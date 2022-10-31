ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

ClutchPoints

Jonah Williams, 3 Bengals most responsible for Week 8 loss vs. Browns

The Cincinnati Bengals seem cursed when playing against their in-state rivals. The Bengals once again fell to the Cleveland Browns, 32-13, on the road in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. This fourth loss kept the Bengals at solo second place in the AFC North. Here we will look at Jonah Williams and three other Bengals most responsible for their Week 8 loss vs. the Browns.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

‘The Browns just own Joe Burrow’: What they said on social media after the Browns beat the Bengals

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns needed a win to keep any hopes of a late-season playoff push alive and got it with a 32-13 rout of the Bengals on Monday night. The defense sacked Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow five times and held him to 25 of 35 passing for 232 yards. He had two touchdown passes when the outcome was decided, and he threw an interception on the opening drive. They also forced a Burrow fumble.
CLEVELAND, OH
brownsnation.com

3 Things We Learned In Browns Win Over Bengals

The Cleveland Browns scored a decisive Week 8 win over the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals on the Halloween edition of Monday Night Football. The final score was 32-13. Here are three things we learned (or relearned) from this Week 8 victory. 1. The Browns Can Hold A Lead. We...
CLEVELAND, OH
FanSided

Monday Night Football Best Same Game Parlay Picks for Bengals vs. Browns (Fade Amari Cooper on Halloween)

It's a divisional rivalry on Halloween when the Cleveland Browns host the Cincinnati Bengals this evening as the Browns look to stop a four-game skid. Cincinnati comes off their bye week winners of two straight games. They lead the division in net points at +41 after a rough start to the season, while also allowing the second-fewest points in the AFC behind only the Buffalo Bills.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Inactive List: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns on MNF

Monday Night Football is closing in on Halloween. The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals will both be dealing with some players out due to injury. Cleveland will be operating without top cornerback Denzel Ward as he continues to deal with a concussion. David Njoku will unfortunately miss his first game of the season. Njoku will be strongly missed after having a breakout season to this point.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincy Jungle

Bengals vs. Browns first half

Happy Halloween from all of us here at Cincy Jungle!. The first half of Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns is about to get underway, so come join the fun in our first-half game chat!. Who Dey!!!
CINCINNATI, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Browns turn fan frowns upside down vs. Bengals on MNF: Crowquill

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns (3-5) got the big win they needed to keep their season alive heading into the bye week by flipping the script on the Cincinnati Bengals (4-4). Possibly inspired by Myles Garrett’s Vecna costume from ‘The Upside Down’ dimension in the Netflix series ‘Stranger Things,’ the Browns outplayed the Bengals in every phase of the game.
CLEVELAND, OH
ESPN

Best 'ManningCast' moments from Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns

Peyton Manning and Eli Manning -- er, Chad Powers -- were at it again for the Week 8 edition of the "ManningCast" as the Cincinnati Bengals took on the Cleveland Browns. The Browns winning their fifth straight game over the Bengals on Halloween? Decidedly cool (for Cleveland fans). Also cool? Eli ditching his signature quarter-zip sweater to reprise his viral role of Penn State football walk-on Powers.
CLEVELAND, OH

