Guitar World Magazine
The 10 James Jamerson basslines every bass player has to hear
From 1958 through to 1972 the studio musicians at Motown Records, who later became known as The Funk Brothers, cranked out hit after hit. In fact, they played on more number 1 records than the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Elvis and the Beach Boys put together, all while remaining mostly anonymous.
Pair of John Lennon's sunglasses and Kurt Cobain's smashed guitars are set to go under the hammer for a combined $500,000 as part of major music memorabilia auction
A pair of John Lennon's glasses and Kurt Cobain's smashed guitars are set to headline a blockbuster music memorabilia auction this month. The items, which are expected to go for almost $500,000 in total, will form part of Julien's Auctions Icons and Idols: Rock 'N' Roll auction. Over 1,500 instruments...
Guitar World Magazine
The Beatles' Revolver: A comprehensive guide to the guitars and recording equipment the Fab Four used to make the landmark album
The following feature on the Beatles' Revolver first appeared in the Holiday 2011 issue of Guitar World. Christopher Scapelliti is editor-in-chief of Guitar Player (opens in new tab) magazine, the world’s longest-running guitar magazine, founded in 1967. In his extensive career, he has authored in-depth interviews with such guitarists as Pete Townshend, Slash, Billy Corgan, Jack White, Elvis Costello and Todd Rundgren, and audio professionals including Beatles engineers Geoff Emerick and Ken Scott. He is the co-author of Guitar Aficionado: The Collections: The Most Famous, Rare, and Valuable Guitars in the World (opens in new tab), a founding editor of Guitar Aficionado magazine, and a former editor with Guitar World, Guitar for the Practicing Musician and Maximum Guitar. Apart from guitars, he maintains a collection of more than 30 vintage analog synthesizers.
Ozzy Osbourne Recalls Meeting David Lee Roth: 'What's Wrong With Him?'
Ozzy had questions about David Lee Roth when the two first met in 1978.
Famed Rock and Roll Bassist Dies
Bassist Gregg Philbin, who was part of the REO Speedwagon rock band, has died, the band has announced. Philbin was the second bassist for the group, and appeared on the first six studio albums that the band put out, according to Popculture. They note that "he was also the bassist on their first major success, the 1977 live double album, "Live: You Get What You Play For."
David Crosby calls Iron Maiden "noise", provokes eloquent response from Testament's Alex Skolnick
The Testament guitarist politely suggests that Crosby go see Iron Maiden live to change his opinion
Meet Elegant Weapons, the new Judas Priest/Pantera/Rainbow supergroup
Faulkner, Romero, Brown & Travis: not a high-powered law firm, but metal's newest supergroup, coming our way in 2023
The Beatles’ ‘Revolver’ Box Brings a ‘Get Back’ Treatment to the Group’s Creative Breakthrough: Album Review
The Beatles’ “Get Back” film and the accompanying book, boxed set and ballyhoo were a cap on the long and proverbially winding road of 50th anniversary deluxe editions that began five years earlier with the “Sgt. Pepper” box and continue apace (allowing for pandemic delays) with the White Album and “Abbey Road.” It felt like the end — the “Get Back” sessions showed in excruciating detail why the Beatles broke up, and the resulting album, “Let It Be,” coincided with the April 1970 announcement of the group’s split and has always had a requiem-like air about it. But...
25 things only hardcore fans know about Led Zeppelin III
We pay tribute to the Welsh cottages, pints of beer and pet dogs that made Led Zeppelin III possible
Jim McGuinn Comments on the Beach Boys’ Impact on The Byrds
The Byrds and The Beach Boys had a mutual respect for one another. Here's what we know about these rock bands and what Jim Quinn said about The Beach Boys.
The Rolling Stones Ready New Album Featuring Late Drummer Charlie Watts
The Rolling Stones have only released one studio album since 2005. But the influential English classic rock band is now recording a new one, per reports. And it will feature their late drummer, Charlie Watts, on "some of the tracks," a Rolling Stones member said — plus at least one other percussionist.
When Roger Daltrey Rode to Brian Johnson’s Rescue
A pre-fame Brian Johnson received some invaluable advice from Roger Daltrey when the two crossed paths in 1973. He also marveled at the Who frontman's equestrian prowess. Their chance meeting was backstage at the British music television program Top of the Pops. Johnson was there with his pre-AC/DC band Geordie to promote their new song "All Because of You," while Daltrey sang his debut solo single "Giving It All Away."
Classic punk drummer D.H. Peligro dies at LA home
A coroner’s examination is expected to be performed in the next day or two to determine the cause of death for ex-Dead Kennedys and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer D.H. Peligro, who possibly died from head trauma in an accidental fall at his Los Angeles home, authorities said Sunday.
Lamb of God to Lead Inaugural ‘Headbangers Boat’ Metal Cruise in 2023
Seafaring music fans can set sail metal-style when Lamb of God's first-ever "Headbangers Boat" heavy metal cruise hosts a stacked lineup of metal bands from Oct. 31 through Nov. 4, 2023. Aboard the Norwegian Pearl cruise ship setting sail from Miami, Florida, to Nassau in the Bahamas, Lamb of God...
Klaus Voormann on Designing The Beatles’ ‘Revolver’: ‘Hair’s Very Important’
Klaus Voormann designed album cover for The Beatles' 'Revolver' in 1966. He said the band's hair was the most important part.
‘Godzilla Day 2022’ features special screenings, exclusive content and food
A new slate of special screenings and collaborations was announced ahead of the 68th celebration of "Godzilla Day" on November 3, 1954.
Songwriter U: Songwriting Better Melodies on the Guitar
The guitar is a chordophone, which means it can handle both single-note melodies and backing chords. Whether you start with chord progressions or lyrics your ultimate goal as a songwriter is to create some unique and memorable lead melodies. In this article, we will show you some tips and techniques for writing great melodies on your guitar, even if you’re only taking beginner guitar lessons.
Iron Maiden add more dates to The Future Past Tour 2023
More opportunities to see Iron Maiden live in 2023 on The Future Past Tour have been revealed. Iron Maiden have added five more shows to next year's The Future Past Tour. The setlist for the tour, which will now kick off at the Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland on June 3, and run through to July 22, when the English metal legends will play the Bizkaia Arena Bec! in Bilbao, Spain, will focus on previously unperformed songs from the band’s 2021 album, Senjutsu and choice cuts from 1986’s Somewhere In Time, plus a selection of timeless classics from Steve Harris' band.
Journey releasing live album and video documenting 2021 Lollapalooza show
As Journey prepares to launch its 50th anniversary tour next year, the band has announced plans to release a new concert album and video on December 9 capturing the group’s performance at the 2021 Lollapalooza festival. Live in Concert at Lollapalooza, which can be preordered now, will be available...
