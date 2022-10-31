ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

N.J. county must try to preserve jail’s jobs | Opinion

Editor’s note: This article is a response, in part, to Bridgeton Mayor Albert B. Kelly’s recent column, “Best option for N.J. county is to shut down, tear down its jail.” Kelly argued that Cumberland County officials should continue to look for places outside downtown Bridgeton to replace an outdated county jail. The writer, Victor Bermudez, heads a labor union local that represents correctional employees.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
7-Eleven to close 1 store, sell 18 others in N.J.

7-Eleven will shutter a New Jersey store this week and sell 18 other locations across the state. The popular convenience store chain is closing its Lakehurst store (217 Route 70) on Thursday, Nov. 3. The company, which acquired Speedway last year, is also set to sell 18 of its Garden...
LAKEHURST, NJ
Vineland’s Cumberland Mall Sold for $49 Million

The sale of Vineland's Cumberland Mall was announced Wednesday by the Philadelphia real estate investment trust (PREIT) which has owned it since 2005. The mall was sold to an undisclosed buyer, according to a PREIT spokesperson, who said the buyer has previously purchased other malls from the company. The announced...
VINELAND, NJ
N.J. dispensary kicks off sales of adult legal weed

The dispensary owned by Curaleaf in Bordentown Township began adult weed sales on Tuesday, becoming the 20th store in New Jersey to sell legalized recreational adult marijuana. The company officially announced the launch of adult weed sales in Bordentown and other details of the launch in a press release on...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
Life-sized doll found hanging from tree in Gloucester County

ELK TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Questions are swirling in South Jersey after a life-sized doll was seen hanging from a tree outside a home. Witnesses say the doll looked like a Black girl with a noose around the neck.The life-like doll has been taken down from the tree. Sources say that the couple living in the home has received threats. Now, the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office and Elk Township police have both launched an investigation."You know, it's wrong," Ronald Jones said. "I mean, you can beat that dead horse to death."Jones says he is disturbed after learning what was hanging...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
TD Bank names new commercial market president for South/Coastal N.J.

TD Bank last week announced it appointed Gregory Carlisle as its commercial market president for South Jersey/Coastal New Jersey. Carlisle succeeds Robert Curley III, following his move to regional president of the Pennsylvania and New Jersey Metro. In this role, Carlisle will lead the local Commercial and Small Business banking...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Burlington County police trying to track down loose cow

BURLINGTON, N.J. (CBS) - Police departments and neighbors in Burlington County are coming together to track down a cow on the loose for almost a week. Officers said the cow escaped its owner's pen, and it's been moving through neighborhoods in Burlington County.The cow was last seen Saturday in Burlington Township when a car hit the cow on Neck Road, but the cow survived and hoofed it to the woods.City of Burlington Police Officer Robert Clemente came face-to-face with the four-legged trespasser Wednesday night."I'm about 6'2" so it was towering over me. So, you could imagine it was four to five times my size," officer Clemente said. "A little intimidating."Frank Parzyck was walking his dog in the Columbus Park neighborhood when a car pulled up next to him."He was asking me if I'd seen a cow on the loose, and I thought he was joking around at first," Parzyck said.Police are asking anyone who spots the cow not to approach it and call officers.As the search continues, Columbus Park homeowner Mike Dragon feels the intimidating cow is probably more intimidated by two-legged humans."I thought that cow looked really scared," Dragon said. "I felt bad for the cow."
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Log cabin in South Jersey, oldest in Western Hemisphere, listed for sale

The owners of a Gloucester County log cabin, deemed one of the oldest in the world, have listed the property for sale again. This time it's at a price of $475,000. The Nothnagle Log Home in Greenwich, at 406 Swedesboro Road, was built around 1638 by Finnish settlers and remains intact with most of its original logs. The property is listed on the National Register of Historic Sites and includes a two-story home that was attached to the original cabin in the 1738, bringing the living space to about 1,800 square feet.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
