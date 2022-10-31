Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
superhits1027.com
Clear Lake woman pleads not guilty to stealing & cashing checks from apartment
CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake woman accused of using a master key while a manager at an apartment complex to burglarize an apartment has pleaded not guilty. A criminal complaint states 40-year-old Cassie Miller used the key to access an apartment without the tenant’s permission and stole a checkbook. On August 9th, Miller allegedly issued herself one of the stolen checks, signed the victim’s name and cashed the check at her own bank for $400.
superhits1027.com
Mason City man pleads not guilty to burglary charge
MASON CITY — A Mason City man has pleaded not guilty to a burglary charge after being accused of breaking into a house and striking a person with a baseball bat earlier this fall. A criminal complaint accuses 33-year-old Keith Ingersoll of entering a residence in the 400 block...
superhits1027.com
Plea change hearing set for Mason City man accused of burglary
MASON CITY — A plea change hearing has been scheduled for a Mason City man accused of burglary. 27-year-old Jesse Rafael was arrested on September 21st and charged with first-degree burglary after allegedly entering a home in the 300 block of West State on May 28th and assaulting a victim by choking and punching him.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Falls woman arrested for drug offenses and child endangerment
Independence, Iowa — On Thursday, October 27, 2022, Independence Police arrested Britni Wright of Cedar Falls for drug offenses and child endangerment. Around 10:10pm, Britni was stopped for an equipment violation near the intersection of 4th Avenue SE and 8th Street SE. A K9 was called to assist on...
kiow.com
Welch Sentenced on Possession Charges
Hunter Welch of Clearwater, FL, pled guilty to “Possession of a Controlled Substance – First Offense,” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on June 20, 2022. Welch was granted a deferred judgment and placed on probation for a period of...
theperrynews.com
Hampton man arrested for allegedly assaulting teen grandsons
A Hampton man was arrested Friday on warrants from Dallas and Franklin counties in connection with incidents in 2016 and 2017 in which he allegedly attempted to sexually molest his teenage step-grandsons. Daniel Frederick Wiechmann Jr., 73, of 207 Second Ave. N.E., Hampton, Iowa, was charged with two counts of...
1380kcim.com
Driver Airlifted Following Car-Semi Collision In Hamilton County Thursday
One driver was airlifted yesterday (Thursday) following a two-vehicle collision in north central Iowa’s Hamilton County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 2:55 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. Highway 20 and McMurray Avenue east of Webster City. Authorities say a 2008 Toyota Yaris driven by 55-year-old Rollin Eivins of Kanawha failed the yield while turning onto the highway and was struck broadside by an eastbound 2007 Peterbilt semi-tractor trailer, operated by 55-year-old Donald Bruce of Sac City. Eivins sustained severe injuries from the crash and was airlifted to Methodist Hospital in Des Moines. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division, Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services, and the Blairsburg Fire Department also assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin woman sentenced to prison time on felony unemployment benefits charge in Mower County District Court
An Austin woman currently serving a 57-month prison sentence at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee on a felony 3rd degree drug possession charge stemming from a search of her residence by authorities on September 16th, 2020 has now also been sentenced to prison time and restitution on a felony unemployment benefits charge in Mower County District Court.
superhits1027.com
Iowa Ethics & Campaign Disclosure Board to hear complaint about Cerro Gordo County supervisors candidate
MASON CITY — The Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board is meeting this afternoon in Des Moines to hear a complaint against a Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors candidate who allegedly used public resources for a political purpose while working in the County Auditor’s office at the courthouse.
superhits1027.com
Ethics & Campaign board will investigate election complaint against Cerro Gordo supervisor candidate
DES MOINES — The Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board on Thursday afternoon unanimously voted to accept a complaint and start an investigation against a Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors candidate who allegedly used public resources for a political purpose while working in the County Auditor’s office at the courthouse.
