myleaderpaper.com
High Ridge man seriously hurt in motorcycle crash on Hwy. 30
Hanford G. Wrenfrow, 57, of High Ridge was seriously injured this morning, Nov. 2, in a motorcycle crash on Hwy. 30 east of High Ridge Boulevard in High Ridge, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 4:15 a.m., Wrenfrow was riding a 2015 Harley-Davidson east on the highway and struck...
mymoinfo.com
High Ridge man injured after striking a deer
A High Ridge man was seriously injured after striking a deer while riding his motorcycle Wednesday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 57-year-old Hanford Wrenfrow was driving his 2015 Harley Davidson east on Highway 30 east of High Ridge Boulevard when he struck the deer in the roadway. Wrenfrow was taken by ambulance to SSM St. Clare Hospital in Fenton by private conveyance. The accident took place at 4:15 Wednesday morning.
myleaderpaper.com
Four De Sotoans hurt in crash on Hwy. 21
Four young adults from De Soto were injured Sunday, Oct. 30, in a one-vehicle accident on Hwy. 21 north of Britton Road southwest of De Soto, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 1:28 p.m., Vincent C. Gomez, 23, of De Soto was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado north on...
5 children hurt in crash on westbound I-70 at Adelaide Avenue
ST. LOUIS — Five children were hurt in a crash at Interstate 70 and Adelaide Avenue Tuesday night. The St. Louis Fire Department said five pediatric patients were taken to St. Louis hospitals. One had serious injuries. Four had non-life-threatening injuries. The victims were described as "pediatric patients," or...
kfmo.com
St. Francois County Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A Park Hills woman, 37 year old Jamie L. Pruett, is recovering from moderate injuries after a two car wreck in St. Francois County Tuesday afternoon at 3:10. According to Highway Patrol reports the accident took place as a car driven by 23 year old Cameron M. Nunn, of Park Hills, was going too fast for road conditions as it was headed west on Route K at Clay Street. It began to skid counterclockwise and crashed into a car driven east by Pruett. Pruett, and a passenger in Nunn's car, 23 year old Cierra T. Connell of Bonne Terre, who received minor injuries, were taken to Parkland Health Center North at Bonne Terre. Pruett was wearing her seat belt as the wreck took place while Connell and Nunn were not.
Police investigating fatal two-car crash Tuesday night
A man died in a two-car crash at around 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night.
Road, ramp and lane closures due to construction on I-270 starting Nov. 4
ST. LOUIS — The Missouri Department of Transportation announced a series of closures drivers should expect between Nov. 4 and 7. These closures are due to construction. According to a press release, MoDOT crews will close one lane in each direction of I-270 at New Florissant Road. This will start at 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4. Closed lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7.
wdbr.com
Men killed in crash identified
The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, has identified both of the men who died in the motor vehicle crash on Sunday near interstate 55 south bound mile marker number 82. Steven Hermanson, 66, of Lebanon was transported by EMS to Springfield Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Nathan Tenneson,...
KMOV
Man killed in crash that shut down all lanes on I-70
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was pronounced dead at SLU Hospital after a major crash that shut down I-70 on Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on westbound 1-70 at Adelaide. The accident involved two vehicles. Four children are reported to also be involved in the...
KMOV
Man killed in rollover accident north of O’Fallon, Mo.
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - A 64-year-old man was killed in a rollover accident that happened in St. Charles County early Sunday morning. Police tell News 4 the accident happened around 4:15 a.m. Steven Woods, of Winfield, Mo., was driving a 2003 Chevy Impala southbound on Highway 79 near Riverdale Park Drive when the car went off the road, hit an embankment and overturned.
myleaderpaper.com
Festus Police arrest man found with stolen motorcycle
Festus Police recently got a call about a suspicious person and found a man with a motorcycle that had been reported stolen in St. Louis, Chief Tim Lewis said. He said the incident occurred about 12:15 p.m. Oct. 19 in the 1000 block of Central Avenue. “Officers found a 39-year-old...
myleaderpaper.com
House Springs man arrested in connection with U-Haul truck theft
A 27-year-old House Springs man was arrested after he allegedly was found with a stolen U-Haul box truck at a gas station in the Fenton area. The truck had been stolen from RC Logistics, 2931 High Ridge Blvd., in High Ridge, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported. An RC...
Lindbergh High School student dies after car crash into pole
A Lindbergh High School student died after a car crashed into a pole Saturday morning in Sappington.
mymoinfo.com
Deputies looking into case of stolen tools and motorcycle in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) A number of tools was stolen from a residence in the 700 block of Lakeview Ridge Drive in the Fenton area. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says the incident occurred sometime during the overnight hours on October 22nd. My MO Info · KJ102822E.WAV. In...
KFVS12
Iron County, Mo. man accused of threatening to shoot school bus
Cape Girardeau County deputies say four sex offenders were found to be non-compliant on Halloween. Early voting turnout in Jackson County, Ill. The early voting turnout in Jackson County, Ill. Mo. hunters check nearly 2K birds during fall firearm turkey season. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Missouri hunters bagged nearly...
Police identify 17-year-old killed in Sappington crash
St. Louis County investigators have identified a 17-year-old who died early Saturday morning in a crash in Sappington.
Police: Teens who stole woman's Kia get shot at gas station
ST. LOUIS — Two teenagers ended up in the hospital Monday night after police said they stole a woman's car and were shot while inside the car at a gas station. St. Louis police said a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy were both hospitalized after a shooting in the parking lot of a BP gas station on West Florissant Avenue near Park Lane.
mymoinfo.com
Sheriff’s office investigating vehicle fire and stolen vehicle case
(Jefferson County) Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are looking into a vehicle fire that occurred in the 9000 block of Buckeye Road in Dittmer. According to sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell the incident happened around 5:30am on October 20th. My MO Info · KJ102822C.WAV. In...
KMOV
Firefighters battled a raging fire, that started inside a camper
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Firefighters battled a raging fire, that started in a camper in Caseyville. The fire took place this morning around 3 a.m. on New Bunkum Road in Caseyville, Illinois. The flames eventually spread to a structure nearby and there are no reports of any injuries.
myleaderpaper.com
Three-vehicle accident leaves House Springs man in critical condition
Richard L. Lalk Jr., 41, of House Springs was seriously injured Thursday, Oct. 27, in a three-vehicle accident on Antire Road south of Brookside Drive between Eureka and High Ridge, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 3:47 p.m., Lalk was riding south on a 2013 Yamaha FZ1-SC when he...
