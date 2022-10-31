ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Troopers Investigate Theft of Gas in Crawford County

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of gas from a store in Crawford County, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. Troopers were called to Lincan Food Mart on Danner Dr. in Bloomfield Township around 1 p.m. July 7 for a retail theft. The suspect pulled up to the gas pump,...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
Albion residents react to hours-long police standoff

After an hours-long standoff at home in Albion, one person is in custody after peacefully surrendering to police after midnight. Neighbors on North Main Street responded to the incident and told us how they feel law enforcement handled the situation. They felt that law enforcement handled the standoff to the best of their ability, but they feel that it lasted longer than it should have.
ALBION, PA
Crews recover crashed semi from ravine along I-90 in Girard Twp.

A semi was removed from a ravine along Interstate 90 days after it veered off the road. Eagle Towing worked to remove the semi from a culvert near Crooked Creek throughout the day. The company used two rotators to winch the truck and trailer one by one and pull them up the embankment. Crews pulled […]
GIRARD, PA
Girl, 14, fatally shot at west Erie apartment over the weekend

Erie Police continue to investigate a fatal shooting involving a 14-year-old girl inside a west Erie apartment Saturday night. That incident happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 1600 block of Chestnut Street. According to City of Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny, when officers arrived on the scene they discovered the victim had been fatally shot. […]
ERIE, PA
Heated argument leads to fatal shooting in Venango Co.

In Venango County, an argument turns heated which police say leads to a fatal shooting. Police are charging David Heathcote of Emlenton with the death of Robert Wingard, 52, following an argument on Saturday night. This happened in the 700 block of Big Bend Road in Scrubgrass Township. The police report states that Heathcote admitted […]
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
Man in custody after hours-long standoff with police in Albion

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A situation in Albion led to at least one man in police custody after a standoff lasting into the early morning hours. The incident began in the afternoon on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Residents told JET 24/FOX 66 gunfire was heard before they noticed state troopers going door to door asking if anyone had […]
ALBION, PA
Community mourns 14-year-old girl fatally shot on Saturday

The Erie community is mourning the loss of a 14-year-old girl who was fatally shot. This shooting took place in the 1600 block of Chestnut Street around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, where a 16-year-old allegedly shot the victim inside an apartment. The victim was a Walnut Creek Middle School student. Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny […]
ERIE, PA
Identity of Man Found Dead in Creek Released

The coroner has identified the man whose body was found face down in the creek by two hikers Saturday. Scott Jaskiewicz, 55, of Erie, was discovered in Emory Red Hinkler Park off Cumberland Rd. near the Harborcreek Township-Wesleyville Borough line. His death is still under investigation, but the coroner said...
ERIE, PA
Woman Killed in Crash in Union Township, Erie County

A woman is dead following a crash in Union Township, Erie County, on Monday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened on Route 6 east of Mitchell Rd. around 2:18 p.m. The driver - identified as Sheryl Devaul, 70, of Clarendon - was heading westbound in a Toyota Camry...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
Crews respond to fatal accident along Route 6N, east of Union City

Crews respond to fatal accident along Route 6N, east of Union City. Crews respond to fatal accident along Route 6N, east …. Crews respond to fatal accident along Route 6N, east of Union City. Motivation Monday: ‘No weight gain November’. Motivation Monday: 'No weight gain November'. Motivation Monday: ‘No...
UNION CITY, PA
Clarendon Woman Killed in Monday Crash Near Union City

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. – A Clarendon woman was killed as a result of a one-vehicle accident near Union City on Monday afternoon, according to a release from Pennsylvania State Police. According to Corry-based PSP, Sheryl R. Devaul, 70 of Clarendon, was driving a 2000 Toyota Camry west on Route...
UNION CITY, PA
Pregnant dog fatally shot; ANNA Shelter looking for answers

The ANNA Shelter is asking for your help after the gruesome discovery of a one-year-old pregnant cattle dog. According to the shelter’s Facebook page, the dog was found in a wooded area in Conneaut Creek, near Albion and McKee roads.  The ANNA Shelter’s vet determined the cause of death was a single gunshot wound to […]
ERIE, PA
Large police presence respond to standoff in Albion

The sound of gunfire is heard in Albion as a large police presence gathers there.  Authorities aren’t releasing any information, but several roads near North Street and North Main Street are currently blocked off. No one except law enforcement is allowed on North Main Street. Witnesses said there had been a heavy police presence since […]
ALBION, PA
Clarendon woman killed in Route 6 car accident

One person is dead following a car crash just east of Union City. According to State Police, Sheryl Devaul, 70, of Clarendon died from injuries suffered after she lost control of her vehicle and collided with a house on Route 6, just east of downtown Union City. That accident happened around 2:20 p.m. on Monday. […]
UNION CITY, PA
Two sent to hospital after Oct. 29 rollover accident on I-79

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two men suffered suspected injuries after their vehicle rolled twice during an accident on Interstate 79 on Oct. 29. The crash happened at about 5:05 a.m. near Cussewago Township in Crawford County. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the driver, a 38-year-old Long Island City, New York, man was driving along Interstate […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA

