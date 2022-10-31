Read full article on original website
Brian Cookson says more 'heads must roll' at British Cycling as CEO leaves
Former UCI and British Cycling president says BC chair needs to take some responsibility for ‘unfortunate controversies’ in 2022
Made.com on the brink of collapse after rescue talks fail
Up to 700 jobs are at risk after online furniture retailer Made.com filed a notice to appoint administrators as rescue talks to find a buyer for the firm failed. The company’s shares were suspended on Tuesday and it stopped taking new orders last week. Bosses warned that cash reserves would run out if further funding could not be found to prop up the company.
Rugby League World Cup: Princess of Wales to attend England double-header
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. The Princess of Wales is to attend England's World Cup double-header at Wigan on Saturday. The women's team's group match is...
Australia face threat of complacency in Women’s Rugby League World Cup title defence | John Davidson
The growth and expansion of the NRLW and an enviable depth of talent has put a target on the Jillaroos’ backs but other nations have made advances too
Yorkshire name ex-Wasps CEO Stephen Vaughan as their new chief executive alongside managing director Darren Gough - as county finally replace Mark Arthur who retired in wake of Azeem Rafiq racism scandal
Yorkshire have turned to a man who knows plenty about running a crisis club, having appointed Stephen Vaughan as their new chief executive. Vaughan, who begins work at Headingley next Monday, arrives from beleaguered Wasps, who are currently in administration and whose uncertain future will include relegation from rugby union's Premiership at the end of the current season.
Rugby League World Cup: England's Lewis King on his journey to wheelchair tournament
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Highlights on BBC Sport website & app. At the last Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup in France five years ago, Lewis King was a spectator. A year into his journey in the sport, he shared the disappointment as England lost to the hosts in the decider.
North Ferriby: Humber View Hotel told it must not host asylum seekers
An East Yorkshire village hotel has been told it cannot house asylum seekers after a council secured an interim High Court injunction. On Sunday, East Riding of Yorkshire Council confirmed it had gone to the High Court to stop Humber View Hotel in North Ferriby being used to house those seeking asylum.
France and UK need to do more on Channel migrant crisis, Cabinet minister admits
The French and British authorities both need to step up work to prevent migrants risking the dangerous English Channel crossing in small boats, a Cabinet minister said.Transport Secretary Mark Harper said the partnership with the French needed to improve.His comments came as efforts continued to move detainees out of the Manston migrant processing centre to ease the dangerous overcrowding at the Kent site.Around 40,000 migrants have crossed the Channel so far this year, with Home Secretary Suella Braverman warning of an “invasion” on the south coast, comments which have been condemned by opponents.Provisional Government figures to date show 39,913 people...
Daughter and mum celebrate Miss Great Britain success
A Scottish woman who was crowned Miss Great Britain celebrated alongside her mum who was one of the top-placed competitors in the over-45s category. Amy Meisak, 29, beat 37 other contestants to land the pageant title in Leicester at the end of October. At the same event, her mum Laurie,...
Adam Gemili dropped from top level of UKA funding
Adam Gemili, who has finished fourth in past world and Olympic finals, has dropped off UK Athletics' top funding level after a run of poor form. The 29-year-old was eliminated in the 200m heats at the World Championships in Oregon in July and failed to make the Commonwealth Games final in August.
Rugby League World Cup: England captain Tom Halliwell targets home success
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Highlights on BBC Sport website & app. England wheelchair rugby league captain Tom Halliwell believes the World Cup gives the sport a huge chance on the biggest stage. The tournament starts on Thursday with the hosts facing Australia at the...
moderncampground.com
Motorhome & Caravan Show In the UK Still Sees Sky-High Demand, Despite 3-Year Absence
Over 104,000 visitors flocked to the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham, UK for the triumphant return of October’s Motorhome and Caravan Show after an absence of three years. The event, which is in conjunction with February’s Caravan, Camping & Motorhome Show, demonstrated that the demand is still high for...
Ireland women: Captain Nichola Fryday not among 29 players to sign professional deal
Ireland captain Nichola Fryday is among a number senior internationals not to have signed a professional contract with the Irish Rugby Football Union. Gloucester-Hartpury duo Neve Jones and Sam Monaghan, both of whom were named in this year's Six Nations team of the championship, are also absent from the list of 29 players to have penned central contracts.
Junior Eurovision: UK act revealed as Freya Skye
A 13-year-old from Hertfordshire will represent the United Kingdom at the Junior Eurovision Song Contest next month, it has been announced. Freya Skye said: "I feel so lucky to have been given the opportunity to be a part of something so exciting". It is the first time in more than...
