Read full article on original website
Related
Chef Timon Balloo Shares His Recipe for Asian-Style Barbecue Chicken Wings
When it comes to the perfect wings, chef Timon Balloo is deviating from classic Buffalo flavors to craft a sticky sweet-and-savory recipe marrying multiple Asian influences. Born to Chinese and Trinidadian parents, the chef has culled culinary tips and tricks from around the globe, with experience working under Dominique Michou in Belgium, Miami’s Allen Susser and others. A former Eater “Chef of the Year,” Balloo’s most recent project has been to bring unique, internationally-inspired flavors to Fort Lauderdale at the Katherine — thus, this tasty wing recipe.
ABC News
Kardea Brown shares 2 family favorite Gullah recipes from new cookbook 'The Way Home'
Kardea Brown joined "Good Morning America" to share two recipes from her new cookbook "The Way Home: A Celebration of Sea Islands Food and Family with Over 100 Recipes." The host of Food Network's "Delicious Miss Brown" celebrates the Gullah/Geechee culinary traditions of her family's roots and expands her story in this debut cookbook, which explores her relationship with the cuisine that laid a foundation for Southern cooking.
Beer-Brined Grilled Chicken Wings Recipe
2 (12-ounce|375 ml) cans beer, preferably Pilsner-style lager. 2 tablespoons thinly sliced chives, plus more for serving. kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste. Brine the chicken: Dissolve the salt in the beer in a large bowl. Add the chicken and cover. Refrigerate for 4 to 6 hours.
Recipes made with bouillon
Today, I thought it would be neat to show you guys how to use bouillon for different recipes. For these recipes, you can use bouillon cubes, or bouillon powder, or bouillon granules, and you can use either chicken, beef, pork, shrimp, fish, or vegetable flavored bouillon, so you're not tied down to just one flavor option.
The Daily South
Emeril's Maple-Butter Corn Muffins
You’re probably familiar with Emeril Lagasse. From TV to restaurants, the New Orleans transplant and chef has been a staple in our living rooms and kitchens for decades. This recipe for his simple and savory corn muffins will get not just you, but your kids in the kitchen. It comes from Emeril’s Culinary Garden and Teaching Kitchen, a program consisting of six teaching kitchens and edible schoolyards his foundation funds across the country that give kids access to fresh food and the opportunity to learn about how it is grown.
THROW TOGETHER MEXICAN CASSEROLE
(1) (15.25 oz) can of kidney beans, drained and rinsed. Preheat oven 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). In a skillet, add and cook ground beef over medium heat until evenly brown. Drain. In a 9×13 inch baking dish, combine beef, corn, salsa, olives, cooked noodles, beans, taco sauce, seasoning...
Perfect pork tenderloin: This recipe works for both dinner parties and weeknight meals
Pork tenderloin is easy and fast, making it a perfect school night meal or dinner party showstopper. This recipe breaks down the best way to make it.
The Two Sauces Bobby Flay Always Needs On Hand
Bobby Flay gained notoriety as a celebrity chef highlighting the flavors of Southwestern cuisine. After his famed Vegas restaurant Mesa Grill closed in 2020, Flay opened his restaurant Amalfi in the same space, opting to focus on serving up a menu of Italian food. Amalfi particularly focuses on the Mediterranean flavors of the Amalfi coast. With all of his restaurants, TV shows, and recipes, it's clear that Flay focuses on flavor above all.
Spiced Chickpea Rice Recipe
1 (15.5-ounce|439-gram) can chickpeas, drained, rinsed, and pat very dry. Rinse the rice in a fine-mesh strainer until the water runs clear. Heat the oil in a medium saucepan over medium-high. Add the chickpeas and cook, stirring occasionally, until golden and crisp, 7 to 9 minutes. Lower the heat to medium and stir in the garlic and shallots. Cook, stirring, until translucent, about 3 minutes. Add the salt and spices and cook, stirring, about 1 minute more.
Yotam Ottolenghi’s recipes for movie night snacks
Is there anything better than movie night? Feet up, film chosen, food on tray. Ordering something in is often the way to go on such occasions, but it doesn’t have to be that way. Cooking a dish or two for a sofa session takes some planning, true, but a takeout is not the only way to spend a night in. Here are some of my movie-night favourites, dialled right up.
12tomatoes.com
Butternut Squash Casserole
Sweet, savory — this rustic bake does it all. I know for some people, butternut squash is not a part of their regular routine, but to those people I say — why on earth not?! I love butternut squash (and all winter squashes for that matter) so regularly find ways to tuck it into recipes wherever I can. It’s great in soups and chilis but my favorite way to use it is in recipes where it is really at the forefront, like this simple and rustic casserole. This bake is a master of sweet and savory balance, combining that sweet and tender squash with apples and maple syrup but also savory Italian sausage, leeks, and fresh sage (and a crispy breadcrumb topping and a touch of Gruyere too).
News 12
What's Cooking: Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace's Tuscan Alfredo
Chef Giovanni Farruggio, of Uncle Giuseppe's Marketplace, shows News 12's Lily Stolzberg how to make Tuscan penne Alfredo with chicken sundried tomato and broccoli. • ¼ lb. Penne (cooked) • 1 ea. Small Broccoli Crown. • 3 ea. Large Sundried Tomatoes (cut into strips) • 2 ea. Small grilled...
EatingWell
Air-Fryer Green Beans
Preheat air fryer to 375°F for 5 minutes. Toss green beans, oil, salt, pepper and garlic powder together in a large bowl. Arrange the beans evenly in the air-fryer basket. Cook, tossing once, until lightly charred, blistered and tender, about 8 minutes. Sprinkle with lemon zest and serve immediately.
Clayton News Daily
RECIPE ROUNDUP: Get in the spirit with holiday baking
The calendar has officially transitioned into November which means its time to start planning for the holidays? Whether you're hosting Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner at your house or you need to bring something to the family and friends potluck, these recipes are sure to please.
What’s Cooking: Cinnamon Chicken
Cinnamon Chicken Recipe By: Chef Lisa A. Heidelberg Cook Time: approx. 30-35 mins Serves: 4 ppl Ingredients: 2T olive oil 1 Sweet onion, sliced 6-8 chicken thighs and/or wings 1T cinnamon 1t black pepper 2t smoked paprika 1t cumin 1/2t red pepper flakes Salt & pepper to taste 2T agave syrup (maple syrup or honey […]
Clayton News Daily
Cranberry Cheesecake
RECIPE ROUNDUP: Get in the spirit with holiday baking. Delicious and impressive, this cheesecake will be a hit at your holiday table (or anytime really!). It's a creamy cheesecake with bits of cranberries in every bite. There's a slight citrus flavor that pairs well with the cranberries, plus it adds a fresh flavor. The texture is a little heavier than a classic cheesecake. Sugared cranberries on top are pretty and tasty.
Tell Us Your Best Tips To Save Money On Wedding Food And Drinks
What's the best way to feed your wedding guests on a budget?
Comments / 0