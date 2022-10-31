ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackfoot, ID

2 killed, 2 hospitalized in crash near Lava Hot Springs

LAVA HOT SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Monday at approximately 12:10 p.m. on US 30 at milepost 370 just west of Lava Hot Springs. According to police, a 60-year-old male from Hansen and a 58-year-old passenger also from Hansen...
Dallas traffic: Car drives off ramp to I-45, plunges to ground below

DALLAS - There is a large police presence around the ramp from the old SM Wright Freeway onto I-45 in Dallas after a car crashed through a guard rail around 9 a.m. and plunged to the ground below. Early indications show the vehicle went around barricades in a construction zone....
Good Samaritan Helps Rescue Driver in Fiery Garland Crash

When an 18-wheeler crashed into flames in I-30 in Garland Tuesday morning, a Fort Worth man suddenly found himself in the role of rescuer. "All I could think of is those guys had to get out of that truck before it burned,” Jessie Wilkerson said. Wilkerson was heading east...
44-year-old woman dead after found lying in parking lot, Arlington police say

ARLINGTON, Texas — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman found in a parking lot was pronounced dead over the weekend, the Arlington Police Department said. Just before 4:10 a.m. Sunday, the Arlington Police Department (APD) said officers were called to the 400 block of N. Cooper Street after a passerby reported seeing a woman lying unresponsive in a parking lot.
One Person Dead in Officer Involved Shooting in Parker County

One person is dead in Parker County after he presented officers with a "deadly threat" that caused a Fort Worth police officer to fire his weapon, the department confirms to NBC 5. On Tuesday, the Fort Worth Police Department Fugitive Unit was searching for a man who had an active...
14-Year-Old Riding Miniature Motorcycle Struck by Vehicle: White Settlement PD

A 14-year-old boy was seriously hurt after he was struck by a car while riding a miniature motorbike Tuesday afternoon in White Settlement, police say. White Settlement Police Chief Christopher Cook said it happened at about lunchtime near Brewer Middle School. Police pictures from the scene showed first responders at the intersection of Gibbs Drive and South Cherry Lane.
King facing additional charges in I-40 shooting

A Dallas, Texas man charged in the July 2021 shooting of two men on Interstate-40 is now facing additional felony charges of maiming and attempted robbery in the first degree. Lee B. King, 27, was initially facing a felony charge of maiming and two counts of shooting to kill. He appeared in Sequoyah County District Court on Oct. 31 before District Judge Jeffrey Payton and is scheduled to appear before him again on Nov. 28, according to court records.
3 things to know this morning – November 1, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday. 1. Steve Pankey, who was a Idaho Gubernatorial Candidate has been found guilty of murder, second-degree kidnapping, and false reporting in the disappearance and death of a 12-year-old Colorado girl. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
Recent Arrests in Keller

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. FREDERICKS, ANNMARIE DANIELLE; W/F; POB: ALBUQUERQUE NM; AGE: 23; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; OCCUPATION: SALES/HOME...
New landfill to be built in eastern Idaho

NEWDALE, Idaho (KIFI) – A new landfill will be built in eastern Idaho. The US Department of Agriculture Rural Development just approved $18 million in permanent financing to build the new land fill in the Newdale area. No construction time line was announced, but when finished, it will serve...
Fort Worth police officer shoots, kills suspect

PARKER COUNTY, Texas - A Fort Worth police officer shot and killed a suspect while trying to serve a warrant on Tuesday night in Parker County. The Fort Worth Police Department Fugitive Unit and United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force were searching for an adult male with an active domestic violence felony warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Ibarra brothers face charges in Parker County for selling fentanyl

SPRINGTOWN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An anonymous tip led the Parker County Special Crimes Unit to two brothers allegedly selling and distributing illegal narcotics containing fentanyl.A search warrant was issued for a home near Springtown where Angel Ibarra,19, and Samuel Ibarra, 22, were arrested on Oct. 31. Investigators said they implicated themselves. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said SCU investigators worked on the case for several weeks. They seized more than 67 tablets from the home, which tested positive for the deadly narcotic. "There is an increase of fentanyl-related deaths across the nation," said Sheriff Authier. "There have been five confirmed fentanyl-related deaths in Parker County within the past year. There have also been dozens of fentanyl poisoning cases in our county, causing hospitalizations, near-death occurrences and long-term side effects. Education and awareness are the keys to prevention. We will continue our part in investigating these cases and making arrests."Sheriff Authier said the case investigation is ongoing, pending additional charges.
Dallas woman dies of self-inflicted wound after allegedly shooting man at motel

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are investigating after a standoff at a motel ended in a death in custody.A spokesperson said that a woman barricaded herself in a motel room after allegedly shooting a man on Wednesday morning. She later died of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.On Nov. 2, 2022 at about 11:40 a.m., police responded to a shooting call at the Motel 6 in the 2000 block of Market Center Blvd. A woman had called 911 and said that she had shot a man inside of a motel room.When they arrived, police determined that the woman and the man were still inside the room. Officers tried to talk to the woman and convince her to leave the room, but she did not come out.A SWAT unit was called to assist. As they tried to open the door, officers heard several gunshots. Once they made it inside, they found the woman with an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.The man was taken to the hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.The incident is being investigated as a death in custody and is ongoing.
