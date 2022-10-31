Louisville's Quincy Riley Named ACC Defensive Back of the Week

The senior logged two takeaways, including a pick-six, in the blowout win over No. 10 Wake Forest this past weekend.

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - University of Louisville defensive back has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Back of the Week on Monday.

Riley intercepted a pair of passes in Louisville's 48-21 win over No. 10 Wake Forest on Saturday at Cardinal Stadium. The Cardinals forced eight turnovers in the game, including a season best four interceptions.

The native of Columbia, S.C., returned one of his interceptions 90 yards for a touchdown in a third quarter where the Cards tallied 35 unanswered point en route to its first top-10 win since 2016. The 90-yard return was the longest since a 95-yard return in 1975.

The Cards host James Madison on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU.

(Photo of Quincy Riley: Jamie Rhodes - USA TODAY Sports)

