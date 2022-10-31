Cardozo School of Law Announces $15 million Gift from Isaac and Laura Perlmutter to Create The Perlmutter Center for Legal Justice

Read full article on original website

Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Amazon takes over The Bronx: The world's largest retailer leases another warehouse in the boroughWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Two NJ Men Recognized for Contributions Towards Arrest of Serial Predator in RockawayMorristown MinuteRockaway, NJ
IKEA Closes Location In New YorkBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
bkreader.com
Jeff Bezos’ Ex-Wife Just Gave $11 Million to Brooklyn Public Charter Schools
Ascend Public Charter Schools — the biggest Brooklyn-based charter school network, with 16 total charter schools in the borough — has announced it has been gifted $11 million from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The donation by Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, comes after a...
yu.edu
Herzog College and YU Press Publish Second Hebrew-English Edition of Megadim
In August 2022, the second Hebrew-English issue of the biblical studies journal Megadim was published by Herzog College in partnership with Yeshiva University Press (YU Press). Since 1986, the journal has published over sixty issues exclusively in Hebrew, featuring original biblical analyses by Rabbi Dr. Aharon Lichtenstein, Dr. Yael Ziegler,...
NYC schools with asylum seekers to receive $12 million funding boost
Advocates called for more funding for asylum-seeking students at Education Department headquarters. Advocates say the money still falls short of what the Education Department owes schools per student. [ more › ]
yu.edu
Stern College for Women Welcomes Six Forward-Thinking and Dynamic Full-Time Faculty Members
Yeshiva University welcomed 30 dynamic and forward-thinking full-time faculty members for the fall 2022 semester across the undergraduate and graduate schools, as well as the Undergraduate Torah Studies (UTS) program. Six of those hires teach at Stern College for Women (SCW) and span a wide variety of academic interests and subjects, from speech language pathology to English to Jewish studies.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Compass Realty reaches agreement with attorney general’s office
Compass Realty, which has offices all over Brooklyn, reached an agreement with Letitia James and the attorney general’s office after it was found that the company refused to process rental applications for low-income renters. The Attorney General’s Office announced the settlement on Tuesday after it found that Compass’ real...
Commercial Observer
‘How Am I Doing?’ Real Estate Owners Grade Adams and Hochul
Commercial Observer asked the 32 owners we spoke to for our annual Owners Magazine to grade the performance of the governor and the mayor of New York. To add an incentive for honesty, we promised to keep all answers anonymous. But here are their grades:. Eric Adams. Few political figures...
Church members reflect on Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts' leadership
NEW YORK - Members of Abyssinian Baptist Church continue to share their memories of Rev. Dr. Calvin Butts III.Members remember Rev. Butts not as a larger-than-life leader, but as a mentor and a friend. His stature grew smaller as he battled cancer. Deacon Peter Westbrook recalls the foreboding message Butts delivered during his last appearance at service in September."It's just so sad to see somebody so great, and he's telling you, I might not be able to come back," said Westbrook.This Olympian fencer found new purpose under Rev. Butts' guidance, turning his fighting spirit towards helping others in his 17...
bkreader.com
Historic Black Women’s Society Fights for Tax Exemption to Maintain its Bed-Stuy Headquarters
The Brooklyn chapter of the United Order of Tents is getting backed by the Legal Aid Society as it fights for a tax exemption to maintain its Brooklyn headquarters. The United Order of Tents is the oldest Black Women’s Benevolent Society in the United States. The Brooklyn chapter headquarters resides in a historic Victorian mansion at 87 MacDonough St. in Bed-Stuy.
nystateofpolitics.com
Zeldin talks his potential budget plan if elected New York governor
Tax and spending cuts would be on the menu under a potential Lee Zeldin administration in Albany, the Republican nominee for governor on Wednesday said. Zeldin at a news conference in New York City at his campaign headquarters acknowledged a spending plan — the first Republican-written document to land on lawmakers' desks in Albany in more than a decade and a half if he wins — would likely be a difficult one for Democrats in the Legislature.
