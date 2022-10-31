Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Takeoff from Migos murdered Tuesday morningAdrian HolmanHouston, TX
Kanye West wants to build new school in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Taylor Swift Returning to Dallas for Two ShowsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Related
Goody Goody Liquor now offering spirits, wine in Valley Ranch Town Center
On Oct. 22, a grand opening celebration was held for the new Goody Goody Liquor store at 22296 Market Place Drive, New Caney. (Courtesy Valley Ranch Town Center) A 28,500-square-foot Goody Goody Liquor store is now open in New Caney following a grand opening celebration Oct. 22. The store is located at 22296 Market Place Drive in The Signorelli Co.’s Valley Ranch Town Center. Goody Goody offers a variety of beer, wine, liquor, mixers, glassware and party snacks. The Valley Ranch location is one of 24 locations operated by the Dallas-based company in Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth and Longview and was originally announced in February. www.goodygoody.com.
Playa Azul Seafood & Oyster Bar now open in new Jones Road location
Outside of its seafood offerings, Playa Azul also serves Mexican cuisine and Tex-Mex favorites. (Courtesy Playa Azul Seafood & Oyster Bar) After being temporarily closed, Playa Azul Seafood & Oyster Bar reopened at its new location at 9630 Jones Road, Houston, from 10966 Grant Road, Houston, on Nov. 1. Playa Azul serves seafood plates with a variety of options for the main dishes, such as shrimp specials, fish fillets and oysters. The restaurant also offers happy hour deals and specials. 346-206-3185. www.facebook.com/PlayaAzulSeafoodOysterBar.
Benihana eyes Conroe location in 2023
Benihana offers hibachi, sushi, yakisoba, sashimi, nigiri, steak and chicken entrees, and a variety of appetizers, according to the eatery's website. (Courtesy Pexels) Benihana, offering Japanese cuisine, is anticipating opening at 3061 I-45 N., Conroe, late in the first quarter of 2023 or early in the second quarter of 2023, the company confirmed. The eatery offers hibachi, sushi, yakisoba, sashimi, nigiri, steak and chicken entrees, and a variety of appetizers, according to the eatery's website. www.benihana.com.
Construction to begin soon on Billiards Factory distribution center in Tomball
Construction on the Billiards Factory distribution center located in the Tomball Business and Technology Park is expected to begin in the next 30 days. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact) Construction on the Billiards Factory distribution center located in the Tomball Business and Technology Park is expected to begin in the next 30...
Bay Area Pole Vault Academy offering coaching just outside League City
Bay Area Pole Vault Academy opened over the summer at 2100 Ohio Ave., Dickinson. (Courtesy Pexels) Bay Area Pole Vault Academy opened over the summer at 2100 Ohio Ave., Dickinson. The business develops beginner, intermediate and experienced pole vaulters year round through comprehensive training programs, private lessons, camps and coaching.
cw39.com
Houston spot ranked one of the best Italian restaurants in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of Italian food we know your mind goes to pizza, pasta, bread, meatballs, wine, and much more of the world’s favorite foods. These foods can be found all across the world and if you want the very best in the entire world, Italy is your place to be, but if you’re in the U.S., where are you supposed to go? New York, New Jersey, Chicago? Well, sure, but we checked out a report of the best Italian restaurants around the country for you to venture to from Gayot, The Guide to the Good Life.
Eater
Texas Hot Chicken Chain Tumble 22 Gets New Corporate Overlords
Tumble 22, the Nashville-style hot chicken mini-chain with five locations in the Austin area and Houston, was acquired by two private equity firms and the former chief operating officer of steakhouse chain restaurant Texas Roadhouse. The acquisition was announced on October 25. Tumble 22 is the brainchild of chef Harold...
Development of Imperial historic char house, district remains stalled after years of planning
The Imperial Market mixed-use project was announced in 2015 with plans including a cinema, a hotel, and retail and office space on the approximately 27-acre property off of Kempner Street. (Photos by Hunter Marrow, designed by La'Toya Smith/Community Impact) There has yet to be any recent progress on the site...
New Kolache Factory opens in East Pearland
The Katy-based store was founded in 1982. (Courtesy Kolache Factory) Katy-based Kolache Factory officially opened a second Pearland location at 1439 E. Broadway St. on Oct. 6. The bakery and cafe franchise founded in 1982 offers a variety of breakfast, meat and fruit-based kolaches. Stores are open from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 7 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sundays. 832-476-8886. www.kolachefactory.com.
