Auburn Dismisses Bryan Harsin

Auburn has officially parted ways with head coach Bryan Harsin in just his second year with the team.

South Carolina is amidst a program rebuild that is going quite well. Head coach Shane Beamer has this team pointed in the right direction, an unimaginable statement eighteen months ago.

An SEC foe will enter the same circumstances that the Gamecocks were in during the 2021 season. Auburn has officially parted ways with head coach Bryan Harsin, who was in his second season with the team.

The Tigers started 3-1 but have gone on a four-game losing skid. The SEC slate was always going to be tough for Auburn, but it proved too much for Harsin and company. They lost convincingly in several outings while barely squeaking out a win against Missouri.

Auburn is an attractive job that has lots of upside. They are in a premier location for recruiting and have the brand recognition necessary to become a collegiate force. The Tigers have struggled to become consistently nationally relevant, but their high moments rival anyone.

They will now track forward, hoping to close the season strong. They sit at 3-5, and need a near-perfect close to the season to make any sort of bowl game and salvage some momentum.

