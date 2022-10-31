ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

Extremely rare predator released to thrive by feasting on Colorado's prairie dogs

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 30 members of the black-footed ferret species were released on Wednesday in a prairie dog colony located near John Martin State Park. With this animal being one of the rarest mammals in North America, authorities called the moment a "big day for wildlife conservation." The colony where the ferrets were released is located on the 44,000-acre Southern Plains Preserve near Lamar, Colorado. With the species being federally threatened, these ferrets were raised at a United States Forest Service Fish...
LAMAR, CO
OutThere Colorado

10 things that will make you want to leave Colorado forever

Think Colorado consists of only sunshine, wildflowers, powder days, and mountain sunsets? Think again. Once you encounter some aspects of Centennial State life, it might have you tucking your tail and heading for the border faster than the weather can seem to switch from pleasant to treacherous on any given day. 1. I-70 traffic: Sometimes, I-70 traffic can be fine. Many times, it can be absolutely horrendous. Whether it's due to mudslides shutting down massive sections of the road or stop-and-go post-ski day traffic in...
COLORADO STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Danielle Kreutter Leaving KKTV: Where Is the Colorado Anchor Going?

The residents of Colorado Springs have always liked Danielle Kreutter as a weekend reporter and newscaster. But this is a bittersweet moment for them, as Danielle Kreutter is leaving KKTV 11 News in November. It prompted many to wonder if they would see the anchor again on the air, where she is headed next, and whether or not she plans to stay in Colorado. Fortunately for her viewers, Danielle Kreutter answered most queries about her departure from KKTV 11 News.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Outsider.com

Female Tourist Ripped for Playing With Baby Dangerously Close to Glacier National Park Rapids: Pics

Recently, images went viral showing a mom and her baby getting far too close to raging waters in Glacier National Park. The string of pics, which left us face-palming, shows a mom and her young child sitting way too close to the park’s intense rapids near McDonald Falls. To make it even worse, the two are sitting at a steep incline on the rock face as the mom holds the baby’s hands so it can stand up.
ALASKA STATE
realitytitbit.com

Where is Bonnie from Alaska: The Last Frontier?

Bonnie Dupree was one of the cast members who appeared in the TV series Alaska: The Last Frontier. Since its debut, Bonnie has been an active member of the cast but eagle-eyed fans have noticed that the reality TV star has appeared on the show for a while. Bonnie is...
ALASKA STATE
CBS Denver

Cold and snow heading for Colorado

A major weather change will blow into Colorado overnight and ramp up on Thursday. We are looking at a pileup of snow for the high country and for Denver to see our first official snow on Thursday night.   Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will be in place for many mountain areas. While most could see 6 to 12 inches, the southwestern mountains will be the hardest hit with up to two feet of snow possible. The snow will ramp up overnight into Thursday and get heavier through the day on Thursday. It will get much lighter overnight into Friday. Denver could also get snow. It's looking likely this will actually hit Denver International Airport, which would make it out first official snow of the season. The Denver area could see 1 to 3 inches of snow by Friday morning. The snow will taper by Friday morning, before we clear into a chilly day. Temperatures tomorrow drop into the upper 40s after we saw the 70s for two days. We warm up a bit this weekend, but it will be windy. 
DENVER, CO
Power 102.9 NoCo

Take a Trip to the Tiny Ghost Town of Tincup, Colorado

During the mining boom of the late 1800s, the town of Tincup, Colorado had over 1,400 residents who spent their days prospecting the hills above Taylor Park searching for gold and silver. Nowadays, the unincorporated community in Gunnison County is mostly abandoned, serving only as a relic of Colorado's past.
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Wyoming Homeowners Shocked to Find Huge Mountain Lion Resting in Their Window Well: VIDEO

Anyone who has window wells outside of their home knows well that wildlife critters like to take cover in them from time to time. Stealing away from the elements. And, it’s no surprise that these critters find it much easier to get into the window well than it is to get out. Because of this, the animals can oftentimes find themselves trapped inside these wells.
WYOMING STATE
Power 102.9 NoCo

Explore an Abandoned Colorado Restaurant in the Middle of Nowhere

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. A building in a very rural part of Colorado appears to have, at one time, been a restaurant but is now totally abandoned. We certainly don't recommend finding it yourself as exploring these types of places can be extremely dangerous, but you can keep scrolling to take a virtual tour.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction, CO
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy