Read full article on original website
Related
Extremely rare predator released to thrive by feasting on Colorado's prairie dogs
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 30 members of the black-footed ferret species were released on Wednesday in a prairie dog colony located near John Martin State Park. With this animal being one of the rarest mammals in North America, authorities called the moment a "big day for wildlife conservation." The colony where the ferrets were released is located on the 44,000-acre Southern Plains Preserve near Lamar, Colorado. With the species being federally threatened, these ferrets were raised at a United States Forest Service Fish...
'You gotta be ashamed': Hunter who PAID to kill a 648-inch elk is criticized for shooting the animal on an Idaho game preserve enclosed by a fence
A hunter who killed a massive 648-inch elk on a ranch in Idaho has come under fire for paying the landowner to track and shoot the animal dead in what is known as high-fence hunting - and he could have paid up to $15,000 for the prized creature. The elk...
10 things that will make you want to leave Colorado forever
Think Colorado consists of only sunshine, wildflowers, powder days, and mountain sunsets? Think again. Once you encounter some aspects of Centennial State life, it might have you tucking your tail and heading for the border faster than the weather can seem to switch from pleasant to treacherous on any given day. 1. I-70 traffic: Sometimes, I-70 traffic can be fine. Many times, it can be absolutely horrendous. Whether it's due to mudslides shutting down massive sections of the road or stop-and-go post-ski day traffic in...
A Colorado train passenger looked out the window -- and found a missing hiker
A Colorado train passenger helped lead to the rescue of a missing, injured hiker after she spotted her through a train window.
A hotel of horror in an old, remote mining town of Colorado
VICTOR • The Victorian building sat on the corner vacant for many years, like so many buildings in this ghostly quiet town in the hills like a rolling graveyard, scattered with splintered wood and rusted metal of shafts and A-frames and other mining skeletons. In 2017, that old building...
Is Squatting Legal in the State of Colorado?
Want to fall down a legal loophole? Wrap your mind around the art of squatting, and the legal ins and outs of doing so in the state of Colorado. What is squatting, and is it legal in our state?. A squatter is someone who occupies an empty property that does...
Ever Wonder What That Huge Pipe Over Colorado’s US-34 Does?
We've all seen it. We've all driven under it. We assume it's filled with water. But what exactly does that huge pipe - just west of the Dam Store, as you head into the mountains west of Loveland on Highway 34 - do?. I'd never really thought much about it...
VIDEO: Yellowstone Grizzly Bear Steals Wolf Pack's Quarry, Then They Gang Up to Face Him
VIDEO: Yellowstone Grizzly Bear Steals Wolf Pack's Quarry, Then They Gang Up to Face Him Bears Video ...
Caught on video: Agitated bull elk charges man in Colorado national park
A tourist at a Colorado national park got more than he bargained for while trying to photograph a herd of elk, with one of the bull elk becoming agitated and charging.
[WATCH] Crazy Video of Dog Herding Massive Moose in Montana
Hiking is one of the most popular activities here in Montana. Whether it's with friends, by yourself, or with your fur-babies, you'll see people out in the hills all year round. If you're hiking in Montana, you need to be aware of wildlife—especially if your dog is the reason a...
earnthenecklace.com
Danielle Kreutter Leaving KKTV: Where Is the Colorado Anchor Going?
The residents of Colorado Springs have always liked Danielle Kreutter as a weekend reporter and newscaster. But this is a bittersweet moment for them, as Danielle Kreutter is leaving KKTV 11 News in November. It prompted many to wonder if they would see the anchor again on the air, where she is headed next, and whether or not she plans to stay in Colorado. Fortunately for her viewers, Danielle Kreutter answered most queries about her departure from KKTV 11 News.
Female Tourist Ripped for Playing With Baby Dangerously Close to Glacier National Park Rapids: Pics
Recently, images went viral showing a mom and her baby getting far too close to raging waters in Glacier National Park. The string of pics, which left us face-palming, shows a mom and her young child sitting way too close to the park’s intense rapids near McDonald Falls. To make it even worse, the two are sitting at a steep incline on the rock face as the mom holds the baby’s hands so it can stand up.
VIDEO: Man Catches Mountain Lion Having Roadside Feast in Montana
VIDEO: Man Catches Mountain Lion Having Roadside Feast in Montana Video Wildlife ...
Colorado Mule Deer Bucks Tumble Down A Cliff In Wild Rut Brawl
I love me a good rut fight. It seems crazy to think about. These deer can live three quarters of their year in complete harmony, maybe even alongside each other, then out of nowhere the winds shift and they will fight each other sometimes to the point of death over a doe.
realitytitbit.com
Where is Bonnie from Alaska: The Last Frontier?
Bonnie Dupree was one of the cast members who appeared in the TV series Alaska: The Last Frontier. Since its debut, Bonnie has been an active member of the cast but eagle-eyed fans have noticed that the reality TV star has appeared on the show for a while. Bonnie is...
Cold and snow heading for Colorado
A major weather change will blow into Colorado overnight and ramp up on Thursday. We are looking at a pileup of snow for the high country and for Denver to see our first official snow on Thursday night. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will be in place for many mountain areas. While most could see 6 to 12 inches, the southwestern mountains will be the hardest hit with up to two feet of snow possible. The snow will ramp up overnight into Thursday and get heavier through the day on Thursday. It will get much lighter overnight into Friday. Denver could also get snow. It's looking likely this will actually hit Denver International Airport, which would make it out first official snow of the season. The Denver area could see 1 to 3 inches of snow by Friday morning. The snow will taper by Friday morning, before we clear into a chilly day. Temperatures tomorrow drop into the upper 40s after we saw the 70s for two days. We warm up a bit this weekend, but it will be windy.
Take a Trip to the Tiny Ghost Town of Tincup, Colorado
During the mining boom of the late 1800s, the town of Tincup, Colorado had over 1,400 residents who spent their days prospecting the hills above Taylor Park searching for gold and silver. Nowadays, the unincorporated community in Gunnison County is mostly abandoned, serving only as a relic of Colorado's past.
Wyoming Homeowners Shocked to Find Huge Mountain Lion Resting in Their Window Well: VIDEO
Anyone who has window wells outside of their home knows well that wildlife critters like to take cover in them from time to time. Stealing away from the elements. And, it’s no surprise that these critters find it much easier to get into the window well than it is to get out. Because of this, the animals can oftentimes find themselves trapped inside these wells.
Explore an Abandoned Colorado Restaurant in the Middle of Nowhere
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A building in a very rural part of Colorado appears to have, at one time, been a restaurant but is now totally abandoned. We certainly don't recommend finding it yourself as exploring these types of places can be extremely dangerous, but you can keep scrolling to take a virtual tour.
UPDATE: State issues health warning for marijuana sold in Colorado Springs
The Living Rose Wellness dispensary in Colorado SpringsGoogle Maps. (Colorado Springs, Colo.) State officials warned the public about potential health issues with medical marijuana sold in a Colorado Springs dispensary.
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0