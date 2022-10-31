Read full article on original website
What went wrong in the Bengals’ 32-13 loss to the Browns on Monday Night Football: By the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Bengals were dominated by the Browns in a 32-13 loss on Monday Night Football. Jacoby Brissett and Nick Chubb had their way, while the Bengals’ offense was stagnant without Ja’Marr Chase. Not many people expected a Browns blowout win, as the two teams had...
Bengals suffer embarrassing, demoralizing loss in Cleveland in prime time
CLEVELAND –– Heading into Monday night’s game against the Cleveland Browns, the Cincinnati Bengals’ biggest concern looked like it would be how they’d try to replace the production of wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. As the Bengals lost, 32-13, at First Energy Stadium, it turned out that the Bengals’ issues go much deeper than that. ...
Jonah Williams, 3 Bengals most responsible for Week 8 loss vs. Browns
The Cincinnati Bengals seem cursed when playing against their in-state rivals. The Bengals once again fell to the Cleveland Browns, 32-13, on the road in Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season. This fourth loss kept the Bengals at solo second place in the AFC North. Here we will look at Jonah Williams and three other Bengals most responsible for their Week 8 loss vs. the Browns.
‘The Browns just own Joe Burrow’: What they said on social media after the Browns beat the Bengals
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns needed a win to keep any hopes of a late-season playoff push alive and got it with a 32-13 rout of the Bengals on Monday night. The defense sacked Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow five times and held him to 25 of 35 passing for 232 yards. He had two touchdown passes when the outcome was decided, and he threw an interception on the opening drive. They also forced a Burrow fumble.
Why Evan McPherson’s missed 47-yard field goal was the turning point in the Browns’ win vs. the Bengals
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Late in the first half on Monday night, Joe Burrow and the Bengals looked certain to get on the board vs. the Browns. Down 8-0 with less than a minute until halftime, Evan McPherson, who has missed two field goals all season, came on for a 47-yard field goal.
brownsnation.com
3 Things We Learned In Browns Win Over Bengals
The Cleveland Browns scored a decisive Week 8 win over the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals on the Halloween edition of Monday Night Football. The final score was 32-13. Here are three things we learned (or relearned) from this Week 8 victory. 1. The Browns Can Hold A Lead. We...
Browns' Myles Garrett dresses as Vecna of 'Stranger Things' before 'MNF' vs. Bengals
CLEVELAND ― Browns fans have seen some strange things, but All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett wearing a Vecna costume to FirstEnergy Stadium is a first. A Halloween fanatic, Garrett dressed as the big bad from the hit Netflix series “Stranger Things” before the Browns (2-5) faced the Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) on “Monday Night...
WKYC
JIMMY'S TAKE: Jim Donovan says Cleveland Browns 'played to all of their potential' in blowout of Cincinnati Bengals
CLEVELAND — Well, it finally happened. It finally happened. The Browns played to all of their potential in a Monday-night wipeout of the Bengals, dominating Joe Burrow and Cincinnati — who came into Cleveland red-hot — 32-13. That four-game losing streak is over. That losing streak at...
Burrow sacked, Bengals pummeled by Browns in 32-13 loss
Joe Burrow and the Bengals got buried on Halloween
Yardbarker
Cleveland Browns Sign two Cornerbacks to Active Roster Ahead of Bengals Game
Cleveland Browns have made some roster moves ahead of Monday Night Football with the Cincinnati Bengals. With Denzel Ward out, the Browns have added two cornerbacks to the active roster. Both Herb Miller and Thomas Graham Jr. were sent to the active roster. Miller has appeared in 12 games with...
Browns running back Kareem Hunt uncertain of future after strong Monday night performance against Bengals
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns running back Kareem Hunt turned away from his locker to face the surrounding media after Monday night’s Browns win over the Bengals and put on the Joker mask he wore into the stadium. “I’m a Joker, man,” he said, “that’s the type of guy I...
Monday Night Football Best Same Game Parlay Picks for Bengals vs. Browns (Fade Amari Cooper on Halloween)
It's a divisional rivalry on Halloween when the Cleveland Browns host the Cincinnati Bengals this evening as the Browns look to stop a four-game skid. Cincinnati comes off their bye week winners of two straight games. They lead the division in net points at +41 after a rough start to the season, while also allowing the second-fewest points in the AFC behind only the Buffalo Bills.
Yardbarker
Inactive List: Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns on MNF
Monday Night Football is closing in on Halloween. The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals will both be dealing with some players out due to injury. Cleveland will be operating without top cornerback Denzel Ward as he continues to deal with a concussion. David Njoku will unfortunately miss his first game of the season. Njoku will be strongly missed after having a breakout season to this point.
Where Browns stand at the bye week, with Garrett Bush, Jackson McCurry on Wednesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Don’t miss today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Garrett Bush of 92.3 The Fan and...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Browns first half
Happy Halloween from all of us here at Cincy Jungle!. The first half of Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns is about to get underway, so come join the fun in our first-half game chat!. Who Dey!!!
Yardbarker
Bengals Defensive Starter Feared to Suffer Season Ending Injury Against Browns
The Cincinnati Bengals are taking another major loss following the one they took in Cleveland on Monday evening. Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie is believed to have suffered a torn ACL in week 8, according to a report. Awuzie was hurt on a play defending Browns wideout Amari Cooper. Cooper caught five...
Williams: Predictions for Cincinnati Bengals vs. Carolina Panthers; UC Bearcats vs. Navy
My six-game Bengals prediction winning streak came to an end in Cleveland. Meanwhile, I extended my Cincinnati Bearcats winning streak to seven games last weekend. Here are this week's predictions for the Bengals and Bearcats:. NFL prediction: Cincinnati Bengals (4-4) vs. Carolina Panthers (2-6), 1 p.m., Sunday, FOX. This looked...
Cleveland Browns turn fan frowns upside down vs. Bengals on MNF: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns (3-5) got the big win they needed to keep their season alive heading into the bye week by flipping the script on the Cincinnati Bengals (4-4). Possibly inspired by Myles Garrett’s Vecna costume from ‘The Upside Down’ dimension in the Netflix series ‘Stranger Things,’ the Browns outplayed the Bengals in every phase of the game.
Why DJ Reader won’t make his return to the Bengals’ lineup against Panthers
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals are waiting until the bye week to reevaluate injured defensive tackle DJ Reader. Reader was placed on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury in a Week 3 win over the Jets. He’s been back on the rehab field in recents weeks and was eligible to play against the Browns, but remained sidelined.
ESPN
Best 'ManningCast' moments from Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns
Peyton Manning and Eli Manning -- er, Chad Powers -- were at it again for the Week 8 edition of the "ManningCast" as the Cincinnati Bengals took on the Cleveland Browns. The Browns winning their fifth straight game over the Bengals on Halloween? Decidedly cool (for Cleveland fans). Also cool? Eli ditching his signature quarter-zip sweater to reprise his viral role of Penn State football walk-on Powers.
