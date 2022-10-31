ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickaway County, OH

Images of Pickaway 2023

By submitted photo
Circleville Herald
Circleville Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=460sDA_0itHYk3500

ArtsaRound has released their 2023 Images of Pickaway Calendar, which features scenes from Pickaway County and is used as the organization’s yearly big fundraiser that helps provide scholarships and funding for art projects.

Comments / 0

Related
Circleville Herald

Circleville Herald

Circleville, OH
218
Followers
465
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

The Circleville Herald is a multimedia news organization with a community newspaper that publishes three days per week (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday) serving Pickaway County Ohio and the surrounding region. The Circleville Herald also produces the website, www.circlevilleherald.com. Established in 1817 as The Olive Branch, the Circleville Herald began publishing under its current name in 1832 as a weekly publication. Daily publishing began in 1894.

 https://www.circlevilleherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy