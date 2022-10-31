Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Illinois town was just named "Best American City for Mental Wellness." Sorry, Chicago.Ellen EastwoodNaperville, IL
I had a Horrid experience at this Brazilian Steakhouse in Downers Grove, ILChicago Food KingDowners Grove, IL
Scholarship Dinner scheduled for 11/4Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
City of Lockport collecting supplies for Ukraine from 10/31 to 11/4Adrian HolmanLockport, IL
The Media and The District Attorney...Silence...KnowingwhatyoudidLockport, IL
2 Illinois siblings riding in SUV die in school bus crash
Two people killed when an SUV they were riding in rear-ended a school bus Monday in a Chicago suburb have been identified as a brother and sister.
WSPY NEWS
Lifesaving teens recognized by Kendall County Board
Four teens from Yorkville were recognized by the Kendall County Board on Tuesday for their lifesaving actions at a swimming pool over the summer. A four-year-old boy had gone into the water after his older sister at the Grande Reserve Clubhouse Pool in August. Seventeen-year-old Gianni Gallichio was working as...
Weekend Accident Claims Life of Illinois Hunter
This year's hunting season has turned tragic for an Illinois man. The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that 66-year-old Russel P Ory of Aurora, Illinois was found below a tree stand following an apparent fall Sunday in Jo Daviess County. According to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, Orp was found...
beautypackaging.com
Nobelus Opens Facility in Elgin, IL
Nobelus, a supplier of thermal laminates, unsupported films and laminating equipment, has opened a facility in Elgin, IL, to increase office, warehouse, and production capacity in the wake of extraordinary growth. The new building was selected due to its ability to meet the company's unique operational needs as it welcomes...
WSPY NEWS
Brother and sister identified as victims in Kane County crash
A brother and sister were identified as the victims of the SUV versus school bus crash in Kane County Monday afternoon. The Kane County Coroner's Office identified the two as nineteen-year-old Emil Diewald and twenty-year-old Grace Diewald, both of unincorporated St. Charles. Both were graduates of Burlington Central High School.
Highland Park shooting suspect Robert Crimo III appears in court
The man accused of opening fire during Highland Park Fourth of July parade and killing seven people is due back in court Tuesday.
Missing person sought by Crystal Lake police
Michael K. Mabry was last seen on Sept. 21 in Cicero, and friends and family have not seen him since, according to a bulletin put out by Crystal Lake police. Foul play is not suspected, authorities say.
Didier Farms in Lincolnshire closes retail operation
LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (CBS) -- A family favorite in far north suburban Lincolnshire is shutting down for good.Didier Farms announced Thursday that after generations in business, it is closing its retail operation permanently.Didier Farms has been a top destination when it comes to fall activities – offering fresh locally-grown vegetables at their farmstand, pumpkins and doughnuts at their Pumpkinfest, and flowers from their greenhouses.Halloween on Monday was the last day of the retail business.The land for the farm on Aptakisic Road – then only two miles long – was originally purchased by John Link in 1912, according to the Didier website....
WSPY NEWS
Aurora carjacking suspect pleads guilty
One of the men accused in a carjacking that left a woman paralyzed in Aurora last year is accepting a plea deal in Kane County. A news release from the Kane County State's Attorney's Office says that 27-year-old Edward J. McGee, of Harvey, is pleading guilty to aggravated vehicular hijacking, a class X felony. In exchange for the plea, McGee will serve a 35-year prison sentence. The sentence is twenty years for the vehicular hijacking, plus another fifteen because McGee was armed with a gun at the time.
Iconic Red Covered Bridge in Illinois Named Oldest In State
If you like to take long drives and take in all of the beautiful surroundings then you will want to drive to Princeton Illinois. Princeton is home to the oldest bridge in the entire state and is still in use today. Since 1863, the Red Covered Bridge has helped people go across Big Bureau Creek. From mules and horses to cars and trucks this bridge has helped millions across the creek.
One dead in Jo Daviess Co. hunting accident
A man from Aurora, IL is dead after a fall while hunting in Jo Daviess County. On October 30 at about 7:16 p.m., the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a report of a missing hunter on property in the area of the 8000 block of S. Massbach Road in rural Elizabeth. When […]
2 killed, 2 seriously hurt in Campton Hills crash involving school bus, police say
Two people were killed and two more were seriously hurt in a west suburban crash involving a school bus, police said.
WSPY NEWS
Oswego Village Board hears AACVB report
As a regional destination, visitors are finding the village of Oswego on the map. In his report to the Oswego Village Board, the director of the Aurora Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, Cort Carlson provided the information. Three percent of the village’s hotel tax from two national chains goes to...
chicagoagentmagazine.com
3715 W. Conestoga, Crystal Lake
One-of-a-kind custom home located in tranquil Heritage Hills. Formally a builder’s model, this home features high-end finishes along with all the bells and whistles! Prepare to enjoy the attention to detail and craftsmanship. This all-brick home rests on a peaceful lot with mature landscaping and takes advantage of a rolling hillside.
‘I bonked 2 cops’: Aurora Proud Boys member pleads guilty to Jan. 6 role
A member of the Proud Boys from Aurora admitted he bragged about his “rally cry” and that he “bonked 2 cops” during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol as he pleaded guilty Wednesday to his role in the event.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago might 'fall back' for the last time • Illinois Powerball winners • child diagnosed with rare condition
CHICAGO - This November may be the last time Chicagoans will have to set their clocks back for daylight savings time; two winning Powerball tickets were sold in Illinois this week and the jackpot is still climbing; and a suburban family wants to warn others after their daughter was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
WAND TV
5-Year-Old Red Panda Leo dies at Brookfield Zoo
CHICAGO (NBC CHICAGO) - Brookfield Zoo announced Wednesday that Leo, its 5-year-old red panda, died suddenly. Leo arrived at Brookfield's grounds in 2018 and "quickly won over the hearts of his caretakers and zoo patrons," the zoo said in a Tweet. The zoo added Leo was known to be quite...
At least 500 pumpkins stolen from farm in Kane County
There’s been a big theft of very big pumpkins from a farm near Huntley. Dave Reid owns Dave’s Pumpkins on Algonquin Road west of Randall Road.
