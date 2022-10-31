Louisiana Marijuana Employment Task Force Hears From Former Nurse Whose Career Ended Over Off-Duty Cannabis Use

Read full article on original website
‘Personal Use’ of Heroin, MDMA and Cocaine Has Been Decriminalised in the ACT
People caught with small amounts of illicit drugs, like cocaine, ice, heroin and speed, will be spared criminal charges in the Australian Capital Territory from 2023, after the territory government became the first in Australia to agree to decriminalising personal possession. On Thursday, the ACT’s parliament passed new laws—first tabled...
Clark County judge rules Marijuana cannot be listed as Schedule 1 drug
A Clark County District Court judge has ruled that marijuana, cannabis, and cannabis derivatives must be removed from the controlled substances list by the Nevada State Board of Pharmacy.
Biden pardons those with federal marijuana convictions; potential first step in path towards legalization
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)-The Biden administration announced pardons for thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession under federal law. Biden’s move also covers those convicted in Washington D.C. The pardons don’t cover those who possessed marijuana with intent to distribute it or those who produce it. “Criminal records...
These States Have Marijuana Or Psychedelics Legalization Bills On The Ballot For November Elections
Five states are preparing to vote this November for cannabis legalization - Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri North Dakota and South Dakota- while Colorado could end up legalizing psychedelics. Should the five marijuana initiatives pass next month, more than half the US population will have legal access to cannabis, noted NORML's political...
California pot company sued after customers claim pre-rolled joints not strong enough
Two disgruntled customers are suing a California marijuana company, alleging that their prerolled joints were not as strong as claimed.The lawsuit was filed on October 20 against DreamFields Brands, Inc. for allegedly falsely claiming that their products have a high THC component, according to the suit. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the compound in marijuana that makes users feel high.The two plaintiffs, Jasper Centeno of Long Beach and Blake Wilson of Fresno, accuse the company of unfair competition, false advertising, and negligent representation. The two say they purchased prerolled "Jeeter" branded joints that were advertised as having a high THC content.The California...
Nearly 1 million cannabis plants seized during California crackdown
Nearly one million marijuana plants were seized in California during a statewide blitz to combat the illegal cannabis market. The crackdown was led by the California Department of Justice’s Campaign Against Marijuana Planting (CAMP) program. During the 2022 program, authorities seized nearly one million illegally cultivated cannabis plants and over 200,000 pounds of illegally processed […]
Legal cannabis poses a quandary for US companies screening staff for drugs
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Workers at Wyatt Bassett's furniture factory in Virginia use powerful tools to churn out the company's trademark dressers and headboards, so screening new hires for drugs is a no-brainer.
Federal judge bars Utah physician from issuing prescriptions
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, Nov. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A federal judge has permanently barred a Utah physician from issuing prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances. The judge’s consent order “resolves allegations made by the United States against Dr. Sean Ponce, a medical doctor licensed in Utah,” says...
Colorado Springs senator said law he backed has unintended consequences adding to car thefts
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs senator is changing his stance on a state law he originally pushed for that changed the way the judicial system could go after certain crimes. Republican Senator Bob Gardner told 13 Investigates he believes the now-enforced Misdemeanor Reform Act led to a growing car theft problem. On The post Colorado Springs senator said law he backed has unintended consequences adding to car thefts appeared first on KRDO.
Federal judge halts key parts of New York's new gun law, says state turned a constitutional right into a "mere request"
A federal judge halted key provisions Thursday of New York's latest attempt to restrict who can carry a handgun in public and where firearms can be brought, saying multiple parts of a law the state passed this year are unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby focused on multiple parts of...
Supposedly progressive California fell behind on marijuana legalization. Here’s how
California’s reversal of marijuana prohibition remains halting and uneven for a state often caricatured as freewheeling. | Opinion
Biden to pardon all federal offenses for simple marijuana possession, review criminalization
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced executive actions that would pardon thousands of people with prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. Biden then called on governors to follow suit with state offenses for simple marijuana possession, saying that “just as no one should be in a federal prison solely due to the possession of marijuana, […] The post Biden to pardon all federal offenses for simple marijuana possession, review criminalization appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Judge gives green light to marijuana sales in Great Falls
"Pursuant to 16-12-301, MCA, the cultivation and sale of adult-use cannabis is authorized by state law within Cascade County, including with the City of Great Falls."
Marijuana remains in legal gray area 16 months after Virginia legalization
(The Center Square) – Marijuana remains in a legal gray area in Virginia 16 months after the state legalized the possession and use of marijuana for recreational purposes. The state has not established a legal means of acquiring the product for non-medicinal uses. On July 1, 2021, possession and...
Schumer's Legalization Bill Is 'Like California Cannabis Program On Steroids' Says Industry Expert & Military Veteran
Many industry experts believe that federal cannabis legalization is inevitable. Everything seems to be pointing in that direction, although, they also agree that it's not happening any time soon. Even with Biden’s recent cannabis pardons action. Marijuana activists seem to have seen through this strategic move, carried out right before...
Legalizing Recreational Marijuana in Maryland Up to Voters
A question on Maryland’s ballot will decide if recreational marijuana use should be legal for adults. Maryland already legalized medical marijuana and decriminalized small amounts. Question 4 on the ballot asks voters, “Do you favor the legalization of the use of cannabis by an individual who is at least...
BRAUCHLER | AG Weiser tainted by his targets’ contributions
Attorney General Phil Weiser is the chair of the Attorney General’s Alliance, an organization that solicits and accepts millions of dollars in contributions from the very corporations he chooses whether to investigate, sue or settle with. He led a “conference” at the lavish $1,500-per-night “Grand Wailea, a Waldorf Astoria Resort” in Maui, funded by these corporations and industry lobbyists who gain greater access to Weiser and other state AGs based upon how much they contribute. Weiser then held a re-election fundraiser at the same Hawaiian resort with the exact same corporate and lobbyist attendees. These are indisputable facts.
