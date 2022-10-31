“We still have improvements to make,” Lewis Hamilton dissatisfied after losing out on a “best chance” for the Mercedes to win at the Mexico GP

Read full article on original website
F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton responds to Red Bull’s boycott of Sky Sports at Mexican GP
Lewis Hamilton said “we should all come off social media”, describing the online platforms as increasingly toxic.The seven-time world champion, who has more than 30 million followers on Instagram and almost eight million on Twitter, made the claim following Red Bull’s Sky boycott at the Mexican Grand Prix.Max Verstappen and his entire Red Bull team – including Christian Horner – refused to speak to the broadcaster on Sunday, a week after pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz said Hamilton was “robbed” of an eighth world championship at last year’s much-debated season finale in Abu Dhabi.“Social media is a very toxic place...
SkySports
Daniel Ricciardo: Jenson Button doubts Formula 1 return for McLaren driver if he sits out 2023
Ricciardo has seen his already limited options dry up since having his McLaren contract cancelled early and there is currently only one seat remaining for next season, at Haas, who Ricciardo has made it clear he has no interest in. The eight-time race winner now looks set to take a...
Max Verstappen: Martin Brundle ‘fully supports’ Sky colleague Ted Kravitz after Red Bull boycott
Martin Brundle has backed colleague Ted Kravitz after Red Bullboycotted Sky Sports during the Mexican Grand Prix. Max Verstappen was unhappy after pit-lane reporter Kravitz claimed in his Notebook show the previous week that Lewis Hamilton had been “robbed” of an eighth world title after the controversial finish to last year’s Abu Dhabi GP. The Dutchman, who claimed his first World Championship with a final-lap overtake on Hamilton after safety car and lapped car chaos, stated that Sky’s coverage had been “disrespectful”, resulting in the double world champion and team principal Christian Horner refusing to speak to Sky pundits...
Autoweek.com
F1 Mexican Grand Prix Leftovers: Paddock Overcrowding, Hamilton Takes Dig at Alonso
Fans didn't notice, but Formula 1 drivers have had enough with overcrowded conditions in the paddock in Mexico City. That, along with American Logan Sargeant falling just one lap shy of a Super License point lead the day-after leftovers from a busy F1 Mexican Grand Prix. Autoweek rounds up some...
KTNV
Formula 1 drops driver lineup for Las Vegas Grand Prix Launch Party this weekend
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A few of the biggest names in Formula 1 will be in Las Vegas this weekend to hype up fans for next year's Las Vegas Grand Prix. F1 just announced its lineup of drivers for the official Las Vegas Grand Prix Launch Party on Saturday, Nov. 5. They include Lewis Hamilton, Sergio Perez, George Russell, and Alex Albon.
SkySports
Toto Wolff annoyed by Mercedes' 2022 F1 form | 'We've made decisions that were simply wrong'
Mercedes have been trying to claw back the deficit to their rivals in a season plagued by aerodynamic issues stemming from an extreme car design. While the Silver Arrows are closer to the front with two podiums in a row, a win has alluded them, with Lewis Hamilton bemoaning Mercedes not splitting the strategy at last weekend's Mexico City Grand Prix.
SkySports
Martin Brundle: Max Verstappen reaches new level of F1 dominance as Red Bull oust Mercedes in Mexico
If you took away that, along with the 55,000-seat stadium area and dramatic podium, we have to concede that the racing has not been especially good at this track of late. In fact, the top three finishers of Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton, and Sergio Perez were identical to last year with very similar and unexciting gaps. To further underline that, Ferrari were once again a distant fifth and sixth, albeit with Sainz ahead of Leclerc this time.
F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton teams up with sports stars for exciting new tech venture
Lewis Hamilton has joined forces with the likes of Tiger Woods and Serena Williams by investing in new sports tech venture TMRW Sports.The seven-time Formula 1 world champion, alongside the likes of Williams, Andy Murray, Steph Curry and Gareth Bale, is investing in Woods and Rory McIlroy’s new company - with the first project a virtual pro golf tour scheduled for 2024.Mercedes star Hamilton is not the only F1 driver involved too, with McLaren’s Lando Norris, Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Williams’ Alex Albon also listed as investors. While specific details on the project are few and far between at this early stage, TMRW’s overarching goal is merging technology with sports.Follow F1 updates with The Independent Read More Lewis Hamilton joins forces with Tiger Woods and Serena Williams for new tech ventureLando Norris reveals Red Bull talks before signing McLaren dealMax Verstappen: Martin Brundle ‘fully supports’ Sky colleague Ted Kravitz after Red Bull boycott
ESPN
Max Verstappen deserves more recognition, says Red Bull boss Christian Horner
Max Verstappen is enjoying the most dominant of Formula One seasons, but Red Bull team boss Christian Horner reckons the double world champion still deserves more recognition. The 25-year-old took a record 14th win of the season in Mexico City on Sunday and has now scored more points in a single campaign (416) than anyone ever, breaking Lewis Hamilton's 2019 record of 413.
racer.com
‘Perfect’ Verstappen doesn’t get the plaudits he should - Horner
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says Max Verstappen’s achievements don’t get the credit they deserve amid what he describes as a “perfect” season from the Dutchman. Verstappen won the Mexico City Grand Prix to set a new record for number of victories and points scored...
Lewis Hamilton backed to ‘reinvent himself’ in ‘second or third career’ by Toto Wolff
Lewis Hamilton has been backed to “reinvent himself” in a “second or third career” after racing by Mercedes boss Toto Wolff. Seven-time world champion Hamilton has endured a difficult season off the back of controversially missing out on a record eighth title in Abu Dhabi last year. The 37-year-old is yet to win a race in 2022 and is currently fifth in the Driver Standings, with Red Bull and Ferrari producing a quicker car than Mercedes after a change in regulations. While the Silver Arrows are hopeful of being back in the hunt in 2023, Mercedes CEO Wolff praised...
F1 fans go wild for Aussie star Daniel Ricciardo's cheeky hand gesture to rival just before overtaking him during amazing run to finish seventh at the Mexican Grand Prix
Daniel Ricciardo has delighted Formula One fans by proving he's got his swagger back with a cheeky gesture as he staged a series of stunning overtakes at the Mexico Grand Prix. The Honey Badger showed vintage form at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez to surge from as far back as 13th...
racer.com
Additional U.S. F1 races good for Mexican GP, promoter believes
The expansion of the Formula 1 calendar with three races in the United States has been a positive move for the Mexico City Grand Prix, according to the race’s promoter Alejandro Soberon. Mexico City rejoined the F1 schedule in 2015, three years after Circuit of The Americas returned the...
Jalopnik
Formula 1's Las Vegas Grand Prix Is Going to Cost More Than Monaco
Formula 1's upcoming 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix is one of the more hyped events to join the series’ calendar, and now, it looks like prices are going to reflect that hype. According to pre-sale information via the track’s website, you’re going to be paying $500 for General Admission alone — or $2,000 if you want a guaranteed seat. That officially makes this race more expensive than the Monaco Grand Prix — and that’s also not taking into account the massive number of lush packages that are said to be available to VIPs.
tennisuptodate.com
CBS Sports
