BURLINGTON, N.J. (CBS) - Police departments and neighbors in Burlington County are coming together to track down a cow on the loose for almost a week. Officers said the cow escaped its owner's pen, and it's been moving through neighborhoods in Burlington County.The cow was last seen Saturday in Burlington Township when a car hit the cow on Neck Road, but the cow survived and hoofed it to the woods.City of Burlington Police Officer Robert Clemente came face-to-face with the four-legged trespasser Wednesday night."I'm about 6'2" so it was towering over me. So, you could imagine it was four to five times my size," officer Clemente said. "A little intimidating."Frank Parzyck was walking his dog in the Columbus Park neighborhood when a car pulled up next to him."He was asking me if I'd seen a cow on the loose, and I thought he was joking around at first," Parzyck said.Police are asking anyone who spots the cow not to approach it and call officers.As the search continues, Columbus Park homeowner Mike Dragon feels the intimidating cow is probably more intimidated by two-legged humans."I thought that cow looked really scared," Dragon said. "I felt bad for the cow."

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO