How To Prune Hostas: Tips On Cutting Back Hosta Plants
Gardeners go for hosta plants because of their lush greenery and shade tolerance. These popular shade plants offer an entrancing variety of foliage, from smooth leaves to puckered leaves, green or yellow or blue leaves, and leaves the size of a quarter to leaves as big as a plate. But pests can attack foliage and make it ragged. And come winter, the foliage of these perennials wilt and die back. These are the times to sanitize your pruners and get to cutting back hosta plants. Read on for information on how to prune hostas.
Fall Blueberry Bush Planting Guide
If you love blueberries, you might like to grow your own. The question then becomes — when is the best time to plant blueberry bushes? Can you plant blueberries in the fall, or is another time of year better? Read on to learn when to plant blueberries. What to...
Plant fall bulbs now, for a beautiful spring later
As we wrap ourselves in the warm colors of fall, the scene is set: mums have been carefully arranged on the porch, perfectly golden-yellow leaves on the neighbor’s trees show through our windows, and plump pumpkins sit waiting to be carved. However, one task remains. If you are a gardener like me, you’ve been eagerly anticipating planting fall bulbs. Like wrapping a present that must wait to be opened, planting bulbs is giving a gift for the future, and patience is required while waiting until the special occasion for unveiling arrives—in this case, spring.
Splitting Plants in Autumn
This year’s fall garden to-do list includes dividing perennials for a new bed that I’m planning to put in. Along the driveway we have old looking (and by old, I mean ancient) cinder blocks that the previous owner put in. I hate them, but it’s easier to work with the concrete blocks rather than pull them all out. I already have a smaller bed that I added a few years ago with plants growing next to and around these blocks, which helps camouflage them. I want to add onto this by working my way along the remainder of the driveway. There’s another bed a few feet down too where my monstrous forsythia shrub grows. I’d like to connect this to the other bed.
Yucca Plant Care Tips: How To Keep This Impressive Plant Thriving Indoors
While you might be under the impression you need to live in a tropical climate to grow a yucca plant, they actually make for excellent indoor companions. A genus of more than 40 perennial plants, shrubs, and trees, these evergreen plants are native to Mexico, the Southwest and the Caribbean and look similar to agave or dragon plants.
Raking Your Leaves This Fall? Do This Instead.
Good news: You may not need to rake all your leaves this fall. But you’ll still need to do some lawn maintenance. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, roughly 10.5 million tons of leaves end up in landfills yearly. But leaves are filled with nutrients and also provide a habitat for insects and small animals that could both help your yard and help feed the wildlife around it.
You probably don't need to rake your leaves this fall, experts say. Here's why.
Autumn is here, and that might mean the leaves in your yard are starting to fall. But if you were planning to add raking to your to-do list, don't.
What your houseplants’ yellowing leaves are dying to tell you
It can be frightening to see your plants leaves looking like this. Vi Tran / UnsplashLearn to diagnose a struggling houseplant, no medical degree required.
How To Winterize Hydrangeas
I confess, I don’t do much to prepare my hydrangeas for winter. Most bloom on new wood, which means flower buds form in the spring and don’t need to overwinter. Or they’re the re-blooming types of hydrangeas, which form flower buds on old and new wood. That means if flower buds are killed off over the winter, ones form on the new wood. So I’ll still get some blooms, just later in the year.
Why do ladybugs swarm your house every autumn? Science and history offer answers
Every autumn, ladybugs (which are really lady beetles) seem to swarm near or even inside some homes. There can be so many of them that they stain walls and make a room smell really bad. Ladybugs have an interesting history that you probably did not know. One fact that might...
Plant only native wisteria, plus there's still time to treat for lawn weeds: Dan Gill offers advice
Garden columnist Dan Gill answers readers' questions each week. To send a question, email Gill at gnogardening@agcenter.lsu.edu. I want to get a wisteria next spring. Is there a species that is not invasive? And will it hurt a tree to let it climb the tree? — Terri Troxclair. The...
How to give pumpkins a second life
The month of October usually brings with it pumpkins: pumpkins for carving and pumpkins for decorations. But what can be done with the pumpkins after they’re no longer being used? Most of the time, they’re left on porches until they begin to rot, or they’re pushed aside for Christmas decor.
3 brilliant ways to reuse pumpkin seeds in the garden this Halloween
A gardening expert has shared three nifty ways in which you can reuse pumpkin seeds in your garden this Halloween, making sure that no part of pumpkin carving goes to waste. Here's how to embrace the 'grow your own' trend, speed up the process of your compost bin, and feed the birds – all with your leftover pumpkin seeds...
What to Do With Your Pumpkins After Halloween? They Can Be Composted, Donated to Farms, and Even Fed to Wildlife
Hold off before throwing that porch pumpkin into the trash along with Halloween candy wrappers. Those jack-o’-lanterns don't have to end up in the local landfill. Consider composting pumpkins in the garden, donating them to community gardens, farms or even a zoo, or simply leaving them as a snack for backyard wildlife.
Gardening Tips for Fall First-Timers
With the cooler temperatures and changing leaves, fall is the perfect time to start a garden. If you're a first-time gardener, however, it can be tricky to know where to start. Here are five tips to help you get your garden off to a great start this fall.
These winter plants will help attract wildlife to your garden
As autumn creeps into winter, you’ll likely start seeing less wildlife activity in your garden – but it’s a time when many visitors, including birds, small mammals and some insects, need us most.“Plants are the bedrock of a wildlife-friendly garden, and that includes throughout the winter, despite many being reduced to their skeleton,” says Adrian Thomas, gardening expert at the RSPB (rspb.org.uk) wildlife gardening expert.“There are two key benefits that plants offer: cover and food. Getting through the long, cold nights is challenging for garden birds, so plants that offer dense safe cover will allow them to snooze safely out...
10 Indoor Plants Delivered Straight To Your Door From Amazon
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Plants can increase our sense of well-being. They can clean our air and are...
Fall's the best time to prep garden soil for new plants
If you’re planning a new bed for perennials, groundcovers, shrubs or trees to plant next spring, the path to success starts with a good foundation. It’s easier to improve soil before plants are in place, so the time to do so is now.Before beginning, remove weeds from the area.Next, test your soil’s pH. Test kits are reasonably priced and widely available. Plus, most states have university-affiliated agricultural extension offices that offer low-cost testing services to home gardeners.Each plant species thrives best at a specific pH range. If the reading is outside the target range for a plant, it won’t be...
Sustainable Garden Ideas – 12 Ways to Keep Your Garden Eco-Friendly
Sustainable garden planning is becoming increasingly popular As more gardeners become aware of the value of having attractive and well-designed gardens, interacting with animals, and helping slow down climate change. But we can say without a doubt that it’s not an easy thing to do. If you are planning on...
Can Hydrangeas Grow in Pots?
Can hydrangeas grow in pots? Many of these shrubs (some called snowball bushes for their spherical heads of blooms that are ideal for drying) are too large to be contained easily, growing from 10 to 20 feet high. However, dwarf and low-growing hydrangea varieties can thrive in pots. If you...
