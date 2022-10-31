ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

tennisuptodate.com

WTA Finals Schedule Day Two including Swiatek-Kasatkina and Gauff-Garcia

The second day of the WTA Finals will bring us the world number one on the courts as Swiatek starts her campaign. Swiatek has been picked by many to win the event in Forth Worth but today will mark her first time playing on the court. It's going to be interesting to see how she does as she'll face a player she played many times this year and each match was an easy victory for her.
NBC Sports

New dad Rafael Nadal doesn’t care about playing for the No. 1 rank

PARIS — Rafael Nadal is a different man. He’s losing sleep over his newborn baby and not so much the No. 1 ranking. Even with all of his absences, Nadal has a shot at finishing the season as the world No. 1. He has racked up 5,820 points, trailing only the top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, who has 6,650. But Nadal made clear on Tuesday what his priorities were when he was peppered with questions about fighting for the year-end No. 1 spot.
NBC Sports

Sakkari edges Pegula, Sabalenka beats Jabeur at WTA Finals

FORT WORTH, Texas — Maria Sakkari couldn’t help but smile a wide smile after taking a pair of tiebreakers to edge Jessica Pegula across more than two hours of big-hitting baseline action in front of a sparse crowd as round-robin singles play began at the WTA Finals. Sure,...
WPXI

Photos: US gymnasts win 6th-straight team gold at 2022 World Championships

Photos: US gymnasts win 6th-straight team gold at 2022 World Championships Jordan Chiles of United States competes on the Floor Exercise during Women's Team Final on Day 4 of the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships at M&S Bank Arena on November 1, 2022, in Liverpool, England. (Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
POPSUGAR

Starr Andrews Makes History as First Black US Figure Skater to Win Grand Prix Medal

On Oct. 29, 21-year-old Starr Andrews made history at Skate Canada in Mississauga, Ontario, as the first Black US figure skater to win an ISU Grand Prix medal since the series began in 1995. "I can't even put into [words] how I feel right now!!" Andrews wrote on Instagram. The skater has come a long way since her viral 2010 performance to Willow Smith's "Whip My Hair" gained tens of millions of views on YouTube. "I couldn't be more proud of how I skated in Canada. Thank you to all the support I've gotten even on the skates that weren't my best. This is a dream come true," she said in her recent post. Andrews performed her second program of the tournament — a beautiful free skate to Belgian singer Lara Fabian's rendition of "Je Suis Malade" — on Saturday, moving up from fifth place to second overall with a score of 191.26, 10 points higher than her previous personal best at a Grand Prix in France in 2019. During the program, Andrews expertly executed six triple jumps, including a difficult double axel euler triple salchow. Japan's Rinka Watanabe took first with a total of 197.59 points, while Young You of South Korea earned the bronze medal with 190.15 points, according to Team USA.
TODAY.com

See Serena Williams live it up on a girls weekend in Mexico

In another edition of “Let’s Scroll,” Michelle Collins shares what’s buzzing on social media, including Ricky Gervais’ thought-provoking tweets, Serena Williams girl’s weekend and more!Oct. 14, 2022.
wrestlinginc.com

The Bloodline Lose To SmackDown Heel Faction At WWE Live Event

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and their younger brother, Solo Sikoa, lost a rare match at a WWE live event Tuesday night. According to results shared by Wrestling BodySlam, The Bloodline was defeated by Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci of Imperium in a six-man match held at the Westfalenhallen arena in Dortmund, Germany.
The Spun

Sports World Devastated By Brittney Griner Wife News

Earlier this week, Cherelle Griner, the wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner, made an appearance on The View. Brittney is currently serving a nine-year sentence for having cannabis oil at a Russian airport. During her appearance, she was asked about Griner losing her appeal, which mean she'll likely serve the rest of her time in a penal colony.
tennisuptodate.com

Felix Auger-Aliassime surpasses Rafael Nadal in peculiar statistic following third consecutive title win

Canadian tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime is on a roll this month, capturing the title at the Swiss Indoors Basel on Sunday. With his third title in as many weeks, the 22-year-old now has one more indoor title than 22-time Major winner Rafael Nadal (2) has collected in two decades. While Nadal has won nearly 100 singles titles (92), only two of them — 2005 Madrid (hardcourt) and 2013 Sao Paulo (clay) — have come indoors.
tennisuptodate.com

"Domestic abusers shouldn't be allowed on tour " - Tennis fans slam Kyrgios following his reaction to not qualifying for ATP Finals singles event

Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have qualified for the Nitto ATP Finals doubles event, which will be held in Turin from November 13–20. The fact that they have won a Grand Slam and are between the eighth and 20th-ranked ATP Doubles Team following the Paris Masters guarantees them a spot in the competition, even though they are now seventh in the Race to Turin.
tennisuptodate.com

Thiem and Monfils added to line-up for Saudi Arabia exhibition after ending seasons

Dominic Thiem and Gael Monfils have been added to the Diriyah Tennis Cup in December joining Zverev and Medvedev. A tennis exhibition event in Saudia Arabia will be staged from December 8th to December 10th with several high-profile names attending. The last Diriyah Cup was played in 2019 and this year will mark the return of the competition.
The Independent

Tyson Fury banned from entering US, brother Tommy confirms

Tyson Fury is banned from entering the US, his half-brother Tommy has confirmed.Tommy Fury, 23, was prevented from travelling to the US in August for his scheduled boxing match with YouTube star Jake Paul. Speaking on The MMA Hour on Monday (31 October), the younger Fury said he is still banned from entering the country, and added that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson is also unable to travel to the US.“I don’t know [what’s happening], that’s what I pay my lawyers for and my legal team every day,” Tommy Fury said.“They’re sorting it, and I said please get this resolved...
NBC Sports

U.S. women’s gymnastics team wins record-breaking world championship

A U.S. women’s gymnastics team mixing veterans and new stars won the program’s record-breaking sixth consecutive world championship in Liverpool, England, on Tuesday. Shilese Jones, the U.S.’ new top all-arounder, plus Tokyo Olympic medalists Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles, Olympic alternate and 2021 World all-around silver medalist Leanne Wong and 17-year-old rookie Skye Blakely combined to crush the field.
FOX Sports

Auger-Aliassime, Rublev in ATP Finals as Fritz, Nadal lose

PARIS (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrey Rublev qualified for the ATP Finals after Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz, the other contenders for the two remaining spots, lost in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday. Eighth-seeded Auger-Aliassime outlasted qualifier Mikael Ymer 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (6)...
NBC Sports

Iga Swiatek’s top-10 win streak reaches 13 at WTA Finals

FORT WORTH, Texas – No. 1 Iga Swiatek extended her winning streak against opponents ranked in the top 10 to 13 matches and opened her bid for her first WTA Finals title with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Daria Kasatkina in round-robin play Tuesday night. Swiatek has asserted herself...
