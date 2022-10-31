Read full article on original website
Editor’s note: This article is a response, in part, to Bridgeton Mayor Albert B. Kelly’s recent column, “Best option for N.J. county is to shut down, tear down its jail.” Kelly argued that Cumberland County officials should continue to look for places outside downtown Bridgeton to replace an outdated county jail. The writer, Victor Bermudez, heads a labor union local that represents correctional employees.
7-Eleven will shutter a New Jersey store this week and sell 18 other locations across the state. The popular convenience store chain is closing its Lakehurst store (217 Route 70) on Thursday, Nov. 3. The company, which acquired Speedway last year, is also set to sell 18 of its Garden...
The sale of Vineland's Cumberland Mall was announced Wednesday by the Philadelphia real estate investment trust (PREIT) which has owned it since 2005. The mall was sold to an undisclosed buyer, according to a PREIT spokesperson, who said the buyer has previously purchased other malls from the company. The announced...
There goes that news van again... A member of the weather team at Channel 6 in Philadelphia will be coming to South Jersey later this month to talk about, well, the weather. But if you are expecting this to be a presentation at a big casino showroom or even at a large theater, think again.
The Halloween night Powerball drawing was very profitable for three players in South Jersey. Three separate $50,000 winning lottery tickets were sold in Burlington County, Camden County, and Ocean County. Those winning tickets reportedly matched four of the five white balls and the red Power Ball drawn Monday, October 31st,...
The dispensary owned by Curaleaf in Bordentown Township began adult weed sales on Tuesday, becoming the 20th store in New Jersey to sell legalized recreational adult marijuana. The company officially announced the launch of adult weed sales in Bordentown and other details of the launch in a press release on...
Not only do the people in Springfield, Delaware County, PA. have a former Action News reporter living in their neighborhood, but his annual Halloween display looks like one of the scariest and most creative around. If you missed Action News last night, you didn't get to see the story about...
ELK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Questions are swirling in South Jersey after a life-sized doll was seen hanging from a tree outside a home. Witnesses say the doll looked like a Black girl with a noose around the neck.The life-like doll has been taken down from the tree. Sources say that the couple living in the home has received threats. Now, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office and Elk Township police have both launched an investigation."You know, it's wrong," Ronald Jones said. "I mean, you can beat that dead horse to death."Jones says he is disturbed after learning what was hanging...
ELK — Police have been investigating whether a realistic Black girl doll that was hung from a tree outside a home was an act of racist harassment or Halloween decor in poor taste. The doll appeared to be a Black child, hanging from a noose with long, elbow-length hair,...
Well, that's a rap, friends. Halloween is officially over. Spooky season has officially come to an end. The trick-or-treaters have collected all the candy their little hands can grab. So, now it's safe to ask parents this question: how'd the night go?. Besides Game 3 in the World Series getting...
Authorities say a man who was originally from Mays Landing has been found guilty of murdering a woman from Egg Harbor Township in 2014. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on Wednesday, a jury found 42-year-old Timothy Wright guilty of first-degree murder. Wright was charged with strangulating and killing 25-year-old...
TD Bank last week announced it appointed Gregory Carlisle as its commercial market president for South Jersey/Coastal New Jersey. Carlisle succeeds Robert Curley III, following his move to regional president of the Pennsylvania and New Jersey Metro. In this role, Carlisle will lead the local Commercial and Small Business banking...
It's been almost 26 years since a pregnant 12-year-old Celina Mays said 'goodnight' to her family and then vanished. Willingboro, New Jersey police are still hoping for tips that could lead them to her whereabouts. It was December 16, 1996, when after attending church with her loved ones, Celina Mays...
TRENTON – Gov. Phil Murphy said violent crime and shootings are down meaningfully in New Jersey this year, in a television interview just hours before two Newark police officers were wounded by a gunman in the city’s South Ward. Murphy, appearing on MSNBC, was asked about crime being...
On November 10, 1775, the Continential Marines were established by the Second Continental Congress. Research indicates that the birthplace of the Corps, as the first place where Marines enlisted, was Tun Tavern in Philadelphia!. In 1781, the Tun Tavern burned down. Its former structure stood at a location now occupied...
ATLANTIC CITY — A new operation along the boardwalk at Stockton University aims to help pave a path for the city and the state toward becoming a leader in the industry of competitive video gaming. The Esports Innovation Center launched operations with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in October, as experts...
BURLINGTON, N.J. (CBS) - Police departments and neighbors in Burlington County are coming together to track down a cow on the loose for almost a week. Officers said the cow escaped its owner's pen, and it's been moving through neighborhoods in Burlington County.The cow was last seen Saturday in Burlington Township when a car hit the cow on Neck Road, but the cow survived and hoofed it to the woods.City of Burlington Police Officer Robert Clemente came face-to-face with the four-legged trespasser Wednesday night."I'm about 6'2" so it was towering over me. So, you could imagine it was four to five times my size," officer Clemente said. "A little intimidating."Frank Parzyck was walking his dog in the Columbus Park neighborhood when a car pulled up next to him."He was asking me if I'd seen a cow on the loose, and I thought he was joking around at first," Parzyck said.Police are asking anyone who spots the cow not to approach it and call officers.As the search continues, Columbus Park homeowner Mike Dragon feels the intimidating cow is probably more intimidated by two-legged humans."I thought that cow looked really scared," Dragon said. "I felt bad for the cow."
When it comes to Italian food, South Jersey has a ton of great options. The Atlantic City casinos have great restaurants and so do the surrounding areas. From Atlantic City to Cape May, there are a bunch of great dishes, but three stood out to NJ.com writers Jeremy Schneider and Peter Genovese.
Firefighters responded to a fire and explosion at a chemical tank in South Jersey.
The owners of a Gloucester County log cabin, deemed one of the oldest in the world, have listed the property for sale again. This time it's at a price of $475,000. The Nothnagle Log Home in Greenwich, at 406 Swedesboro Road, was built around 1638 by Finnish settlers and remains intact with most of its original logs. The property is listed on the National Register of Historic Sites and includes a two-story home that was attached to the original cabin in the 1738, bringing the living space to about 1,800 square feet.
