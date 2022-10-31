ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imperial, MO

myleaderpaper.com

High Ridge man seriously hurt in motorcycle crash on Hwy. 30

Hanford G. Wrenfrow, 57, of High Ridge was seriously injured this morning, Nov. 2, in a motorcycle crash on Hwy. 30 east of High Ridge Boulevard in High Ridge, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 4:15 a.m., Wrenfrow was riding a 2015 Harley-Davidson east on the highway and struck...
HIGH RIDGE, MO
mymoinfo.com

High Ridge man injured after striking a deer

A High Ridge man was seriously injured after striking a deer while riding his motorcycle Wednesday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 57-year-old Hanford Wrenfrow was driving his 2015 Harley Davidson east on Highway 30 east of High Ridge Boulevard when he struck the deer in the roadway. Wrenfrow was taken by ambulance to SSM St. Clare Hospital in Fenton by private conveyance. The accident took place at 4:15 Wednesday morning.
HIGH RIDGE, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Four De Sotoans hurt in crash on Hwy. 21

Four young adults from De Soto were injured Sunday, Oct. 30, in a one-vehicle accident on Hwy. 21 north of Britton Road southwest of De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 1:28 p.m., Vincent C. Gomez, 23, of De Soto was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado north on...
DE SOTO, MO
kfmo.com

St. Francois County Wreck

(St. Francois County, MO) A Park Hills woman, 37 year old Jamie L. Pruett, is recovering from moderate injuries after a two car wreck in St. Francois County Tuesday afternoon at 3:10. According to Highway Patrol reports the accident took place as a car driven by 23 year old Cameron M. Nunn, of Park Hills, was going too fast for road conditions as it was headed west on Route K at Clay Street. It began to skid counterclockwise and crashed into a car driven east by Pruett. Pruett, and a passenger in Nunn's car, 23 year old Cierra T. Connell of Bonne Terre, who received minor injuries, were taken to Parkland Health Center North at Bonne Terre. Pruett was wearing her seat belt as the wreck took place while Connell and Nunn were not.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

Road, ramp and lane closures due to construction on I-270 starting Nov. 4

ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Department of Transportation announced a series of closures drivers should expect between Nov. 4 and 7. These closures are due to construction. According to a press release, MoDOT crews will close one lane in each direction of I-270 at New Florissant Road. This will start at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4. Closed lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
wdbr.com

Men killed in crash identified

The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has identified both of the men who died in the motor vehicle crash on Sunday near interstate 55 south bound mile marker number 82. Steven Hermanson, 66, of Lebanon was transported by EMS to Springfield Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Nathan Tenneson,...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
KMOV

Man killed in crash that shut down all lanes on I-70

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was pronounced dead at SLU Hospital after a major crash that shut down I-70 on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on westbound 1-70 at Adelaide. The accident involved two vehicles. Four children are reported to also be involved in the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man killed in rollover accident north of O’Fallon, Mo.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - A 64-year-old man was killed in a rollover accident that happened in St. Charles County early Sunday morning. Police tell News 4 the accident happened around 4:15 a.m. Steven Woods, of Winfield, Mo., was driving a 2003 Chevy Impala southbound on Highway 79 near Riverdale Park Drive when the car went off the road, hit an embankment and overturned.
O'FALLON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Festus Police arrest man found with stolen motorcycle

Festus Police recently got a call about a suspicious person and found a man with a motorcycle that had been reported stolen in St. Louis, Chief Tim Lewis said. He said the incident occurred about 12:15 p.m. Oct. 19 in the 1000 block of Central Avenue. “Officers found a 39-year-old...
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

House Springs man arrested in connection with U-Haul truck theft

A 27-year-old House Springs man was arrested after he allegedly was found with a stolen U-Haul box truck at a gas station in the Fenton area. The truck had been stolen from RC Logistics, 2931 High Ridge Blvd., in High Ridge, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. An RC...
FENTON, MO
KFVS12

Iron County, Mo. man accused of threatening to shoot school bus

Cape Girardeau County deputies say four sex offenders were found to be non-compliant on Halloween. Early voting turnout in Jackson County, Ill. The early voting turnout in Jackson County, Ill. Mo. hunters check nearly 2K birds during fall firearm turkey season. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Missouri hunters bagged nearly...
IRON COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

Police: Teens who stole woman's Kia get shot at gas station

ST. LOUIS — Two teenagers ended up in the hospital Monday night after police said they stole a woman's car and were shot while inside the car at a gas station. St. Louis police said a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were both hospitalized after a shooting in the parking lot of a BP gas station on West Florissant Avenue near Park Lane.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Firefighters battled a raging fire, that started inside a camper

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Firefighters battled a raging fire, that started in a camper in Caseyville. The fire took place this morning around 3 a.m. on New Bunkum Road in Caseyville, Illinois. The flames eventually spread to a structure nearby and there are no reports of any injuries.
CASEYVILLE, IL

