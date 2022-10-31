ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS News

New details emerge about Paul Pelosi's alleged assailant

New details are emerging about the suspect in the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi. David Wayne DePape is facing federal felony charges after he allegedly beat Paul Pelosi with a hammer inside his San Francisco home on Friday. Law enforcement officials believe he had a list of people he wanted to target. Jonathan Vigliotti has more.
NBC News

Paul Pelosi’s attacker makes first court appearance

David DePape, who attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul, made his first court appearance today and faces both federal and state charges, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and federal imprisonment. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer has the latest details on the case.Nov. 1, 2022.
Complex

Report: Paul Pelosi Assault Suspect May Have Been Planning Additional Attacks, Hit With Charges (UPDATE)

UPDATED 3:15 p.m. ET: The alleged home intruder who attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband has been charged with federal crimes. Per CNBC, the Justice Department filed two federal criminal charges against 42-year-old David Wayne DePape on Monday for his alleged attack on Paul Pelosi. According to the federal criminal complaint, evidence indicates that DePape “was prepared to detain and injure Speaker Pelosi when he entered the Pelosi residence in the early morning” last week. He was carrying a hammer, zip ties, tape, and rope when he broke into the San Francisco residence.
The Independent

Man, 79, arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found shot dead

A 79-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead with a suspected gunshot wound.Police were called to an address in Moreton, on the Wirral, at about 1.45am on Sunday to a report that the body of a woman in her 50s had been discovered inside.She was pronounced dead at the scene in Meadowbrook Road, with an injury to her chest consistent with a gunshot wound, Merseyside Police said.Officers arrested a 79-year-old man, who is known to the victim, on suspicion of murder and he has been taken into custody for questioning.ARREST| A man...

