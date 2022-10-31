Read full article on original website
Speaker Pelosi Arrives at SF Hospital as Husband’s Alleged Attacker Faces Attempted Murder Charge
Police identified the suspect who allegedly attacked Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, as 42-year-old David DePape, a Berkeley resident. He has been taken into custody and will be charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse, among other charges, according to the district attorney.
Paul Pelosi tricked intruder, alerted cops before being beaten with hammer, police say
More details are emerging about the hammer attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, in San Francisco.
New details emerge about Paul Pelosi's alleged assailant
New details are emerging about the suspect in the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul Pelosi. David Wayne DePape is facing federal felony charges after he allegedly beat Paul Pelosi with a hammer inside his San Francisco home on Friday. Law enforcement officials believe he had a list of people he wanted to target. Jonathan Vigliotti has more.
Nancy Pelosi's Husband 'Violently Assaulted' During Home Invasion
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was 'violently attacked' during a home invasion, according to her office.
Paul Pelosi appeared unconscious when police arrived, new DOJ complaint says
The Department of Justice filed two charges against David DePape, who brutally attacked the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Friday. The complaint alleges DePape struck Paul Pelosi with a hammer when police arrived at the scene.Oct. 31, 2022.
Who Is David Depape? Suspect Charged in Paul Pelosi Attack
"The suspect pulled the hammer away from Mr. Pelosi and violently assaulted him with it," San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said.
sfstandard.com
Pelosi Attack Suspect Wanted to Break House Speaker’s Kneecaps. Had Gloves, Rope, Tape, 2nd Hammer, Feds Say
New details of the violent hammer attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul Pelosi, emerged Monday as the suspect, David DePape, was charged with federal counts of assault and attempted kidnapping. DePape planned to find the speaker on Friday and hold her hostage. If she told the “truth,”...
Paul Pelosi’s attacker makes first court appearance
David DePape, who attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul, made his first court appearance today and faces both federal and state charges, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and federal imprisonment. NBC News’ Miguel Almaguer has the latest details on the case.Nov. 1, 2022.
Complex
Report: Paul Pelosi Assault Suspect May Have Been Planning Additional Attacks, Hit With Charges (UPDATE)
UPDATED 3:15 p.m. ET: The alleged home intruder who attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband has been charged with federal crimes. Per CNBC, the Justice Department filed two federal criminal charges against 42-year-old David Wayne DePape on Monday for his alleged attack on Paul Pelosi. According to the federal criminal complaint, evidence indicates that DePape “was prepared to detain and injure Speaker Pelosi when he entered the Pelosi residence in the early morning” last week. He was carrying a hammer, zip ties, tape, and rope when he broke into the San Francisco residence.
Factbox-What is in the criminal complaint against Pelosi attack suspect?
Oct 31 (Reuters) - Federal law-enforcement officials have filed a criminal complaint in the U.S. District Court in San Francisco against David DePape, the 42-year-old man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
Suspect in Paul Pelosi attack pleads not guilty to attempted murder, other charges
The suspect in the attack on Paul Pelosi pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and several other charges in a California court on Tuesday. NBC News’ Erin McLaughlin explains what the suspect told police at the scene and how his lawyers are reacting to new details of his so-called “mission.”Nov. 2, 2022.
BET
