Upcoming Unbaptism leads Christians to renounce ChristCheryl E PrestonTyler, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Duncanville Boys Basketball Team Stripped of 2022 Title for Rules ViolationLarry LeaseDuncanville, TX
Taylor Swift Returning to Dallas for Two ShowsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
The XFL is Returning to Arlington, Texas in 2023Larry LeaseArlington, TX
tennisuptodate.com
WTA Finals Schedule Day Two including Swiatek-Kasatkina and Gauff-Garcia
The second day of the WTA Finals will bring us the world number one on the courts as Swiatek starts her campaign. Swiatek has been picked by many to win the event in Forth Worth but today will mark her first time playing on the court. It's going to be interesting to see how she does as she'll face a player she played many times this year and each match was an easy victory for her.
NBC Sports
New dad Rafael Nadal doesn’t care about playing for the No. 1 rank
PARIS — Rafael Nadal is a different man. He’s losing sleep over his newborn baby and not so much the No. 1 ranking. Even with all of his absences, Nadal has a shot at finishing the season as the world No. 1. He has racked up 5,820 points, trailing only the top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, who has 6,650. But Nadal made clear on Tuesday what his priorities were when he was peppered with questions about fighting for the year-end No. 1 spot.
NBC Sports
Sakkari edges Pegula, Sabalenka beats Jabeur at WTA Finals
FORT WORTH, Texas — Maria Sakkari couldn’t help but smile a wide smile after taking a pair of tiebreakers to edge Jessica Pegula across more than two hours of big-hitting baseline action in front of a sparse crowd as round-robin singles play began at the WTA Finals. Sure,...
WPXI
Photos: US gymnasts win 6th-straight team gold at 2022 World Championships
Photos: US gymnasts win 6th-straight team gold at 2022 World Championships Jordan Chiles of United States competes on the Floor Exercise during Women's Team Final on Day 4 of the 2022 Gymnastics World Championships at M&S Bank Arena on November 1, 2022, in Liverpool, England. (Naomi Baker/Getty Images)
Starr Andrews Makes History as First Black US Figure Skater to Win Grand Prix Medal
On Oct. 29, 21-year-old Starr Andrews made history at Skate Canada in Mississauga, Ontario, as the first Black US figure skater to win an ISU Grand Prix medal since the series began in 1995. "I can't even put into [words] how I feel right now!!" Andrews wrote on Instagram. The skater has come a long way since her viral 2010 performance to Willow Smith's "Whip My Hair" gained tens of millions of views on YouTube. "I couldn't be more proud of how I skated in Canada. Thank you to all the support I've gotten even on the skates that weren't my best. This is a dream come true," she said in her recent post. Andrews performed her second program of the tournament — a beautiful free skate to Belgian singer Lara Fabian's rendition of "Je Suis Malade" — on Saturday, moving up from fifth place to second overall with a score of 191.26, 10 points higher than her previous personal best at a Grand Prix in France in 2019. During the program, Andrews expertly executed six triple jumps, including a difficult double axel euler triple salchow. Japan's Rinka Watanabe took first with a total of 197.59 points, while Young You of South Korea earned the bronze medal with 190.15 points, according to Team USA.
TODAY.com
See Serena Williams live it up on a girls weekend in Mexico
In another edition of “Let’s Scroll,” Michelle Collins shares what’s buzzing on social media, including Ricky Gervais’ thought-provoking tweets, Serena Williams girl’s weekend and more!Oct. 14, 2022.
wrestlinginc.com
The Bloodline Lose To SmackDown Heel Faction At WWE Live Event
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and their younger brother, Solo Sikoa, lost a rare match at a WWE live event Tuesday night. According to results shared by Wrestling BodySlam, The Bloodline was defeated by Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci of Imperium in a six-man match held at the Westfalenhallen arena in Dortmund, Germany.
Sports World Devastated By Brittney Griner Wife News
Earlier this week, Cherelle Griner, the wife of WNBA star Brittney Griner, made an appearance on The View. Brittney is currently serving a nine-year sentence for having cannabis oil at a Russian airport. During her appearance, she was asked about Griner losing her appeal, which mean she'll likely serve the rest of her time in a penal colony.
tennisuptodate.com
Felix Auger-Aliassime surpasses Rafael Nadal in peculiar statistic following third consecutive title win
Canadian tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime is on a roll this month, capturing the title at the Swiss Indoors Basel on Sunday. With his third title in as many weeks, the 22-year-old now has one more indoor title than 22-time Major winner Rafael Nadal (2) has collected in two decades. While Nadal has won nearly 100 singles titles (92), only two of them — 2005 Madrid (hardcourt) and 2013 Sao Paulo (clay) — have come indoors.
