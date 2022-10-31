Read full article on original website
Chautauqua County K-9 finds missing children lost in woods
RIPLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office K-9 Unit was dispatched to a wooded area after a report that two girls — a 7-year-old and a 16-year-old — were lost in the woods and unable to find their way out. Deputies responded to the woods shortly after 6 p.m., near the area of […]
erienewsnow.com
Troopers Investigate Theft of Gas in Crawford County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of gas from a store in Crawford County, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. Troopers were called to Lincan Food Mart on Danner Dr. in Bloomfield Township around 1 p.m. July 7 for a retail theft. The suspect pulled up to the gas pump,...
yourerie
Albion residents react to hours-long police standoff
After an hours-long standoff at home in Albion, one person is in custody after peacefully surrendering to police after midnight. Neighbors on North Main Street responded to the incident and told us how they feel law enforcement handled the situation. They felt that law enforcement handled the standoff to the best of their ability, but they feel that it lasted longer than it should have.
Crews recover crashed semi from ravine along I-90 in Girard Twp.
A semi was removed from a ravine along Interstate 90 days after it veered off the road. Eagle Towing worked to remove the semi from a culvert near Crooked Creek throughout the day. The company used two rotators to winch the truck and trailer one by one and pull them up the embankment. Crews pulled […]
Girl, 14, fatally shot at west Erie apartment over the weekend
Erie Police continue to investigate a fatal shooting involving a 14-year-old girl inside a west Erie apartment Saturday night. That incident happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 1600 block of Chestnut Street. According to City of Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny, when officers arrived on the scene they discovered the victim had been fatally shot. […]
State police say missing 80-year-old Venango County man found
FRANKLIN, Pa. — UPDATE 11/1/22: State police said that Thomas Findlan Jr. was found. The City of Franklin Police Department in Venango County is asking for help finding a missing 80-year-old man who was last seen Monday afternoon. Thomas Findlan Jr. was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue...
Heated argument leads to fatal shooting in Venango Co.
In Venango County, an argument turns heated which police say leads to a fatal shooting. Police are charging David Heathcote of Emlenton with the death of Robert Wingard, 52, following an argument on Saturday night. This happened in the 700 block of Big Bend Road in Scrubgrass Township. The police report states that Heathcote admitted […]
Man in custody after hours-long standoff with police in Albion
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A situation in Albion led to at least one man in police custody after a standoff lasting into the early morning hours. The incident began in the afternoon on Tuesday, Nov. 1. Residents told JET 24/FOX 66 gunfire was heard before they noticed state troopers going door to door asking if anyone had […]
Community mourns 14-year-old girl fatally shot on Saturday
The Erie community is mourning the loss of a 14-year-old girl who was fatally shot. This shooting took place in the 1600 block of Chestnut Street around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, where a 16-year-old allegedly shot the victim inside an apartment. The victim was a Walnut Creek Middle School student. Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny […]
5 injured identified after Chautauqua County Sheriff’s car hits Amish buggy
CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Five people were injured when a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office patrol car drove into an Amish buggy on Sunday, according to police. The patrol car was traveling northwest on Stockton-Hartfield Road just after 9 p.m. Sunday when the accident occurred. The buggy was traveling in the same direction and was rear-ended. […]
erienewsnow.com
Identity of Man Found Dead in Creek Released
The coroner has identified the man whose body was found face down in the creek by two hikers Saturday. Scott Jaskiewicz, 55, of Erie, was discovered in Emory Red Hinkler Park off Cumberland Rd. near the Harborcreek Township-Wesleyville Borough line. His death is still under investigation, but the coroner said...
erienewsnow.com
Woman Killed in Crash in Union Township, Erie County
A woman is dead following a crash in Union Township, Erie County, on Monday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened on Route 6 east of Mitchell Rd. around 2:18 p.m. The driver - identified as Sheryl Devaul, 70, of Clarendon - was heading westbound in a Toyota Camry...
yourerie
Crews respond to fatal accident along Route 6N, east of Union City
Crews respond to fatal accident along Route 6N, east of Union City.
yourdailylocal.com
Clarendon Woman Killed in Monday Crash Near Union City
UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. – A Clarendon woman was killed as a result of a one-vehicle accident near Union City on Monday afternoon, according to a release from Pennsylvania State Police. According to Corry-based PSP, Sheryl R. Devaul, 70 of Clarendon, was driving a 2000 Toyota Camry west on Route...
Erie man sentenced to decades in prison for kidnapping, shooting woman in Jan. 2020
An Erie man is sentenced to decades in prison for kidnapping and shooting a woman in January of 2020. Larry Sledge, 40, received a sentence of 20 to 40 years for attempted criminal homicide, along with 6 to 12 years for witness intimidation. Sledge is accused of kidnapping a then 39-year-old North East woman at […]
Pregnant dog fatally shot; ANNA Shelter looking for answers
The ANNA Shelter is asking for your help after the gruesome discovery of a one-year-old pregnant cattle dog. According to the shelter’s Facebook page, the dog was found in a wooded area in Conneaut Creek, near Albion and McKee roads. The ANNA Shelter’s vet determined the cause of death was a single gunshot wound to […]
Large police presence respond to standoff in Albion
The sound of gunfire is heard in Albion as a large police presence gathers there. Authorities aren’t releasing any information, but several roads near North Street and North Main Street are currently blocked off. No one except law enforcement is allowed on North Main Street. Witnesses said there had been a heavy police presence since […]
wrfalp.com
Investigation Continues Into Amish Buggy Accident Involving Sheriff’s Patrol Car
The investigation into an accident involving a Sheriff’s patrol car and an Amish buggy is continuing. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said the five people in the buggy were released from UPMC Chautauqua and are home recovering from their injuries. Deputy Dylan Pratt had hit the buggy with...
Clarendon woman killed in Route 6 car accident
One person is dead following a car crash just east of Union City. According to State Police, Sheryl Devaul, 70, of Clarendon died from injuries suffered after she lost control of her vehicle and collided with a house on Route 6, just east of downtown Union City. That accident happened around 2:20 p.m. on Monday. […]
Two sent to hospital after Oct. 29 rollover accident on I-79
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two men suffered suspected injuries after their vehicle rolled twice during an accident on Interstate 79 on Oct. 29. The crash happened at about 5:05 a.m. near Cussewago Township in Crawford County. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the driver, a 38-year-old Long Island City, New York, man was driving along Interstate […]
