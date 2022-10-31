ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, IL

WSPY NEWS

Lifesaving teens recognized by Kendall County Board

Four teens from Yorkville were recognized by the Kendall County Board on Tuesday for their lifesaving actions at a swimming pool over the summer. A four-year-old boy had gone into the water after his older sister at the Grande Reserve Clubhouse Pool in August. Seventeen-year-old Gianni Gallichio was working as...
YORKVILLE, IL
1520 The Ticket

Weekend Accident Claims Life of Illinois Hunter

This year's hunting season has turned tragic for an Illinois man. The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that 66-year-old Russel P Ory of Aurora, Illinois was found below a tree stand following an apparent fall Sunday in Jo Daviess County. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, Orp was found...
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
beautypackaging.com

Nobelus Opens Facility in Elgin, IL

Nobelus, a supplier of thermal laminates, unsupported films and laminating equipment, has opened a facility in Elgin, IL, to increase office, warehouse, and production capacity in the wake of extraordinary growth. The new building was selected due to its ability to meet the company's unique operational needs as it welcomes...
ELGIN, IL
WSPY NEWS

Brother and sister identified as victims in Kane County crash

A brother and sister were identified as the victims of the SUV versus school bus crash in Kane County Monday afternoon. The Kane County Coroner's Office identified the two as nineteen-year-old Emil Diewald and twenty-year-old Grace Diewald, both of unincorporated St. Charles. Both were graduates of Burlington Central High School.
KANE COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Didier Farms in Lincolnshire closes retail operation

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (CBS) -- A family favorite in far north suburban Lincolnshire is shutting down for good.Didier Farms announced Thursday that after generations in business, it is closing its retail operation permanently.Didier Farms has been a top destination when it comes to fall activities – offering fresh locally-grown vegetables at their farmstand, pumpkins and doughnuts at their Pumpkinfest, and flowers from their greenhouses.Halloween on Monday was the last day of the retail business.The land for the farm on Aptakisic Road – then only two miles long – was originally purchased by John Link in 1912, according to the Didier website....
LINCOLNSHIRE, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora carjacking suspect pleads guilty

One of the men accused in a carjacking that left a woman paralyzed in Aurora last year is accepting a plea deal in Kane County. A news release from the Kane County State's Attorney's Office says that 27-year-old Edward J. McGee, of Harvey, is pleading guilty to aggravated vehicular hijacking, a class X felony. In exchange for the plea, McGee will serve a 35-year prison sentence. The sentence is twenty years for the vehicular hijacking, plus another fifteen because McGee was armed with a gun at the time.
AURORA, IL
KICK AM 1530

Iconic Red Covered Bridge in Illinois Named Oldest In State

If you like to take long drives and take in all of the beautiful surroundings then you will want to drive to Princeton Illinois. Princeton is home to the oldest bridge in the entire state and is still in use today. Since 1863, the Red Covered Bridge has helped people go across Big Bureau Creek. From mules and horses to cars and trucks this bridge has helped millions across the creek.
PRINCETON, IL
Local 4 WHBF

One dead in Jo Daviess Co. hunting accident

A man from Aurora, IL is dead after a fall while hunting in Jo Daviess County. On October 30 at about 7:16 p.m., the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a report of a missing hunter on property in the area of the 8000 block of S. Massbach Road in rural Elizabeth. When […]
JO DAVIESS COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

Oswego Village Board hears AACVB report

As a regional destination, visitors are finding the village of Oswego on the map. In his report to the Oswego Village Board, the director of the Aurora Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, Cort Carlson provided the information. Three percent of the village’s hotel tax from two national chains goes to...
OSWEGO, IL
chicagoagentmagazine.com

3715 W. Conestoga, Crystal Lake

One-of-a-kind custom home located in tranquil Heritage Hills. Formally a builder’s model, this home features high-end finishes along with all the bells and whistles! Prepare to enjoy the attention to detail and craftsmanship. This all-brick home rests on a peaceful lot with mature landscaping and takes advantage of a rolling hillside.
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago might 'fall back' for the last time • Illinois Powerball winners • child diagnosed with rare condition

CHICAGO - This November may be the last time Chicagoans will have to set their clocks back for daylight savings time; two winning Powerball tickets were sold in Illinois this week and the jackpot is still climbing; and a suburban family wants to warn others after their daughter was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
CHICAGO, IL
WAND TV

5-Year-Old Red Panda Leo dies at Brookfield Zoo

CHICAGO (NBC CHICAGO) - Brookfield Zoo announced Wednesday that Leo, its 5-year-old red panda, died suddenly. Leo arrived at Brookfield's grounds in 2018 and "quickly won over the hearts of his caretakers and zoo patrons," the zoo said in a Tweet. The zoo added Leo was known to be quite...
BROOKFIELD, IL