City workers, Democratic assemblyman take down Zeldin campaign signs
NEW YORK -- With less than a week to go before Election Day, there is a new controversy. In parts of the Big Apple, city workers and even a lawmaker are taking down Lee Zeldin's campaign signs.A sanitation worker removed one of Zeldin's campaign signs from a Midwood, Brooklyn street. Democratic Assemblyman Peter Abate Jr. had several Zeldin signs in his hand when a local resident confronted him. He told her the Long Island congressman was breaking the law, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Wednesday."You can quote me as saying I think it would be a disgrace for someone running for...
VP Harris, Hillary Clinton to 'get out the vote' for Hochul, James at NYC rally
Gov. Kathy Hochul will be joined by Vice President Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton and Attorney General Letitia James at a “Get Out The Vote” rally in Manhattan on Thursday.
Washington Examiner
Salary range law takes effect in New York City on Tuesday
(The Center Square) – Starting Tuesday, many employers in New York City will need to add new information to their job postings. In January, the New York City Council passed Local Law 32. The ordinance requires all employers with four or more workers to include the minimum and maximum salary range for any job opening.
NYC officially drops vaccine mandate for private-sector employees
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Starting Tuesday, New York City will no longer require private-sector employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Mayor Eric Adams dropped the vaccine mandate in September, however, private companies have the option to keep it. Last week, the city Board of Health decided to drop the requirement, citing a high vaccination rate […]
jerseydigs.com
Legal Battle for Sold Mosque in Downtown Newark Decided in Favor of Board of Trustees
The two-year-long saga involving a storied Newark Muslim congregation and their fight against the sale of their mosque may have come to an unfavorable end for the protesters. A Superior Court judge dismissed the case, claiming that Khalilah Shabazz, the so-called Mother of the Mosque, lacked legal standing to sue the mosque’s board of trustees for damages, despite her praying there for forty years.
riverdalepress.com
Montefiore nurses, residents want to be heard
Montefiore Medical Center faces union issues on two fronts in the past week. The nurses union spoke out on staffing shortage and the resident physicians and fellows seek recognition of their union amid staff shortages and Bronx clinic closures. On Friday members of the New York State Nurses Association spoke...
Detroit News
Gael Greene, Detroit-born New York magazine restaurant critic and humanitarian, has died
One of the country's most well-known restaurant critics, author and humanitarian Gael Greene has died at age 88. In addition to serving diners of New York City for decades with her critiques and observations on the city’s food scene for New York magazine, Detroit-born Greene also co-founded Citymeals on Wheels with her friend, culinary legend James Beard.
Washington Square News
Off-Third: De Blasio’s NYU course to investigate the art of falling short
Off-Third is WSN’s satire column. Mayor Bill de Blasio, now 61 years young, is fresh off of a failed congressional race and a steaming hot pile of New York City garbage of a mayoral run. We know him as an outsider, a politician, a City Hall bigwig who doesn’t know the plights of us Greenwich-Village-native NYU students. He doesn’t understand the problems we have with living in New York City, primarily because he created most of these problems just during his time as mayor.
qchron.com
Anti-affirmative action rally held in Bayside
For the first time in months, neither Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization nor New York State Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen was the U.S. Supreme Court case galvanizing Queens residents this past weekend. Roughly 35 civic leaders and community members — many with the Asian Wave Alliance...
NBC New York
4 Million NYC Workers Will Now See How Much Jobs Pay Before They Apply—Here's What to Know
After months of waiting, landmark legislation affecting New York City's roughly 4 million private-sector workers is finally going into effect: Starting Nov. 1, most employers in New York City will be required to list the salary range on all posted job ads, promotions and transfer opportunities. Experts say legislation that...
Analysis: Dissecting New York's status as a 'blue' state
A political science professor says when it comes to red vs. blue, she says all states are red by nature with clusters like big cities that are big enough to turn the state blue.
