MASON CITY, IOWA – — United Way of North Central Iowa is relaunching it’s Facebook page. On October 24th, Facebook unpublished the original United Way of North Central Iowa Facebook page. Facebook has given us no reasons as to why or how to fix the problem. United Way of North Central Iowa uses Facebook to share with the community about the work we are doing in north central Iowa, so we are asking north Iowans to like the page so we can continue to share about the work that we do, such as the Kid’s Coat Drive, happening November 2nd at Music Man Square in Mason City. Families can come between the hours of 4p.m.-7p.m. to pick up a new coat. We are asking families to use the east entry of Music Man Square, located at 308 S Pennsylvania in Mason City. Child must be present to receive coat.

MASON CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO