iheart.com
This Bakery Has The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In Louisiana
For a sweet tooth, nothing is better than a warm cookie fresh out of the oven. That's why chocolate chip cookies are one of the most popular treats in the country. Tasting Table searched bakeries around the country to compile a list of the best chocolate chip cookies available in each state, from cookies with a crunch to gooey morels overloaded with chocolate chunks.
theadvocate.com
Latest step for Hubig’s Pies a good sign for those missing the beloved New Orleans treat
Among those yearning for the return of Hubig's Pies, any sign of progress on the journey back to their hungry hands is significant. And so it was that a simple job posting by Hubig’s Pies set off a fresh round of anticipation. Hubig’s is starting to staff up. That...
Devil’s Swamp: The Most Toxic Lake In Louisiana
It sits just 10 miles outside of Baton Rouge, and sits just off the Mississippi River. It is listed on Federal pollution lists, and has warnings to not make contact with the water. The name is Devil's Swamp Lake, and that is a very appropriate name. This bending body of...
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Illegally Catching 133 Game Fish
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Illegally Catching 133 Game Fish. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) disclosed on November 1, 2022, that on October 22, enforcement agents cited three men for alleged game fish offenses in Iberville Parish. Van P. Nguyen, 54, of Denham Springs,...
$50,000 lottery ticket sold in Jefferson Parish
MARRERO, La. — Someone in Jefferson Parish went home with $50,000, after selecting a winning lottery ticket on Monday, according to Powerball's Louisiana Lottery website. The winning numbers were bought at Greg's Food Mart on Westwood Drive in Marrero. Louisiana Lottery has not released the name of the winner....
theadvocate.com
Twisty, crunchy CheeWees, created in 1936 at Elmer's on Magazine St., hold a place in snack-food history
It came before Cheetos. It came before Cheese Puffs. It came before Cheez Balls, Cheez Doodles and Cheesy Poofs. It is the almighty CheeWee, the original cheese curl, a crunchy treat that launched an entire segment of the snack food industry when it first rolled off the line at the Magazine Street factory where it was originally produced.
WWL-TV
Popular Houma bowling alley, destroyed by Ida, finds new life
Bowl South of Louisiana grew from a family that is deeply woven into the fabric of Terrebonne’s Cajun culture. This story is part one of Katie Moore's two-part series on Bowl South of Louisiana in Houma, La. Part two of this series airs 10 PM on Tuesday on WWL-TV.
Local lottery winners: 2 Acadiana area tickets win big money
Congratulations to Kwik Stop on Church Point Highway in Church Point! They recently sold a $200,000 winning Blazing Suits scratch-off ticket!
2 Texas spots ranked among 2022’s best Mexican restaurants in the country
It's time to make sure you're packing those calories in for the winter (obviously if you're reading this you're not a bear gearing up for hibernation) but there's never a bad excuse to eat some more Mexican food.
WWL-TV
Leigha McNeil — Reporter
NEW ORLEANS — Leigha McNeil is an Emmy-nominated journalist born and raised in New Orleans. She grew up in New Orleans East with her parents and younger brother, but spent much of her time Uptown where she attended the Lusher Charter School. After graduating from high school, Leigha attended...
hotelnewsresource.com
319 Room Hilton New Orleans Airport Hotel Sold
HREC Investment Advisors and HREC Capital Markets Group announced the sale and financing of the 319-guest room Hilton New Orleans Airport located in Kenner serving New Orleans, Louisiana. NOLA Airport 319 LLC institutional equity teamed with an entrepreneurial sponsor/operator, has acquired the property. "The New Orleans market for hotel acquisitions...
Missing Houston woman Michelle Reynolds found safe in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — A missing Texas woman has been found alive in New Orleans. According to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, Michelle Reynolds was found "alive and well" by the Louisiana State Police. Reynolds, a 48-year-old teacher, was reported missing on Sept. 22. Her family tracked her car to...
WDSU
How much would the $1.2 billion Powerball winner take home in Louisiana?
NEW ORLEANS — It's not too late to buy a lottery ticket and try to win big. Wednesday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.2 billion — the fourth-largest in Powerball history. The cash option is $596.7 million — the fifth-largest cash option ever offered. The drawing is scheduled...
NOLA.com
For $1M plus, live in a bit of Garden District history, new construction or a water view with Acadian style
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
fox8live.com
PHOTOS: Takeoff’s last performance before being killed was Lil Weezyana Fest in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Days before Takeoff, best known for his work with the Grammy-nominated trio Migos, was shot and killed in downtown Houston, he performed with fellow Migo, his uncle Quavo, as the duo Unc & Phew at Lil Weezyana Fest in New Orleans. 1 of 14. Takeoff, left,...
Heart of Louisiana: Pitot House
NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The quiet Bayou St. John neighborhood of New Orleans was one of the earliest European settlements in Louisiana. It predates the founding of New Orleans by a decade. And a two-century-old historic home preserves some of that early history. Today, the bayou is a popular spot...
Cut the carbs, prevent diabetes, Louisiana doctors say
NEW ORLEANS — Americans expect to spend $3.1 billion on Halloween candy. That's a lot of money and a lot of sugar. And with that comes a lot of health problems, especially for some people in Southeast Louisiana. Southeast Louisiana ranks high nationally in the number of people with...
iheart.com
Warm-Weather Lovers Flock To This Arizona City The Most During Winter
Snowbird season is upon us. Where will you travel to in hopes of avoiding the frostbite?. WalletHub compiled a list of the most popular warm-weather travel destinations in the United States. Here's how they did it:. To help Americans plan their travels over the colder months, WalletHub developed a ranking...
houmatimes.com
Eat Safe Louisiana: Access all restaurant health inspection reports in one place
Did you know you can access all Louisiana restaurant health inspection reports in one place?. The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) has a public-access website which offers the opportunity to provide the citizens and visitors of Louisiana with information regarding food safety. The goal is to enable the public to make informed decisions as food consumers.
Halloween brings thousands of tourists and lots of money to New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Halloween weekend is one of the city's busiest weekends with thousands excepted to celebrate the spooky festivities. Local businesses say it's a boom for the city. On Sunday, Bourbon Street was a sea of costumes and spooky festivities. Brianna Marie Alvis dressing up as a vampire...
