbacks
The Archdiocese plan to close half of parishes, according to recent reports, has been criticized and opposed. Now, Fr. Chris Martin, Vicar of Strategic Planning, is out with more of a public explanation.
laduenews.com
Friends of St. Louis Children’s Hospital’s Table Top
The Friends of St. Louis Children’s Hospital held its annual Table Tops event at the Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis, in Downtown Clayton. Featuring 40 tables by 39 designers in an array of themes, plus ten boutiques with clothing, soaps and jewelry, guests had plenty to see and do. This year’s event lends support to the St. Louis Children’s Hospital’s Child Health Advocacy and Outreach Services, consisting of school-based health programs and a virtual behavioral health program. Every year the table top designers outdo themselves with inspired ideas and stellar execution.
edglentoday.com
Eye Envy Studio Hosting Soft Opening
ALTON - Eye Envy Studio, a new beauty business located at 200 N. Center Drive, Suite E, in Alton, is hosting its official soft opening this weekend from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5. Owner and Founder Kayla Covington said visitors will have chances to win several...
This St. Louis-area grocery store is getting a 'total store remodel'
CRESTWOOD, Mo. — Schnuck Markets Inc. said Wednesday that work is underway on a total store remodel of its Crestwood location. The Crestwood store, located at 9540 Watson Road, will receive several updates including a food hall, “Fresh Pour” drink area and remodeled bakery, deli and seafood departments.
Washington University seeks volunteers for a new study of blood clots
Washington University seeks volunteers for a new study of blood clots.
edglentoday.com
Kedra Tolson To Lead SIUE Marketing and Communications
EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Chancellor James T. Minor, PhD, has named academic marketing and communications expert Kedra Tolson as Executive Director of University Marketing and Communications following a national search. Tolson will assume the position, effective Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Tolson is returning to her alma mater to...
KMOV
Meet Webster University’s unrelated look-alikes
(KMOV) -- They grew up in the Kansas City area with so much in common, people thought they were twins. After losing contact for a few years, they were surprised to find each other again as freshmen at a college in St. Louis. Eva and Micha have the same last...
gotodestinations.com
8 of The Best Breakfast Spots in St. Louis, Missouri – (With Photos)
Are you a breakfast lover searching for the best breakfast places in St. Louis? Well, your search is about to end! This city has a ton of delicious breakfast joints, each with their own unique style and offerings. From classic American diners to hip new cafes, there’s something for everyone....
More threats against area schools
Another Metro East student has been arrested for making social media threats against a school, following the deadly CVPA shooting in St. Louis
Comments / 0