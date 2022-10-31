Read full article on original website
Related
Long COVID strikes 15% of U.S. adults who test positive, researchers estimate
Oct. 27 (UPI) -- Fifteen percent of people who tested positive for the virus reported symptoms lasting longer than two months, according to a new study on the prevalence of long COVID symptoms among a representative sample of U.S. adults. Among people who tested positive for COVID-19 at least six...
A stressful marriage may harm your heart health, study finds
A new study of more than 1,500 adults in 30 states suggests there is a link between marital stress and a poorer recovery after a heart attack.
MedicalXpress
A simple nutrition care program improves health and quality of life among aging adults at risk of malnutrition
Baby boomers are aging and the U.S. population is too. The proportion of U.S. adults 65-and-older grew more than a third since 2010 and now includes 54.1 million adults. To help the baby boomers maintain their quality of life and physical functionality, it's critical to encourage healthy aging, yet up to 1 in 3 adults are at risk of malnutrition which can have significant health and cost implications.
Getting just five hours of sleep or less a night can raise your risk for multiple conditions, including cancer and diabetes
Prioritizing ample sleep each night matters, and a new study further emphasizes that sacrificing those hours has consequences. In a study published this week in PLOS Journal, researchers at The University of College London used data from the Whitehall II study (a long-term study of British civil servants) to analyze over 7,000 civil servants in the United Kingdom over the course of 25 years, who reported how much they slept at about ages 50, 60 and 70 respectively. The study notes whether the participants developed a chronic condition, or multimorbidity, meaning having two or more of 13 chronic diseases: cancer, diabetes, heart disease, dementia, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic kidney disease, heart failure, liver disease, arthritis, Parkinson’s, depression and other mental health disorders.
Sleeping five hours or less increases risk of chronic illnesses, study warns
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Older people who get five hours of sleep a night or less may face a far greater risk of developing two or more chronic illnesses, such as heart disease, cancer or diabetes, compared to people who sleep longer, a new study suggests. The research, published Tuesday...
PsyPost
New study links suffering from long-lasting severe depression to reduction in brain volume
A study on a large sample of patients found chronic, long-lasting depression to be associated with reduced brain volume. The reduced volume was found in brain regions relevant for planning one’s behavior, focusing attention, thinking, learning and remembering and also in regions relevant for regulating emotions. The study was published in Neurobiology and Treatment of Depression.
scitechdaily.com
Eating at Night Linked to Depression and Anxiety-Like Moods
Eating during the day might have mental health benefits. Using food to alleviate your mood? The time of meals may have an impact on mood, including levels of depression and anxiety, according to recent research. In a study that simulated night work, researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, examined the effects of eating during the day and at night as opposed to solely during the day.
10 Adult ADHD Signs You May Not Realize Are Actually Symptoms
Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder presents differently when you're older. Here are the red flags to look for.
CNET
Insomnia in Aging Adults: Why It Happens and How to Beat It
Aging typically comes with more nights of poor rest. About 50% of adults aged 60 and older struggle with poor sleep. Our bodies are constantly changing as years pass, and our sleep tends to be an unfortunate casualty of ripened age. The natural processes that occur as you get older...
Abuse, neglect in childhood may increase heart failure risk as an adult
Childhood trauma, especially physical abuse, might increase the risk of heart failure later in life, according to new research. Past studies have found a connection between traumatic experiences in childhood and cardiovascular disease and other health problems. But there's been little research on a specific link to heart failure, in which the heart can't pump enough blood to meet the body's needs. Heart failure affects about 6 million U.S. adults.
Psych Centra
Transdermal Patch for Schizophrenia: Does It Help?
A transdermal patch is the latest treatment available for schizophrenia. It administers medication through the skin to ease symptoms such as lack of motivation or emotion, but may not be for everyone. The use of transdermal patches is a growing trend in healthcare. These patches attach to the skin and...
Healthline
What Is Drug-Induced Schizophrenia and How You Can Address It?
Recreational drugs, like cannabis or hallucinogens, can alter people’s perception of reality. This is called drug-induced psychosis, or the inability to distinguish what’s real. If you use these drugs deliberately, you may be seeking that psychosis experience. But sometimes, that short-term break from reality can develop into a...
Psych Centra
Schizophrenia and intelligence
Is schizophrenia related to intelligence? Studies suggest those living with schizophrenia may have lower IQ scores, but more research is needed. Schizophrenia is a chronic mental health condition that can affect a person’s thoughts, feelings, and behaviors. Affecting around. , schizophrenia is one of the most common psychotic conditions....
Psych Centra
What Are The Common Faces of Schizophrenia?
The faces of schizophrenia are many — defined by predominant features unique to you. Schizophrenia is a mental disorder that typically develops in adolescence or early adulthood and continues to progress over time. Not everyone’s experience of schizophrenia is the same, however. Living with schizophrenia may mean having...
Psych Centra
Understanding the Link Between Schizophrenia and Smoking
Research suggests that nicotine helps some people cope with schizophrenia symptoms. But alternatives, such as relaxation techniques, are available. Living with schizophrenia can be stressful. You may experience several functionality challenges that complicate work, interpersonal relationships, and daily life. Many people turn to smoking as a way to manage stress...
technologynetworks.com
Common Sedative Increases Heart Damage Risk When Used at Night
A common drug that makes patients sleepy and less anxious before surgery is associated with an increased risk of heart damage when operations are performed at night, according to a study by researchers at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. The findings are further evidence that the time of...
Fairfield Sun Times
Untreated Depression May Increase Later Dementia Risk
FRIDAY, Oct. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Symptomatic depression is associated with a 51 percent increased risk of dementia, according to a study published online Sept. 3 in Biological Psychiatry. Liu Yang, M.D., from Fudan University in Shanghai, and colleagues examined associations between courses of depression, depression treatment, and the...
neurology.org
Leisure Activities and the Risk of Dementia
Background and Objectives Leisure activities are major components of modifiable and healthy lifestyles and are proposed to help prevent the development of dementia. This study aimed to assess the effects of different types of leisure activities, including cognitive, physical, and social activities, on the incidence of all-cause dementia (ACD), Alzheimer disease (AD), and vascular dementia (VD).
News-Medical.net
Intimate partner violence associated with higher risk of cardiovascular events or death
Experiencing a violent encounter even once with an intimate partner or family member may increase a young adult's risk of having a heart attack, stroke or a heart failure hospitalization years later, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5-7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
MindBodyGreen
Research Shows Omega-3s Can Support Your Brain Through Bouts Of Loneliness
Whether single, grieving the loss of a loved one, or going through a difficult transition right now (divorce, big move, etc.), feelings of loneliness can be especially prevalent for people at this time of year. Loneliness is a very real issue that can have a profound impact on cognitive function,...
Comments / 0