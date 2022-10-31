ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickaway County, OH

ArtsaRound Calendar Showcases Images of Pickaway

By By STEVEN COLLINS Circleville Herald Senior Reporter
 4 days ago

CIRCLEVILLE — If you want a locally flavored calendar, you can’t do much better than ArtsaRound’s Images of Pickaway Calendar which is now on sale with the 2023 edition.

The calendar is used by the organization as a fundraiser to provide operating costs for the organization and for their outreach arm. ArtsaRound is a 501©3 nonprofit whose mission, according to the organization’s website, is to “creatively nurture all art forms by providing local artists exposure, promotion, education, fiscal support, and scholarship opportunities.”

“This is one of our best calendars yet,” Dale Herron, president, said. “It is full of good quality local art that showcases Pickaway County. We have some new creators that have put pieces in this year. It’s the same good quality that people have come to expect. It’s our fifth calendar. We are very pleased we’re able to put it together.”

Herron said the calendar “pans the boundaries of creative media.”

“Photography is always pretty prevalent in our calendar, but over half is other media, including paintings and prints,” he said. “We have good offering of media techniques.”

The funds raised from the $10 calendar, fund the scholarship fund, the gallery operations and grants the organization funding to aid in public art works.

A gala celebration will be held on Dec. 2 at 6 p.m. at the Gallery on the Original Circle, at 135 W. Main Street in Circleville

“The gala will have other artwork from the calendar artists available to view and a meet and greet the artists as well,” Herron said. “It’ll be a time where we can thank our sponsors, recognize our winning entrants this year.”

The gallery is open Friday from 5 to 8 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 to 4 p.m. The calendar is available at the gallery, the Pickaway County Welcome Center, and Circleville and Ashville Apothecaries.

“We are really pleased and excited to offer it again and we’re thankful to our sponsors,” Herron said. “We couldn’t do that without them. That’s what pays the bills to print it. We always look forward to doing this. It’s a good way to showcase local art and events.”

Circleville, OH
