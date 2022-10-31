Logan Paul wants to fight internet sensation Andrew Tate in UFC so he can “turn his f***ing face inside out”

Read full article on original website
Georges St-Pierre says he’s finally out of UFC contract, won’t rule out a return to combat sports: “Never say never”
Georges St-Pierre is finally a free agent and isn’t opposed to taking a fight. St-Pierre last fought in the UFC in November of 2017 when he submitted Michael Bisping to become the middleweight champ and a two-division champ. He then retired due to health issues, but during his retirement, there were talks of him returning to face Khabib Nurmagomedov, yet that never came to fruition.
Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones has miscalculated his return by not creating storyline in time away from the UFC: “Nothing has changed in three years”
Chael Sonnen believes that former UFC champion Jon Jones has done himself a bit of a disservice. ‘Bones’ has been out of action since his win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247 in February 2020. Following that victory, Jones decided to relinquish his light-heavyweight title due to a pay dispute with the UFC. Soon thereafter, he announced a move to heavyweight.
Jake Paul believes win over Anderson Silva “definitely” gained him respect with the MMA community
Jake Paul believes his win over Anderson Silva ‘definitely’ gained him respect with the MMA community. It was Jake Paul who defeated Anderson Silva last Saturday night, October 29th in an eight-round boxing match at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The highly anticipated match-up concluded with Paul’s boxing status now sitting at 6 wins, (4 by knockout) and no losses.
MMA Fighting
Frankie Edgar reveals reasons behind decision to retire after UFC 281: ‘I know I can’t fight forever’
Frankie Edgar knows he could keep going beyond his next fight at UFC 281, but he’s already declared that Nov. 12 will be the last time he’ll ever compete in mixed martial arts. A former UFC lightweight champion, who has also fought for gold at 145 pounds and...
MMAWeekly.com
Jake Paul says Nate Diaz would be ‘easy work’
Jake Paul is still riding high from his win over former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva in a boxing match on Saturday. Following the win, Paul called out former UFC fighter Nate Diaz. He took further aim at Diaz during the event’s post-fight press conference. On Monday, Paul threw more shade at Diaz saying a matchup between the two would be ‘easy work.’
It's a lose-lose for Conor McGregor when it comes to Jake Paul. The only sure thing is that it'd be embarrassing.
If Conor McGregor avoids a lucrative boxing fight with Jake Paul, he may get teased for running from it. If he does fight him, he could lose.
Cris Cyborg explains why she takes issue with fans calling Amanda Nunes the GOAT of women’s MMA
Cris Cyborg is explaining why she takes issue with fans calling Amanda Nunes the GOAT of women’s MMA. Amanda Nunes (22-5 MMA), currently holds both the UFC featherweight and bantamweight titles. Nunes most recently avenged her loss to Julianna Peña (11-5 MMA) and reclaimed her bantamweight belt at UFC 277 this past July.
MMAWeekly.com
Israel Adesanya releases more footage of UFC 281 fight camp
Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya puts his title on the line in the UFC 281 main event against Alex Pereira at Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 12. Adesanya and Pereira have history. Pereira holds two wins over Adesanya in kickboxing, including a knockout win in their second fight.
Israel Adesanya believes Alex Pereira will “start to fold” early into their UFC 281 fight, plans to “rewrite” history: “He’s not gonna last”
Israel Adesanya doesn’t think Alex Pereira will be able to last with him at UFC 281. Adesanya is set to defend his middleweight title in the main event of UFC 281 as he takes on Pereira. It’s a highly-anticipated fight as the two fought twice previously in kickboxing with Pereira winning one by decision and one by KO. However, in MMA, Adesanya believes it’s much different fight and he plans to rewrite history next Saturday at Madison Square Garden.
themaclife.com
‘I can’t fight forever’: Frankie Edgar discusses upcoming retirement
After 35 fights, wins in three separate weight classes and world title, Frankie Edgar will call time on his (presumably) Hall of Fame career at UFC 281 in Madison Square Garden in less than two weeks — and the 41-year-old says that he knows the time has come for him to hang up the 4oz gloves.
After the fight: Jake Paul’s future & Nate Diaz
Jake Paul calls out Nate Diaz and Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez after his unanimous decision victory over Anderson Silva. Jake Paul (6-0) had done it again. Last night, he fought legendary MMA fighter turned boxer Anderson Silva (3-2) and earned himself a unanimous decision victory in front of a crowd of 14,430 at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, AZ. The ‘Problem Child’ Paul has become a box office attraction whether you want to take his events seriously or not.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 64’s main card takes last-minute hit after losing Heavyweight slugfest
UFC Vegas 64, which is set to go down this Saturday night (Nov. 5, 2022), is down to 12 fights after losing a Heavyweight tilt between Jailton Almeida and Maxim Grishin, according to MMA Fighting. The 265-pound bout was removed from the ESPN+-streamed main card for undisclosed reasons. “Man, arrived...
MMA Fighting
The MMA Hour with T.J. Dillashaw, Arnold Allen, BJ Flores and Jared Gordon
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: All your questions answered in the latest edition of On the Nose. 2:15 p.m.:...
Anthony Smith believes Jake Paul did the Nate Diaz – Anderson Silva thing backwards: “You also have to be able to convince people that there’s an opportunity for Jake Paul to lose”
Anthony Smith believes Jake Paul did the Nate Diaz – Anderson Silva thing backwards. Smith has had no shortage of words for Jake Paul preceding and following his recent boxing match and win over Anderson Silva. It was Paul vs Silva last Saturday, October 29th at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Paul took his unblemished record to 6-0, 4 of those wins via knockout.
Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto Ramirez live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend
Dmitry Bivol returns to the ring this weekend as he defends the WBA light-heavyweight title, six months after retaining it against Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.Bivol outpointed Canelo in May, becoming just the second man to beat the Mexican superstar and remaining unbeaten in the process.Now Bivol, 31, takes on fellow unbeaten fighter Gilberto Ramirez in Abu Dhabi, with a win for the Russian (20-0, 11 knockouts) potentially leading to a huge rematch with Canelo.Ramirez, also 31, will enter the Etihad Arena on Saturday with a record of 44-0 (30 KOs), having won his last five fights via stoppage. As such,...
overtimeheroics.net
Cage Warriors 145 Main Event Breakdown
2022 is winding down, but as the days on the calendar dwindle to under 60, the action in MMA is just picking up. November is an especially busy month for UK-based promotion Cage Warriors. Over the next three weekends, the promotion will be in action with live events, starting this Friday afternoon (US time) with the Cage Warriors 145 main event.