ESPN
Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey lead U.S. gymnastics team to historic performance at worlds
Led by Olympic and NCAA stars Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey, as well as breakout star Shilese Jones, the U.S. women's gymnastics team won their sixth straight world team title on Tuesday. The squad has now won every world championship gold medal since 2010 -- or, in other words, since...
tennisuptodate.com
"Domestic abusers shouldn't be allowed on tour " - Tennis fans slam Kyrgios following his reaction to not qualifying for ATP Finals singles event
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have qualified for the Nitto ATP Finals doubles event, which will be held in Turin from November 13–20. The fact that they have won a Grand Slam and are between the eighth and 20th-ranked ATP Doubles Team following the Paris Masters guarantees them a spot in the competition, even though they are now seventh in the Race to Turin.
Rishi Sunak has NO plans to go to World Cup in Qatar after shock revelation Prince William ‘won’t travel to tournament’
RISHI Sunak currently has no plans to go to Qatar for the World Cup next month, Downing Street confirmed today. The PM - who is a massive fan of Southampton FC - is likely to cheer on the Three Lions from home instead. The news comes as The Sun today...
tennisuptodate.com
Thiem and Monfils added to line-up for Saudi Arabia exhibition after ending seasons
Dominic Thiem and Gael Monfils have been added to the Diriyah Tennis Cup in December joining Zverev and Medvedev. A tennis exhibition event in Saudia Arabia will be staged from December 8th to December 10th with several high-profile names attending. The last Diriyah Cup was played in 2019 and this year will mark the return of the competition.
tennisuptodate.com
Serena Williams shows support for Borna Coric during his Vienna Open epic against Hurkacz
Taking to social media, 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams recently showed support for her friend Borna Coric after his victory over Hubert Hurkacz at the 2022 Erste Bank Open Vienna. Following his win over the Pole in the quarterfinals, Borna Coric posted an image of himself on the courts...
Tyson Fury banned from entering US, brother Tommy confirms
Tyson Fury is banned from entering the US, his half-brother Tommy has confirmed.Tommy Fury, 23, was prevented from travelling to the US in August for his scheduled boxing match with YouTube star Jake Paul. Speaking on The MMA Hour on Monday (31 October), the younger Fury said he is still banned from entering the country, and added that WBC heavyweight champion Tyson is also unable to travel to the US.“I don’t know [what’s happening], that’s what I pay my lawyers for and my legal team every day,” Tommy Fury said.“They’re sorting it, and I said please get this resolved...
NBC Sports
U.S. women’s gymnastics team wins record-breaking world championship
A U.S. women’s gymnastics team mixing veterans and new stars won the program’s record-breaking sixth consecutive world championship in Liverpool, England, on Tuesday. Shilese Jones, the U.S.’ new top all-arounder, plus Tokyo Olympic medalists Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles, Olympic alternate and 2021 World all-around silver medalist Leanne Wong and 17-year-old rookie Skye Blakely combined to crush the field.
Venus Williams reflects on career in post two months after Serena plays final match at US Open
Venus Williams posted to Instagram on the 28th anniversary of her professional tennis debut, sparking conversation around her future in competitive tennis.
FOX Sports
Auger-Aliassime, Rublev in ATP Finals as Fritz, Nadal lose
PARIS (AP) — Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrey Rublev qualified for the ATP Finals after Taylor Fritz and Hubert Hurkacz, the other contenders for the two remaining spots, lost in the second round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday. Eighth-seeded Auger-Aliassime outlasted qualifier Mikael Ymer 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (6)...
Jeopardy! player hints at revenge against former winner & scores Second Chance victory before Tournament of Champions
A JEOPARDY! player has hinted at getting revenge against a fellow contestant who had the upper hand the last time they duked it out. Rowan Ward was quite honest when asked by host Ken Jennings about the upcoming Tournament of Champions. During Friday's episode of the Second Chance finals on...
NBC Sports
Iga Swiatek’s top-10 win streak reaches 13 at WTA Finals
FORT WORTH, Texas – No. 1 Iga Swiatek extended her winning streak against opponents ranked in the top 10 to 13 matches and opened her bid for her first WTA Finals title with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Daria Kasatkina in round-robin play Tuesday night. Swiatek has asserted herself...
