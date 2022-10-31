Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mountain Xpress
What’s new in food: Tall John’s neighborhood tavern opens in Montford
In the 14 years he lived in Portland, Ore., chef Trevor Payne helped launch the kitchens of four new restaurants, including Clyde Common (where he first crossed paths with fellow future Asheville restauranteur Charlie Hodge). But in 2020, Payne, his wife and baby son left the West Coast to return...
PhillyBite
5 Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
kiss951.com
North Carolina Town One of the Best Places to Visit for Christmas
I know, it’s only about to be November but let’s be serious. Christmas begins on November 1. At least for me and the majority of my fellow Christmas lovers, we want to enjoy as much time as possible to enjoy all of our holiday favorites. From home decor to gift shopping to planning your holiday celebration, its almost game time! I know some people do enjoy traveling for Christmas with their loved ones, so why not check out some of the best places to travel for Christmas? This year, Travel + Leisure released the 15 best places to go for Christmas in case you wanted to plan a trip this year. If so, luckily you may not have to travel too far from the Carolinas for one of the locations.
WLOS.com
Tales, ghostly sightings of the "Pink Lady" continue capturing the imagination of many
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The mountains of Western North Carolina are home to many ghost stories, most notably, one of a young woman from the roaring 20’s who met her untimely death at the Omni Grove Park Inn. For nearly a hundred years, her story remains popular among staff and guest.
ashevillemade.com
“Controlled Chaos” at the WNC Pottery Festival
Fong Choo is a Singapore-born studio potter whose miniature sculptural teapots have garnered international acclaim, turning heads at lauded venues like the Smithsonian Craft Show and the American Craft Exposition. And yet, in a recent conversation with Asheville Made, Choo spoke as much about cucumber salad as he did ceramics.
avlwatchdog.org
John Boyle Joins Asheville Watchdog News Team
John Boyle, the popular veteran reporter and “Answer Man” columnist for the Asheville Citizen Times, announced Tuesday that he is leaving the newspaper to join Asheville Watchdog’s nonprofit local news team. Boyle, a 27-year veteran of covering local news in Asheville and surrounding communities, will bring his...
livingupstatesc.com
Ingles Open Road: Pearson’s Falls
The following is paid content produced by Ingles Markets. I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
Asheville is the most expensive NC city to live in, new report says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A new report from the Asheville Chamber of Commerce found that the city had the highest cost of living when compared to all other North Carolina cities. Average rent prices in Asheville are higher than anywhere in all of North Carolina. According to Apartment List, the median rent in Asheville in October 2022 is $1,690. That's higher than the median rent in Cary, Raleigh, Charlotte and Durham.
iheart.com
This Bakery Has The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In Louisiana
For a sweet tooth, nothing is better than a warm cookie fresh out of the oven. That's why chocolate chip cookies are one of the most popular treats in the country. Tasting Table searched bakeries around the country to compile a list of the best chocolate chip cookies available in each state, from cookies with a crunch to gooey morels overloaded with chocolate chunks.
Eater
Asheville’s Cultura Welcomes Diners Back to Explore Its Verdant Interiors
After being closed for over two years, one of Asheville’s most innovative and aesthetically seductive restaurants recently reopened with a renewed vigor for sustainability. Before walking into Cultura (147 Coxe Avenue, Asheville), from the team behind Wicked Weed Brewing, a mural depicting a verdant landscape with voluptuous coral peonies by local artist Charlotte White sets the tone for visitors.
thevalleyecho.com
N.C. Glass Center to expand in Black Mountain with grant
An Asheville-based nonprofit organization that offers public access to glass studios and galleries has announced plans to open a second location in Black Mountain, allowing the organization to accommodate a growing roster of artists and students. The N.C. Glass Center, which has operated in the River Arts District since acquiring...
thebluebanner.net
A 200-foot cliff and Asheville’s newest coffee shop
According to legend, John Rock gets its name from a horse who slipped and fell off of the 200-foot cliff. According to history, a plaque near the trailhead remembers the young men who served in the Civilian Conservation Corps at Camp John Rock during the Great Depression. When I talk...
kiss951.com
Another $250,000 North Carolina Lottery Winner
Many of us keep buying lottery tickets with hope in our hearts. Well, for the second time, Billy Pruett of Shelby decided to try his luck playing the lottery. he purchased a $5 scratch-off, and won a $250,000 prize! At 56 years old, Pruett bought his lucky Mega Bucks Limited Edition ticket from Harry’s Quick Shop on Washburn Switch Road in Shelby. He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $177,526. Pruett said he also plans to pay some bills, share some of the money with his friends, and put the rest in savings.
kiss951.com
The 2022 US Capitol Christmas Tree Will Come From North Carolina
North Carolina City Makes List Of Best Places To Spend The Holidays. If you ask people the best place to spend the holidays you’ll most likely get varying answers. Many people would say ‘home’ wherever that is for them. Some people love going where they can have a white Christmas and others want to escape the cold at a more tropical resort-type destination. WalletHub conducted a survey to determine the best places to spend the holidays in the US.
thelaurelofasheville.com
Marshall Handmade Market Returns November 19-20
The Marshall Handmade Market is returning on Saturday and Sunday, November 19 and 20, after a two-year pause. “In those years, we’ve all faced so many unknowns, missed opportunities for connection and disruptions to our beloved traditions,” says Jocelyn Mosser, co-director with Julie Covington of the Market.
iheart.com
Warm-Weather Lovers Flock To This Arizona City The Most During Winter
Snowbird season is upon us. Where will you travel to in hopes of avoiding the frostbite?. WalletHub compiled a list of the most popular warm-weather travel destinations in the United States. Here's how they did it:. To help Americans plan their travels over the colder months, WalletHub developed a ranking...
ashevillemade.com
Maggie Valley Woodcarver Saws Through the Competition
“Mountain Mike” Ayers is a Maggie Valley-based sculptor who carves wood in extraordinary detail using a chainsaw and does it faster than almost anyone else on earth. Ayers, a former cabinet maker, has been a member of the U.S. Speed Carving Team, was captain of the 2020 World Speed Carving Team, and has won numerous awards in about half a dozen countries. In competitions, chainsaw carvers are judged on criteria such as speed, accuracy, design complexity, or how much a piece sells for at competition event auctions. While most chainsaw carvers also rely on a variety of rather tiny saws designed for ice carving, 99 percent of Ayers’ work is done with ordinary chainsaws of standard lengths.
What to do if you see elk in Smoky Mountains
This is the time of year when many come and visit the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Fall in the Smokies means beautiful colors on the trees and animals out and about.
WLOS.com
Pups show off their costumes during Aloft Asheville's 6th Howl-O-Ween Dog Party
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — As western North Carolina residents get their costumes ready for Halloween on Monday, Asheville's pups were already celebrating at the annual "Howl-O-Ween Dog Party." Families and their dogs gathered at Aloft Asheville Downtown to enjoy raffles, vendors and the main attraction -- the doggie costume...
WLOS.com
Asheville GreenWorks makes 400 native trees available for 'adoption' at Halloween event
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville GreenWorks made 400 native trees available for adoption to Buncombe County residents on Sunday, Oct. 30. In 2019, the organization set the goal of restoring the tree canopy to 50% by 2040. So far, GreenWorks has planted about 900 trees on public and private...
Comments / 0