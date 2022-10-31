The Friends of St. Louis Children’s Hospital held its annual Table Tops event at the Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis, in Downtown Clayton. Featuring 40 tables by 39 designers in an array of themes, plus ten boutiques with clothing, soaps and jewelry, guests had plenty to see and do. This year’s event lends support to the St. Louis Children’s Hospital’s Child Health Advocacy and Outreach Services, consisting of school-based health programs and a virtual behavioral health program. Every year the table top designers outdo themselves with inspired ideas and stellar execution.

CLAYTON, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO