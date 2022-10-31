Read full article on original website
Home confinement officer credited with quick action
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Kanawha County home confinement officer is being credited with helping apprehend a man charged in a strangulation case. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, Home Confinement Deputy J. Lane received an alert on Sunday that Gabriel Tackett, a man on home confinement, had left his Huntington residence. A second alert said Tackett was in South Charleston at the residence where the strangulation had taken place. Lane and South Charleston police arrested Tackett at that residence on Goshorn Street in South Charleston.
New outdoor emergency sirens added in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some Kanawha County residents soon will be hearing the sound of new emergency sirens. According to the Kanawha County Commission, a new outdoor warning siren has been installed near the Pinch Volunteer Fire Department. It’s part of the county’s overall network of sirens.
Deputies in West Virginia looking for missing man
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Putnam County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing man. The Sheriff’s Department posted about the missing person on Facebook on Wednesday at 3:27 p.m. In the Facebook post, there was no information about the person’s name, age or last known whereabouts. The man […]
Teen vaping discussed at South Charleston forum
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia is first in the nation when it comes to middle school children using e-cigarettes. “These things are now being seen in middle schools and we’ve even seen them in elementary schools,” American Heart Association Communications Director Kevin Pauley said Tuesday as the AHA was preparing to have a community conversation at South Charleston Middle School.
1 dead in I-77 crash in West Virginia
UPDATE (Nov. 1, 2022, 6:00 p.m.): I-64 E/I-77 S has reopened after a fatal crash near the Midland Trail exit. Authorities on scene say only one vehicle pulling a trailer was involved in the crash and the driver was the only occupant. The driver’s identity is not being released at this time until the family […]
Commissioner in Putnam County, West Virginia will have no temporary replacement after resigning
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Putnam County Commission President Andy Skidmore says they will not appoint a temporary replacement for Ron Foster, a commissioner who resigned on Friday. Skidmore says this is because there are only two meetings left before a new commissioner takes over in January 2023. Foster stepped down on Friday after county […]
Truck crash claims life in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A driver died after a pick-up truck crashed into a guardrail and caught fire Tuesday afternoon where U.S. Route 60 exits Interstate 77 heading out of Charleston. State police troopers said the wreck occurred at shortly after 3 p.m. The exit that takes traffic into eastern...
Culloden exit work to start soon
CULLODEN, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday he used to do a lot of bird hunting near Culloden in Cabell County where he helped break ground on a new highway project. “The people were kind enough to let me hunt when I was at Marshall forever and a day ago. There are great people here,” Justice said.
Newly sworn-in West Virginia officer won’t let age or gender define her role in law enforcement
Out of the eight officers, Rose is the only woman that was sworn in, and she is 17 to 23 years older than her male colleagues. But instead of letting gender or age define her role as an officer, Rose is reminding herself and others that she deserves to be exactly where she is at.
Putnam to end 2022 with 2 commissioners
WINFIELD, W.Va. — Putnam County will finish 2022 with only two county commissioners. A day after the resignation of Commissioner Ron Foster, Putnam County Commission President Andy Skidmore said he’s inclined to leave the position vacant until the newly-elected commissioner comes on board on Jan. 1, 2023. “I...
Crews respond to head-on crash
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a head-on crash Tuesday night on state Route 10 in the Barboursville area, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say. The accident was reported just after 7:15 p.m. in the 5100 block of Route 10 near the intersection of Heath Creek Road.
Some West Virginia counties still need Election Day poll workers
Some West Virginia counties are still looking for poll workers to work on Election Day.
Clarksburg man charged for attempting to solicit teen
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man has been charged in Gilmer County after officers said he tried to solicit what he believed to be a 14-year-old teen. On Oct. 15., 31-year-old Aaron Pearson added what he believed to a be a 14-year-old girl on Facebook and began messaging her on Facebook Messenger, according to a criminal complaint.
West Virginia inmate sent death threats to judge
An inmate at the Mount Olive Correctional Complex, a maximum security prison in West Virginia, has been charged with threatening to kill a state judge and the judge's family.
Federal investigators looking into death at Southern Regional Jail
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - As the investigation into the death of an inmate at Southern Regional Jail (SRJ) continues, two different stories are emerging as to what actually happened to Quantez Burks. The Beckley man was taken to the jail on February 28, 2022, on a Wanton Endangerment and Obstruction charge. He left the following day in a body bag.
Pedestrian hit near Chesapeake High School
A 45-year-old pedestrian was struck Monday night near Chesapeake High School in Lawrence County, Ohio.
Man dead in ATV crash; name released
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies have released the name of a man killed in an ATV crash in Poca. Stevie Hills’ body was found Monday evening, about 120 feet down an embankment along Harmons Creek Road, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators say Hills was...
Deweese, Withrow vying for Putnam Commission seat
WINFIELD, W.Va. — A couple of well-known figures in Putnam County will face off election day for a seat on the Putnam County Commission. Republican Steve Deweese is the former Putnam County sheriff and he’s taking on Democrat Jim Withrow who served as a Putnam County commissioner from 1998 to 2004. Withrow has also served on the county’s planning commission. Both are from the Buffalo-Leon area of the county.
Kanawha County, West Virginia, schools say excess levy would help improve safety
This year Kanawha County voters will decide whether to extend the school district's excess school levy. School leaders say one of the main things that levy will fund is additional improvements to security.
