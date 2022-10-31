Read full article on original website
Related
Women’s minister says protesters who harass women near abortion clinics may be attempting to ‘comfort’ them
The government’s minister for women has claimed protesters who harass women outside abortion clinics may be attempting to “comfort” them.Maria Caulfield, appointed to the role by the new PM Rishi Sunak, made the comments while standing up for her decision to vote against “buffer zones” outside abortion clinics.Ms Caulfield told BBC’s Politics Live: “For me, the definition of what’s harassment is open to interpretation.“That’s my concern – [that] someone who’s going up to, maybe, comfort someone who’s upset or distressed could be accused of harassment and could face six months in jail.”But Ms Caulfield, the Conservative MP for Lewes, said...
‘Huge victory for reproductive rights’: MPs approve ‘buffer zones’ outside abortion clinics
MPs have voted in favour of nationwide “buffer zones” outside abortion clinics in England and Wales in a major win for abortion providers.A “buffer zone” stops anti-abortion protesters or any other types of demonstrators standing outside the clinic or hospital or in the near vicinity.MPs in the Commons voted 297 to 110 in support of an amendment to the Public Order Bill, which legislates for buffer zones. MPs were given a free vote on the issue due to it being a matter of conscience.Clare Murphy, chief executive of the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS), a leading abortion provider, said it...
Abortion clinic protesters may want to ‘comfort’ people, claims minister
The new minister for women has defended an earlier decision to vote against buffer zones outside abortion clinics, explaining she is concerned some people accused of harassment may be just trying to “comfort” people using the healthcare services. Maria Caulfield, who has also supported cutting the abortion time...
No 10 confirms plans for more Rwanda-style deals to deport asylum seekers from UK – politics live
Downing Street also denies making Albania a scapegoat for failed asylum policies following criticism from country’s PM
Lizzo Says Supreme Court “Politicized Law and Made It a Weapon Against Human Rights” With Roe v. Wade Decision
Lizzo says her decision to support abortion rights “shouldn’t matter if I had a personal experience or knew somebody” and has condemned the U.S. Supreme Court for turning the law into “a weapon against human rights.” In a new cover story for Vanity Fair, the Grammy and Emmy-winning artist discussed her $500,000 donation to Planned Parenthood and the National Network of Abortion Funds — which was then matched by Live Nation — after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The singer shared that she went out to both of the organizations about any real action she could take to address the...
Washington Examiner
Democrats are finally being forced to own their abortion extremism
The goal of the pro-life movement has never been a secret: Make abortion illegal and unthinkable. How we reach that goal is its own debate, but we’ve never been shy about what we believe and what it is we’re fighting for. Abortion activists, however, have hidden behind a...
Abortion law reform demanded as protesters march in Dublin
Protesters have taken to the streets in Dublin to demand abortion law reform in Ireland on the tenth anniversary of the death of a woman refused a termination while miscarrying.Indian dentist Savita Halappanavar, 31, died in a Galway hospital in 2012 and her death was one of the catalysts for abortion reform in Ireland.The Irish electorate voted to repeal the Eighth Amendment in a 2018 referendum, ushering in a major liberalisation of Ireland’s abortion law and ending what was effectively a constitutional ban on abortion.A medical abortion is available up to 12 weeks but abortions thereafter are only allowed if...
Woman at center of Walker controversy says he urged her to have second abortion
The woman who has said that Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker reimbursed her for an abortion she had in 2009 told The New York Times that Walker also urged her to get a second abortion two years later. The Times reported Friday that the woman, who remained anonymous, said...
Some transgender men call for inclusion amid abortion fight: 'We exist'
WASHINGTON — In the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe V. Wade, the language around who's affected by abortion rights has largely focused on one group — cis-gender women but activists say that the conversation needs to include others who identify differently. Bryan Ellicot,...
British PM leaves door open to attending climate summit
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s office signaled he may still attend the COP27 climate summit, set to begin this weekend in Egypt, days after saying the prime minister would not be there. On Thursday, a spokesman for 10 Downing St. told the BBC that the newly minted prime minister...
Lynton Crosby firm lobbied ministers while advising Boris Johnson
Exclusive: CT Group’s activities on behalf of energy, tobacco and property firms raise questions over potential conflict of interest
Abortion-rights protesters briefly interrupt Supreme Court
Protesters opposed to the Supreme Court's decision overturning abortion rights briefly interrupted arguments at the court Wednesday and urged women to vote in next week's elections.It was the first courtroom disruption since the court’s decision in June that stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion after nearly a half-century under Roe v. Wade.Three people stood up in the courtroom in the first few minutes of Wednesday's session to denounce the abortion ruling, which came in a case from Mississippi, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.“Our right to choose will not be taken away,” one protester said. “Women, vote for our right to choose."The justices did not appear to react to the disruption. The protesters did not resist when police led them away.The court was hearing a case involving reporting requirements under the Bank Secrecy Act. ___Follow AP’s coverage of the Supreme Court at: https://apnews.com/hub/supreme-courts Read More Matt Hancock’s ‘I’m a Celebrity’ appearance may breach minister’s codeRishi Sunak admits ‘not enough’ asylum-seeker claims processed - livePutin forced to U-turn on grain deal suspension - live
Man attacks UK migrant processing centre, kills himself - Reuters photographer
DOVER, England, Oct 30 (Reuters) - A man threw petrol bombs attached to fireworks at a centre for processing migrants in the southern English port of Dover on Sunday and then killed himself, a Reuters photographer said.
BBC
NUS president dismissed over anti-Semitism claims
The National Union of Students (NUS) has dismissed its president, Shaima Dallali, over anti-Semitism claims. It follows an independent code-of-conduct investigation after allegations were made against her. The findings of a wider investigation into the NUS are yet to be published. The Union of Jewish Students (UJS) said it "respects"...
BBC
Qatar World Cup: Wrong for Drakeford to go, Lib Dem leader says
It is wrong for Mark Drakeford to go to the Qatar World Cup, the leader of the Liberal Democrats has said. The Welsh Labour leader is attending the tournament to boost the profile of Wales abroad. But the first minister's decision to go comes despite a boycott by UK Labour...
Washington Examiner
Drop in US abortions shows banning abortion works
It turns out that laws protecting the unborn save lives, regardless of what liberal skeptics say. In the two months following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24, the United States saw the number of legal abortions performed drop by 10,000 — a 6% decline, according to a report detailed by the New York Times.
Firm managing hotels for UK asylum seekers posts bumper profits
Three directors of Clearsprings Ready Homes share dividends of almost £28m, as profits rise sixfold
BBC
Scotland doesn't need parades commission, says report
The creation of a Northern Ireland-style parades commission is not necessary in Scotland, a report has found. The move was proposed last year after police made several arrests at a series of Orange Walks in Glasgow. But a working group on peaceful assemblies in Scotland said there was "no present...
BBC
Nurse mentoring scheme launched in Devon
A new mentoring scheme has been launched by the NHS which aims to train younger staff and retain older nurses. NHS figures show 62% of General Practice nurses in Devon are aged 50 or above, which is higher than the national average of 55%. Just 5% of the county's practice...
BBC
Watch: Gadirova & Kinsella at World Gymnastics Championships
Video caption: Gymnastics World Championships: GB make history with world championship silverGymnastics World Championships: GB make history with world championship silver. Video caption: Gymnastics World Championships: GB fight back to win bronze in men's team finalGymnastics World Championships: GB fight back to win bronze in men's team final. Who should...
Comments / 0