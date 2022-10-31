Read full article on original website
Clear Lake woman pleads not guilty to stealing & cashing checks from apartment
CLEAR LAKE — A Clear Lake woman accused of using a master key while a manager at an apartment complex to burglarize an apartment has pleaded not guilty. A criminal complaint states 40-year-old Cassie Miller used the key to access an apartment without the tenant’s permission and stole a checkbook. On August 9th, Miller allegedly issued herself one of the stolen checks, signed the victim’s name and cashed the check at her own bank for $400.
Mason City man pleads not guilty to high-speed chase, drug charges
MASON CITY — A Mason City man accused of stealing a vehicle and leading authorities on a high-speed chase last month has pleaded not guilty. 34-year-old Nicholas Wilmarth is accused of stealing a vehicle at the intersection of 9th and South Eisenhower on the night of Saturday October 1st and leading authorities on a high-speed chase. Authorities say Wilmarth was able to elude law enforcement but he was identified as the driver through booking and driver’s license photos.
Ethics & Campaign board will investigate election complaint against Cerro Gordo supervisor candidate
DES MOINES — The Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board on Thursday afternoon unanimously voted to accept a complaint and start an investigation against a Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors candidate who allegedly used public resources for a political purpose while working in the County Auditor’s office at the courthouse.
Iowa Ethics & Campaign Disclosure Board to hear complaint about Cerro Gordo County supervisors candidate
MASON CITY — The Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board is meeting this afternoon in Des Moines to hear a complaint against a Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors candidate who allegedly used public resources for a political purpose while working in the County Auditor’s office at the courthouse.
Mason City doctor talks about rise in RSV cases this fall
MASON CITY — Healthcare providers across the state are reporting increases in respiratory illnesses among children, especially respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV. Dr. Haley Newbrough is a pediatric and neonatal specialist at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City and says the RSV numbers are high this year here in north-central Iowa. “RSV is a virus that causes bronchiolitis or inflammation of the small airways in infants and small children, and in older children it will look like the common cold. Adults can also get it, and especially the elderly can be vulnerable to getting quite sick. Some children may be carrying it, older school-aged children, and not knowing and can transmit it to infants and young children, and they can get quite ill because of the inflammation in the airways.”
Some Iowa school districts are finding it easier to hire substitute teachers
MASON CITY — Substitute teachers aren’t as hard to come by as they were last year, according to some Iowa school administrators. Mason City School District officials say the district has boosted its substitute fill rate by around 15-percent in the last year. The district’s human resources director...
Satellite voting location open Friday, Saturday for Cerro Gordo County voters
MASON CITY — There’s a couple of different options for people in Cerro Gordo County if they want to cast their ballots for the 2022 general election this weekend. == A satellite voting location will be set up from noon to 6:00 PM today and from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Saturday at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center’s east campus in Mason City. It’s located in the 2nd floor auditorium of the Cancer Center. Ballots for all Cerro Gordo County precincts will be available at the satellite absentee voting stations. Voter registration forms will also be available for new registrations and changes in the registration records of people who are currently registered within the county.
Ask the Mayor — November 2, 2022 — Mason City mayor Bill Schickel
Mason City’s mayor Bill Schickel was our guest on “Ask the Mayor” on November 2, 2022. Listen back to the program/download it via the audio player below.
Mason City council approves services agreement to start Destination Iowa project
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City last night approved a professional services agreement with WHKS for the city’s Destination Iowa project. The city and Cerro Gordo County were recently awarded $4.5 million for a bike park that would be specifically designed for off-road and mountain biking activities. The city will initiate the project with the development of plans for several subcomponents, including the High Line Trail, Murphy Park Trail and Bridge, Prairieland Trail Connector, Scrip Road Conversion and Illinois Bridge improvements, as well as crossing safety improvements. The agreement the council approved is for the preparation of preliminary plans and project estimates to assist the city in project planning, bundling and budgeting purposes.
Mason City council sets policy agenda for 2023-2024 (AUDIO)
MASON CITY — The City Council in Mason City Tuesday night approved adopting a policy agenda for calendar years 2023 and 2024 for the city. Mayor Bill Schickel says the agenda came after an annual goal-setting workshop session by the council last week. “For one thing, we’ve got so many things on the table right now. You look at the River City Renaissance, you look at everything that’s going on downtown, you look at the new industry coming into town with the electronic vehicles. So many things going on on the table, so we talked a lot about execution and completion of those.”
Time to review winter driving skills with possible snow on the way
MASON CITY — Parts of western Iowa could get snow late tonight and into Saturday, with some forecast models showing the potential for several inches of accumulation. While snow is not mentioned in the north-central Iowa forecast, conditions can change quickly and Iowa Department of Transportation Mason City office spokesman Pete Hjelmstad says if there’s frost or snow covering your vehicle’s windows, it should be a no-brainer that you clear them off before trying to drive. “Unfortunately, many times, when I’m driving to work at 6:45 in the morning and I see people driving down the road and I really don’t know how they can see when I see their windshields,” Hjelmstad says. “You also see reports on social media a lot of times of the State Patrol or Motor Vehicle Enforcement or county sheriff’s or local city police departments pulling people over because their windows are not cleaned off.”
One Vision client gives “Warrior Chain” to 1133rd Transportation Company as they prepare for deployment
MASON CITY — As the Iowa National Guard’s 1133rd Transportation Company makes its final preparations for overseas deployment, they received a special gift today during one of their final meetings. Cory Rios is an outgoing, thoughtful individual with disabilities supported by One Vision. He was inspired to start...
United Way of North Central Iowa is relaunching it’s Facebook page
MASON CITY, IOWA – — United Way of North Central Iowa is relaunching it’s Facebook page. On October 24th, Facebook unpublished the original United Way of North Central Iowa Facebook page. Facebook has given us no reasons as to why or how to fix the problem. United Way of North Central Iowa uses Facebook to share with the community about the work we are doing in north central Iowa, so we are asking north Iowans to like the page so we can continue to share about the work that we do, such as the Kid’s Coat Drive, happening November 2nd at Music Man Square in Mason City. Families can come between the hours of 4p.m.-7p.m. to pick up a new coat. We are asking families to use the east entry of Music Man Square, located at 308 S Pennsylvania in Mason City. Child must be present to receive coat.
Very dry October leads into promise of more rainfall in November
DES MOINES — October wrapped up as one of Iowa’s 20 driest Octobers in 150 years of record keeping. State climatologist Justin Glisan says the northwest and central regions of the state were as much as two-and-a-half inches below normal for rainfall for the month. “We’re starting to...
