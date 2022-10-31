ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

This Is The Best Candy Store In Louisiana

By Sarah Tate
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

If you have a sweet tooth, you've likely spent your fair share of time at a candy store, whether browsing an old-fashioned candy shop for vintage confections or a seeing all the new and unique treats at a more modern locale.

Taste of Home compared ratings on TripAdvisor and reviews from locals to compile a list of the best candy store in each state, from old fashioned taffy shops to massive stores with 100,00 pounds of candy.

So which candy store in Louisiana was named the best in the state ?

Southern Candymakers

Located in the historic French Quarter in New Orleans, Southern Candymakers has been crafting homemade award-winning pralines, tortues, toffees and many more confections, including southern favorites like brittle and divinity, since opening its doors in 1992.

Southern Candymakers is located at 334 Decatur Street in New Orleans.

Here's what Taste of Home had to say:

"One thing the South is known for when it comes to desserts is pralines. And no one does the crunchy confections better than Southern Candymakers, whose made-from-scratch pecan pralines were deemed some of the best in the U.S."

Check out Taste of Home 's full list to see the best candy stores around the country.

New Orleans, LA
