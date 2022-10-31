ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Cardozo School of Law Announces $15 million Gift from Isaac and Laura Perlmutter to Create The Perlmutter Center for Legal Justice

By yunews
yu.edu
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
yu.edu

Herzog College and YU Press Publish Second Hebrew-English Edition of Megadim

In August 2022, the second Hebrew-English issue of the biblical studies journal Megadim was published by Herzog College in partnership with Yeshiva University Press (YU Press). Since 1986, the journal has published over sixty issues exclusively in Hebrew, featuring original biblical analyses by Rabbi Dr. Aharon Lichtenstein, Dr. Yael Ziegler,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yu.edu

Stern College for Women Welcomes Six Forward-Thinking and Dynamic Full-Time Faculty Members

Yeshiva University welcomed 30 dynamic and forward-thinking full-time faculty members for the fall 2022 semester across the undergraduate and graduate schools, as well as the Undergraduate Torah Studies (UTS) program. Six of those hires teach at Stern College for Women (SCW) and span a wide variety of academic interests and subjects, from speech language pathology to English to Jewish studies.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Compass Realty reaches agreement with attorney general’s office

Compass Realty, which has offices all over Brooklyn, reached an agreement with Letitia James and the attorney general’s office after it was found that the company refused to process rental applications for low-income renters. The Attorney General’s Office announced the settlement on Tuesday after it found that Compass’ real...
BROOKLYN, NY
Commercial Observer

‘How Am I Doing?’ Real Estate Owners Grade Adams and Hochul

Commercial Observer asked the 32 owners we spoke to for our annual Owners Magazine to grade the performance of the governor and the mayor of New York. To add an incentive for honesty, we promised to keep all answers anonymous. But here are their grades:. Eric Adams. Few political figures...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Church members reflect on Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts' leadership

NEW YORK - Members of Abyssinian Baptist Church continue to share their memories of Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts III.Members remember Rev. Butts not as a larger-than-life leader, but as a mentor and a friend. His stature grew smaller as he battled cancer. Deacon Peter Westbrook recalls the foreboding message Butts delivered during his last appearance at service in September."It's just so sad to see somebody so great, and he's telling you, I might not be able to come back," said Westbrook.This Olympian fencer found new purpose under Rev. Butts' guidance, turning his fighting spirit towards helping others in his 17...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bkreader.com

Historic Black Women’s Society Fights for Tax Exemption to Maintain its Bed-Stuy Headquarters

The Brooklyn chapter of the United Order of Tents is getting backed by the Legal Aid Society as it fights for a tax exemption to maintain its Brooklyn headquarters. The United Order of Tents is the oldest Black Women’s Benevolent Society in the United States. The Brooklyn chapter headquarters resides in a historic Victorian mansion at 87 MacDonough St. in Bed-Stuy.
BROOKLYN, NY
nystateofpolitics.com

Zeldin talks his potential budget plan if elected New York governor

Tax and spending cuts would be on the menu under a potential Lee Zeldin administration in Albany, the Republican nominee for governor on Wednesday said. Zeldin at a news conference in New York City at his campaign headquarters acknowledged a spending plan — the first Republican-written document to land on lawmakers' desks in Albany in more than a decade and a half if he wins — would likely be a difficult one for Democrats in the Legislature.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

City workers, Democratic assemblyman take down Zeldin campaign signs

NEW YORK -- With less than a week to go before Election Day, there is a new controversy. In parts of the Big Apple, city workers and even a lawmaker are taking down Lee Zeldin's campaign signs.A sanitation worker removed one of Zeldin's campaign signs from a Midwood, Brooklyn street. Democratic Assemblyman Peter Abate Jr. had several Zeldin signs in his hand when a local resident confronted him. He told her the Long Island congressman was breaking the law, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Wednesday."You can quote me as saying I think it would be a disgrace for someone running for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

Salary range law takes effect in New York City on Tuesday

(The Center Square) – Starting Tuesday, many employers in New York City will need to add new information to their job postings. In January, the New York City Council passed Local Law 32. The ordinance requires all employers with four or more workers to include the minimum and maximum salary range for any job opening.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC officially drops vaccine mandate for private-sector employees

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Starting Tuesday, New York City will no longer require private-sector employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Mayor Eric Adams dropped the vaccine mandate in September, however, private companies have the option to keep it. Last week, the city Board of Health decided to drop the requirement, citing a high vaccination rate […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
jerseydigs.com

Legal Battle for Sold Mosque in Downtown Newark Decided in Favor of Board of Trustees

The two-year-long saga involving a storied Newark Muslim congregation and their fight against the sale of their mosque may have come to an unfavorable end for the protesters. A Superior Court judge dismissed the case, claiming that Khalilah Shabazz, the so-called Mother of the Mosque, lacked legal standing to sue the mosque’s board of trustees for damages, despite her praying there for forty years.
NEWARK, NJ
riverdalepress.com

Montefiore nurses, residents want to be heard

Montefiore Medical Center faces union issues on two fronts in the past week. The nurses union spoke out on staffing shortage and the resident physicians and fellows seek recognition of their union amid staff shortages and Bronx clinic closures. On Friday members of the New York State Nurses Association spoke...
BRONX, NY
Washington Square News

Off-Third: De Blasio’s NYU course to investigate the art of falling short

Off-Third is WSN’s satire column. Mayor Bill de Blasio, now 61 years young, is fresh off of a failed congressional race and a steaming hot pile of New York City garbage of a mayoral run. We know him as an outsider, a politician, a City Hall bigwig who doesn’t know the plights of us Greenwich-Village-native NYU students. He doesn’t understand the problems we have with living in New York City, primarily because he created most of these problems just during his time as mayor.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
qchron.com

Anti-affirmative action rally held in Bayside

For the first time in months, neither Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization nor New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen was the U.S. Supreme Court case galvanizing Queens residents this past weekend. Roughly 35 civic leaders and community members — many with the Asian Wave Alliance...
BAYSIDE, NY

