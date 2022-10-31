ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Women’s minister says protesters who harass women near abortion clinics may be attempting to ‘comfort’ them

The government’s minister for women has claimed protesters who harass women outside abortion clinics may be attempting to “comfort” them.Maria Caulfield, appointed to the role by the new PM Rishi Sunak, made the comments while standing up for her decision to vote against “buffer zones” outside abortion clinics.Ms Caulfield told BBC’s Politics Live: “For me, the definition of what’s harassment is open to interpretation.“That’s my concern – [that] someone who’s going up to, maybe, comfort someone who’s upset or distressed could be accused of harassment and could face six months in jail.”But Ms Caulfield, the Conservative MP for Lewes, said...
‘Huge victory for reproductive rights’: MPs approve ‘buffer zones’ outside abortion clinics

MPs have voted in favour of nationwide “buffer zones” outside abortion clinics in England and Wales in a major win for abortion providers.A “buffer zone” stops anti-abortion protesters or any other types of demonstrators standing outside the clinic or hospital or in the near vicinity.MPs in the Commons voted 297 to 110 in support of an amendment to the Public Order Bill, which legislates for buffer zones. MPs were given a free vote on the issue due to it being a matter of conscience.Clare Murphy, chief executive of the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS), a leading abortion provider, said it...
Lizzo Says Supreme Court “Politicized Law and Made It a Weapon Against Human Rights” With Roe v. Wade Decision

Lizzo says her decision to support abortion rights “shouldn’t matter if I had a personal experience or knew somebody” and has condemned the U.S. Supreme Court for turning the law into “a weapon against human rights.” In a new cover story for Vanity Fair, the Grammy and Emmy-winning artist discussed her $500,000 donation to Planned Parenthood and the National Network of Abortion Funds — which was then matched by Live Nation — after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The singer shared that she went out to both of the organizations about any real action she could take to address the...
Abortion law reform demanded as protesters march in Dublin

Protesters have taken to the streets in Dublin to demand abortion law reform in Ireland on the tenth anniversary of the death of a woman refused a termination while miscarrying.Indian dentist Savita Halappanavar, 31, died in a Galway hospital in 2012 and her death was one of the catalysts for abortion reform in Ireland.The Irish electorate voted to repeal the Eighth Amendment in a 2018 referendum, ushering in a major liberalisation of Ireland’s abortion law and ending what was effectively a constitutional ban on abortion.A medical abortion is available up to 12 weeks but abortions thereafter are only allowed if...
Abortion-rights protesters briefly interrupt Supreme Court

Protesters opposed to the Supreme Court's decision overturning abortion rights briefly interrupted arguments at the court Wednesday and urged women to vote in next week's elections.It was the first courtroom disruption since the court’s decision in June that stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion after nearly a half-century under Roe v. Wade.Three people stood up in the courtroom in the first few minutes of Wednesday's session to denounce the abortion ruling, which came in a case from Mississippi, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.“Our right to choose will not be taken away,” one protester said. “Women, vote for our right to choose."The justices did not appear to react to the disruption. The protesters did not resist when police led them away.The court was hearing a case involving reporting requirements under the Bank Secrecy Act. ___Follow AP’s coverage of the Supreme Court at: https://apnews.com/hub/supreme-courts Read More Matt Hancock’s ‘I’m a Celebrity’ appearance may breach minister’s codeRishi Sunak admits ‘not enough’ asylum-seeker claims processed - livePutin forced to U-turn on grain deal suspension - live
Drop in US abortions shows banning abortion works

It turns out that laws protecting the unborn save lives, regardless of what liberal skeptics say. In the two months following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24, the United States saw the number of legal abortions performed drop by 10,000 — a 6% decline, according to a report detailed by the New York Times.
BBC

