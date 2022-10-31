A 79-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead with a suspected gunshot wound.Police were called to an address in Moreton, on the Wirral, at about 1.45am on Sunday to a report that the body of a woman in her 50s had been discovered inside.She was pronounced dead at the scene in Meadowbrook Road, with an injury to her chest consistent with a gunshot wound, Merseyside Police said.Officers arrested a 79-year-old man, who is known to the victim, on suspicion of murder and he has been taken into custody for questioning.ARREST| A man...

4 DAYS AGO