Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
superhits1027.com
October survey shows economies of Iowa, Midwest still struggling
OMAHA — The monthly survey of business leaders across Iowa and eight other states finds the region’s economy remains weak and improved only slightly. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says the survey ranks the economy on a zero to 100 scale, with 50 being growth neutral. “The overall...
superhits1027.com
Very dry October leads into promise of more rainfall in November
DES MOINES — October wrapped up as one of Iowa’s 20 driest Octobers in 150 years of record keeping. State climatologist Justin Glisan says the northwest and central regions of the state were as much as two-and-a-half inches below normal for rainfall for the month. “We’re starting to...
superhits1027.com
Charitable Organizations Brace For A Busy Holiday Season
Local charities are bracing for a busy holiday season, with more people seeking help due to inflation. Organizations like the Salvation Army or local food banks are seeing more requests for food or housing relief this year. Inflation could also mean fewer donations this year, putting even more pressure on...
superhits1027.com
Some Iowa school districts are finding it easier to hire substitute teachers
MASON CITY — Substitute teachers aren’t as hard to come by as they were last year, according to some Iowa school administrators. Mason City School District officials say the district has boosted its substitute fill rate by around 15-percent in the last year. The district’s human resources director...
superhits1027.com
UI experts are meeting with school nurses about overdose reversal drug
IOWA CITY — Iowa public schools are now allowed to stock Narcan, also known as Naloxone, the drug that when administered may be able to reverse an overdose. University of Iowa College of Pharmacy professor Ben Miskle is hosting educational sessions with district nurses in both the Iowa City and Clear Creek Amana school districts to discuss the potentially life-saving medication. He notes, opioid overdose deaths are increasing nationally, locally, and in adolescents.
superhits1027.com
Hy-Vee to close all stores on Thanksgiving, first time in 92 years
WEST DES MOINES — Iowans will have to carefully plan ahead for their Thanksgiving meals this year, as the state’s largest grocery chain won’t be available for last-minute shopping trips. If you forgot the cranberry sauce, need more sweet potatoes or don’t have time to bake a...
superhits1027.com
Iowans who need health care can apply now through the ACA
DES MOINES — Iowans are now able to open enroll under the Affordable Care Act Marketplace. Federal data shows more than 72,000 Iowans enrolled in health care plans through the marketplace last year. Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen says enrollment in marketplace plans has risen in recent years as...
superhits1027.com
Pate says Iowans cast paper ballots, so votes can’t be hacked
JOHNSTON — The state’s top election official says there’s “zero evidence” Iowa’s vote counting systems could be hacked or infiltrated. Secretary of State Paul Pate says every ballot is a paper ballot and none of the ballot tabulators poll workers will use next Tuesday are connected to the internet.
superhits1027.com
Much colder weather, rain and possibly snow in the weekend forecast
JOHNSTON — Iowans who have a yard full of leaves to rake and bag need to get at it today as much colder weather, rain — and possibly snow — is coming soon. Meteorologist Brooke Hagenhoff at the National Weather Service says to get your yard work done before the sun goes down tonight or those piles of leaves will be soaking wet. “Today is kind of our last warm day of the week,” Hagenhoff says. “We’ve got highs in the mid-70s with a pretty breezy south wind as we go through the day. Gusts may be 20-25-plus miles an hour, but we’ve got a decently strong cold front is going to come through here late tonight and then through the day on Friday.”
Comments / 0