Logan Paul wants to fight internet sensation Andrew Tate in UFC so he can “turn his f***ing face inside out”

Israel Adesanya doesn’t think Alex Pereira will be able to last with him at UFC 281. Adesanya is set to defend his middleweight title in the main event of UFC 281 as he takes on Pereira. It’s a highly-anticipated fight as the two fought twice previously in kickboxing with Pereira winning one by decision and one by KO. However, in MMA, Adesanya believes it’s much different fight and he plans to rewrite history next Saturday at Madison Square Garden.

16 HOURS AGO