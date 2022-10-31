Read full article on original website
Samsung Galaxy owners are getting a great free Android upgrade
One UI 5 will make your Samsung Galaxy Android phone even more personal
Engadget
Apple's 256GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro is $300 off and cheaper than ever
An 11-inch model is also on sale.
Phone Arena
Walmart is offering by far the best Apple Watch Series 8 deals to date
The Apple Watch Ultra may have seized the spotlight for a little while there after its early September launch event with a (somewhat) novel rugged design and the second-gen Apple Watch SE is certainly hard to ignore if you're on a tight budget, but let's face it, we all know the Series 8 will become the world's best-selling smartwatch soon.
Samsung Galaxy S22 just got schooled by this cheap Android phone
The Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition features a 200MP camera and 210W HyperCharge for a full battery in 9 minutes
Best Android phones 2022
There are so many great Android phones to buy that it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
ZDNet
Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off
Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free
Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
The iPad (2022) is official: release date, price, features and specs
A new 'standard' iPad with a fresh design amidst a slew of hardware upgrades is launching this October.
ZDNet
The best tablets to gift this holiday season (including one as low as $89)
Trying to find the right tablet as a gift or to treat yourself can be a chore. You can choose between an Apple iPad or a Samsung Galaxy; an e-reader like the Amazon Kindle, an Amazon Fire tablet for basic tasks, or a top business device from Microsoft's Surface Pro range.
pocketnow.com
Best Screen Protectors for Google Pixel 7 in 2022
Google Pixel 7 is arguably one of the best Android smartphones you can buy right now. Priced at $599, the Pixel 7 offers flagship features at a not-so-high price. You might be on the lookout for some screen protection if you recently purchased one. The following article lists some of the best screen protectors for the Pixel 7, so you can keep that screen spotless for a long time.
ZDNet
Honor Pad 8 review: An affordable and capable 12-inch Android tablet
Honor made a clutch of announcements at the IFA event in Berlin in September. I've already reviewed the Honor 70 smartphone, but the company also announced its first tablet to arrive in the UK, the 12-inch Pad 8. An attractive price of £269.99 might suggest below-par specifications and performance, but on the other hand the large screen might be alluring. With fewer Android tablets around these days, does the Honor Pad 8 offer enough functionality, or would your money be better spent elsewhere?
TechRadar
Walmart Plus is now 50% off – get early access to Black Friday deals for less
Walmart is making big moves to attract new members to its subscription service as we get closer to this year's Black Friday deals bonanza. For a limited time, new signups can get six months of Walmart Plus for free (opens in new tab), effectively saving you 50% off a year-long membership and dropping the price to just $49.
The Verge
Walmart is clearing out stock of the fourth-generation iPad Air
While the 2020 iPad Air originally sold for as much as $599 at launch, you can currently get the fourth-generation featherweight tablet for as little as $349 at Walmart. The 64GB Wi-Fi configuration of the 2020 iPad Air is currently available for $349 (originally $599) in all colorways at Walmart, while the 256GB model is discounted to $499 from its original $749.99 price.
ZDNet
Drone deal: Save 20% on the Evo Nano+ this Halloween
Drones are one of the coolest tech gadgets on the market right now. Their prices can run in the thousands -- some cost upwards of five to six figures, so spotting a drone deal always brightens my day. Right now, the Autel Evo Nano+ drone dropped by $190, so you can get it for only $760.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra suddenly looks like a desirable Android phone
Samsung's new Android flagship realized like we've never seen it before
techeblog.com
Don’t Pay $700, Get an Unlocked 256GB Motorola Edge Smartphone with 108MP Camera for $249.99 Shipped – Today Only
The Motorola Edge Smartphone comes globally unlocked, making it perfect for travel, and you can get one for $249.99 shipped, today only, originally $699.99. Featuring a 6.8-inch HDR10 display running at 144Hz, Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, a triple rear camera (108MP Wide + 8MP Ultra-Wide + 2MP Depth), a 32MP selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. Product page.
pocketnow.com
Save up to $499 on Apple’s 2021 iPad Pro models
We start today’s deals with an exciting offer that will get Apple fans, and digital artists fired up, as you can currently score up to $499 savings on Apple’s M1-powered iPad Pro models. Apple made several important announcements on October 18, 2022, including the presentation of new 11...
Android Authority
Samsung Galaxy S22 series now getting Android 13 in the US
One UI 5 is here for your Galaxy S22. Samsung is now rolling out the Android 13 update for the unlocked Galaxy S22 models in the US. The update brings all-new One UI features and other Android 13 improvements. Samsung has started rolling out the stable Android 13 update to...
ZDNet
Smartphones with interchangeable camera lenses: Hardware chaos or pure genius?
It's usually January time when companies unveil their craziest ideas of how technology can better our lives, but Chinese technology giant, Xiaomi, has already taken the wraps off of its latest vision: Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept. top picks. The 10 best smartphones right now. It's easy to find a great...
Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5 wallpapers now available
Microsoft recently launched the Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5. Now, you can download their wallpapers and put them on any PC.
