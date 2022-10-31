Read full article on original website
kidnewsradio.com
2 killed, 2 hospitalized in crash near Lava Hot Springs
LAVA HOT SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State Police is investigating a vehicle collision that occurred on Monday at approximately 12:10 p.m. on US 30 at milepost 370 just west of Lava Hot Springs. According to police, a 60-year-old male from Hansen and a 58-year-old passenger also from Hansen...
fox4news.com
Dallas traffic: Car drives off ramp to I-45, plunges to ground below
DALLAS - There is a large police presence around the ramp from the old SM Wright Freeway onto I-45 in Dallas after a car crashed through a guard rail around 9 a.m. and plunged to the ground below. Early indications show the vehicle went around barricades in a construction zone....
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Good Samaritan Helps Rescue Driver in Fiery Garland Crash
When an 18-wheeler crashed into flames in I-30 in Garland Tuesday morning, a Fort Worth man suddenly found himself in the role of rescuer. "All I could think of is those guys had to get out of that truck before it burned,” Jessie Wilkerson said. Wilkerson was heading east...
44-year-old woman dead after found lying in parking lot, Arlington police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman found in a parking lot was pronounced dead over the weekend, the Arlington Police Department said. Just before 4:10 a.m. Sunday, the Arlington Police Department (APD) said officers were called to the 400 block of N. Cooper Street after a passerby reported seeing a woman lying unresponsive in a parking lot.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
One Person Dead in Officer Involved Shooting in Parker County
One person is dead in Parker County after he presented officers with a "deadly threat" that caused a Fort Worth police officer to fire his weapon, the department confirms to NBC 5. On Tuesday, the Fort Worth Police Department Fugitive Unit was searching for a man who had an active...
Man Shot, Killed In Tulsa Identified; Suspect Arrested In Texas
Tulsa police have identified the man found shot in the head last week just outside of downtown. Officers found 53-year-old Jean-Paul Marquis dead Thursday evening. Police say Jaheim Neloms is accused of shooting Marquis. Neloms was arrested in Fort Worth after he was found in the victim’s car. Detectives...
fox4news.com
Multi-vehicle crash along I-35 leaves 1 person dead, at least 2 others hurt
DALLAS - Dallas County Sheriff's Office deputies said a multi-vehicle crash along I-35 southbound left one person dead and at least two others hurt early Sunday morning. Several southbound lanes near Harry Hines Boulevard were shut down at about 3 a.m., causing heavy backup. Deputies said at least five vehicles...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
14-Year-Old Riding Miniature Motorcycle Struck by Vehicle: White Settlement PD
A 14-year-old boy was seriously hurt after he was struck by a car while riding a miniature motorbike Tuesday afternoon in White Settlement, police say. White Settlement Police Chief Christopher Cook said it happened at about lunchtime near Brewer Middle School. Police pictures from the scene showed first responders at the intersection of Gibbs Drive and South Cherry Lane.
sequoyahcountytimes.com
King facing additional charges in I-40 shooting
A Dallas, Texas man charged in the July 2021 shooting of two men on Interstate-40 is now facing additional felony charges of maiming and attempted robbery in the first degree. Lee B. King, 27, was initially facing a felony charge of maiming and two counts of shooting to kill. He appeared in Sequoyah County District Court on Oct. 31 before District Judge Jeffrey Payton and is scheduled to appear before him again on Nov. 28, according to court records.
kidnewsradio.com
3 things to know this morning – November 1, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday. 1. Steve Pankey, who was a Idaho Gubernatorial Candidate has been found guilty of murder, second-degree kidnapping, and false reporting in the disappearance and death of a 12-year-old Colorado girl. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
Driver injured in crash that ended a high-speed police chase in Fort Worth
The driver is in the hospital after a crash that ended a high-speed chase in Fort Worth last night. Police were pursuing a four-door car which was going very fast. The pursuit only ended when the driver crashed
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Keller
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. FREDERICKS, ANNMARIE DANIELLE; W/F; POB: ALBUQUERQUE NM; AGE: 23; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; OCCUPATION: SALES/HOME...
kidnewsradio.com
New landfill to be built in eastern Idaho
NEWDALE, Idaho (KIFI) – A new landfill will be built in eastern Idaho. The US Department of Agriculture Rural Development just approved $18 million in permanent financing to build the new land fill in the Newdale area. No construction time line was announced, but when finished, it will serve...
fox4news.com
Fort Worth police officer shoots, kills suspect
PARKER COUNTY, Texas - A Fort Worth police officer shot and killed a suspect while trying to serve a warrant on Tuesday night in Parker County. The Fort Worth Police Department Fugitive Unit and United States Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force were searching for an adult male with an active domestic violence felony warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Ibarra brothers face charges in Parker County for selling fentanyl
SPRINGTOWN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An anonymous tip led the Parker County Special Crimes Unit to two brothers allegedly selling and distributing illegal narcotics containing fentanyl.A search warrant was issued for a home near Springtown where Angel Ibarra,19, and Samuel Ibarra, 22, were arrested on Oct. 31. Investigators said they implicated themselves. Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said SCU investigators worked on the case for several weeks. They seized more than 67 tablets from the home, which tested positive for the deadly narcotic. "There is an increase of fentanyl-related deaths across the nation," said Sheriff Authier. "There have been five confirmed fentanyl-related deaths in Parker County within the past year. There have also been dozens of fentanyl poisoning cases in our county, causing hospitalizations, near-death occurrences and long-term side effects. Education and awareness are the keys to prevention. We will continue our part in investigating these cases and making arrests."Sheriff Authier said the case investigation is ongoing, pending additional charges.
Man wounded in what North Richland Hills police call "family disturbance"
A man’s in the hospital after getting shot at a home in North Richland Hills over the weekend. Police are calling it a “family disturbance.”
Wanted man shot by Fort Worth officer in Parker County
A wanted man is dead after being shot by police in Parker County Tuesday night. The Parker County Sheriff’s Office reports that Fort Worth police and the US Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force were searching for a man
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Dallas Methodist hospital shooting captured on surveillance, body camera
DALLAS - Dallas police released surveillance and body camera video of the shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Oct. 22 that killed two healthcare workers. DPD edited the video that was released "out of respect for the victims and their families." WARNING SOME MAY FIND THIS VIDEO DISTURBING:. The...
Attorney for Fort Worth man shot and killed by police shares how they were trying to help their client
WEATHERFORD, Texas — Fort Worth Criminal Defense Attorney Phillip Hall hopes to learn more about the police shooting death of his client Raymundo Duran III. He expected to see Duran in court this week. Hall is a partner and criminal defense attorney at the downtown Fort Worth law firm...
Dallas woman dies of self-inflicted wound after allegedly shooting man at motel
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are investigating after a standoff at a motel ended in a death in custody.A spokesperson said that a woman barricaded herself in a motel room after allegedly shooting a man on Wednesday morning. She later died of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.On Nov. 2, 2022 at about 11:40 a.m., police responded to a shooting call at the Motel 6 in the 2000 block of Market Center Blvd. A woman had called 911 and said that she had shot a man inside of a motel room.When they arrived, police determined that the woman and the man were still inside the room. Officers tried to talk to the woman and convince her to leave the room, but she did not come out.A SWAT unit was called to assist. As they tried to open the door, officers heard several gunshots. Once they made it inside, they found the woman with an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.The man was taken to the hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.The incident is being investigated as a death in custody and is ongoing.