As Houston pursues sustainable development, Midtown area charts starting path through reconstruction
Efforts focused on reducing car reliance, using sustainable construction materials and prioritizing green infrastructure—once considered offbeat and of lesser priority—are starting to become the new standard, with both financial and environmental benefits, said Marlon Marshall, director of engineering and construction with the community group Midtown Houston. (Designed by Kaitlin Schmidt)
Learn more about November's featured neighborhood, market data for Sugar Land, Missouri City
A house located at Oyster Creek Drive. (Courtesy Houston Association of Realtors) Belknap is a well-established community in Sugar Land. Development in Belknap started in 1930 and has continued over the years. Belknap features midsize homes and is near several amenities, including Sugar Land Memorial Park, featuring 150 acres along the Brazos River and 2.5 miles of trails.
forwardtimes.com
Don Smith, Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Laid to Rest
ABOVE: Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation Don Smith. Former Missouri City Councilmember and Founder of Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration Foundation, Don Smith, was laid to rest on Saturday, October 29th at First United Methodist Church in Missouri City, TX. Don passed away on...
New Houston smashburger joint looks like real-life New York City bodega
Abbas Dhanani's new Burger Bodega restaurant looks like a real-life New York City bodega.
Harris County seeks community feedback for Burnett Bayland Park master plan at Nov. 3 meeting
Harris County Precinct 4 Commissioner Jack Cagle and the Harris County Engineering Department will host a community meeting from 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 3 to gather input as officials prepare to draft a master plan for Burnett Bayland Park in Gulfton. The park has been the target of several recent improvement...
Pure Barre will serve Conroe beginning in January
Pure Barre will open in Conroe in January. (Courtesy Pure Barre) Pure Barre fitness studio will open at 4507 W. Davis St., Ste. 160, Conroe, in January. The business is a fitness studio that offers full-body workouts with low-impact exercises in group settings. 932-344-1366. www.instagram.com/purebarreconroe. Reporter, Conroe/Montgomery. Peyton joined Community...
Keep Pearland Beautiful to host dinner celebrating 40th anniversary
The nonprofit operates the Stella Roberts Recycling Center in Pearland. (Community Impact staff) Keep Pearland Beautiful, a nonprofit environmental outreach organization, will host a dinner and happy hour event celebrating 40 years of operation on Nov. 17 at 2320 Hatfield Road, Pearland. KPB will present its annual report and give awards to community leaders and volunteers, according to a press release. The organization, founded in 1982, performs citywide cleanup efforts and provides educational outreach to Pearland and Alvin ISDs. 281-489-2795. www.pearlandrecycles.com.
Read more about market data for Heights, River Oaks, Montrose area
A house located at 1617 Hawthorne Street. (Courtesy HAR) The total number of homes sold was lower in September in all five local ZIP codes when compared to September of the previous year. The median price of homes sold rose in all five ZIP codes when comparing those two months.
The Kink Team in The Woodlands marks founder Diane Kink's 25th year in real estate
The Kink Team celebrated at a fall festival in Alden Bridge this year. (Courtesy The Kink Team) Diane Kink celebrated her 25th year in real estate in October, beginning as a single agent and growing her business to begin the Keller Williams Realty Kink Team, which now has five agents and six licensed full-time staff. The team handles residential, commercial and luxury home sales. In addition, the team hosts several community events in The Woodlands area, including an annual shred day, pie giveaway and fall festival benefiting Interfaith of The Woodlands. The business is located at 2201 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands. 281-364-4828. www.thekinkteam.com.
Houston apartment market continues to cool as occupancy rates fall, rental rates level off
Domain Heights, a two-building mid-rise, is among the newly opened multifamily projects in the Heights area. (Courtesy Domain Heights) After more than a year of steady increases, apartment rental rates in Houston are starting to cool off as occupancy rates dip, according to the most recent data from ApartmentData.com, which compiles data based on market surveys in Houston and other U.S. cities.
$8 Million Mansion With Underwater Tunnel Hits The Market In Texas
The mansion is a "fusion of Spanish, Mexican and mid-century architecture."
Community Impact Houston
Houston, TX
22K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
Comments / 0