superhits1027.com
Satellite voting location open Friday, Saturday for Cerro Gordo County voters
MASON CITY — There’s a couple of different options for people in Cerro Gordo County if they want to cast their ballots for the 2022 general election this weekend. == A satellite voting location will be set up from noon to 6:00 PM today and from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturday at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center’s east campus in Mason City. It’s located in the 2nd floor auditorium of the Cancer Center. Ballots for all Cerro Gordo County precincts will be available at the satellite absentee voting stations. Voter registration forms will also be available for new registrations and changes in the registration records of people who are currently registered within the county.
superhits1027.com
Ask the Mayor — November 2, 2022 — Mason City mayor Bill Schickel
Mason City’s mayor Bill Schickel was our guest on “Ask the Mayor” on November 2, 2022. Listen back to the program/download it via the audio player below.
superhits1027.com
Mason City council approves services agreement to start Destination Iowa project
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City last night approved a professional services agreement with WHKS for the city’s Destination Iowa project. The city and Cerro Gordo County were recently awarded $4.5 million for a bike park that would be specifically designed for off-road and mountain biking activities. The city will initiate the project with the development of plans for several subcomponents, including the High Line Trail, Murphy Park Trail and Bridge, Prairieland Trail Connector, Scrip Road Conversion and Illinois Bridge improvements, as well as crossing safety improvements. The agreement the council approved is for the preparation of preliminary plans and project estimates to assist the city in project planning, bundling and budgeting purposes.
superhits1027.com
Iowa National Guard Company To Hold Send Off In Mason City
What: Approximately 160 Soldiers from the 1133rd Transportation Company, headquartered in Mason City with a detachment in Iowa City, will deploy to Poland in support of Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce. When: Sunday, Nov. 6 at 9 a.m. Where: North Iowa Events Center, All Seasons Building at 3700 4th...
iheart.com
Driver Clocked Going 133 MPH On Iowa Highway
(Hardin County, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol's sharing a picture of a recent traffic stop on US 20 in northern Iowa, in which the driver was clocked going 133-miles per hour. The ISP says the driver lost control and went into a ditch, and was arrested and taken to the Hardin County Jail.
kiow.com
MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center Proudly Presents Craig Grossi, Author of the NIACC Common Read Craig & Fred
MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center proudly presents Craig Grossi, author of the 2022-23 NIACC Common Read Craig & Fred at the North Iowa Community Auditorium on the NIACC campus at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 9th, 2022. This presentation is part of the 2022-2023 Performing Arts and Leadership Series. A...
superhits1027.com
Mason City doctor talks about rise in RSV cases this fall
MASON CITY — Healthcare providers across the state are reporting increases in respiratory illnesses among children, especially respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Dr. Haley Newbrough is a pediatric and neonatal specialist at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City and says the RSV numbers are high this year here in north-central Iowa. “RSV is a virus that causes bronchiolitis or inflammation of the small airways in infants and small children, and in older children it will look like the common cold. Adults can also get it, and especially the elderly can be vulnerable to getting quite sick. Some children may be carrying it, older school-aged children, and not knowing and can transmit it to infants and young children, and they can get quite ill because of the inflammation in the airways.”
superhits1027.com
Some Iowa school districts are finding it easier to hire substitute teachers
MASON CITY — Substitute teachers aren’t as hard to come by as they were last year, according to some Iowa school administrators. Mason City School District officials say the district has boosted its substitute fill rate by around 15-percent in the last year. The district’s human resources director...
superhits1027.com
Mason City council sets policy agenda for 2023-2024 (AUDIO)
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City Tuesday night approved adopting a policy agenda for calendar years 2023 and 2024 for the city. Mayor Bill Schickel says the agenda came after an annual goal-setting workshop session by the council last week. “For one thing, we’ve got so many things on the table right now. You look at the River City Renaissance, you look at everything that’s going on downtown, you look at the new industry coming into town with the electronic vehicles. So many things going on on the table, so we talked a lot about execution and completion of those.”
superhits1027.com
Very dry October leads into promise of more rainfall in November
DES MOINES — October wrapped up as one of Iowa’s 20 driest Octobers in 150 years of record keeping. State climatologist Justin Glisan says the northwest and central regions of the state were as much as two-and-a-half inches below normal for rainfall for the month. “We’re starting to...
Comments / 0