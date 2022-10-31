Read full article on original website
Soccer-Netherlands at the World Cup
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Statbox on the Netherlands at the World Cup:. The Netherlands have been runners-up at three World Cups, coming close to being crowned world champions but missing out on each occasion. They were ahead against West Germany in the 1974 final in Munich before losing 2-1 and four years later took hosts Argentina to extra time in the final in Buenos Aires before going down 3-1. They also reached the final in Johannesburg in 2010 where Spain defeated them 1-0 in extra time. Qatar will mark the 11th time the Dutch have competed at the finals. After finishing third in Brazil in 2014, they did not qualify for the last tournament in Russia.
Manchester United report: Red Devils tipped to land 'the next Wayne Rooney'
Manchester United are looking at a future beyond Cristiano Ronaldo – now one ex-striker has noted that they will be at the front of the queue for a wonderkid
Fabrizio Romano: Cristiano Ronaldo Could Stay At Manchester United Until End Of The Season
Manchester United will have to make a decision before next summer regarding the future of Cristiano Ronaldo. Some reports have already linked the striker with a January exit from Old Trafford. However, transfer guru and ever reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano has stated that he ‘wouldn’t be surprised’ to see Ronaldo...
Manchester United Player’s Agent Says Departure Is Imminent
A Manchester United player could be on his way out of Old Trafford after the upcoming World Cup claims his agent. The tournament could be a top opportunity for players to showcase their talent ahead of the upcoming January transfer window. Many of United’s stars as well as fringe players...
Soccer-United States at the World Cup
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Following is a statbox on the United States at the World Cup. The United States have appeared in 10 World Cups. Their best performance was at the inaugural tournament in 1930 when they finished third. They reached the quarter-finals in 2002 courtesy of a 2-0 knockout win over Mexico in the last 16.
Paul Pogba to miss FIFA 2022 World Cup for France, according to Juventus star's agent
France and Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba will play at this winter's FIFA World Cup in Qatar after his lawyer and agent Rafaela Pimenta reportedly confirmed in a press release. Pimenta told Agence France Presse that tests this past weekend in Turin and Then Pittsburgh will rule the 2018 world champion...
Henrikh Mkhitaryan Or Valentin Carboni Could Start In Attack For Inter Against Bayern Munich, Italian Media Report
Either Henrikh Mkhitaryan or Valentin Carboni could start in attack for Inter in this evening’s Champions League clash with Bayern Munich. This according to today’s print edition of Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, who report that the pair are options from the start or from the bench in the Nerazzurri’s short-handed attack.
Champions League scores: Tottenham top Group D, Liverpool hand Napoli first loss of season, more
Just like that, Tuesday has seen half of the Champions League groups finalized. All the action was in Group D where reigning Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt were able to go from third in the group to second after a 2-1 victory over Sporting CP. Spurs were able to do just enough with a second half equalizer from Clement Lenglet and a goal from Pierre Emile-Hojbjerg to defeat Marseille 2-1 to top the group after losing Heung-Min Son to a head injury in the first half.
France World Cup squad 2022: All projected 26 players on French national football team roster for Qatar
France will arrive at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar hungry to defend the title they lifted four years ago in Russia. Their star-studded side will be confident of another good run at the tournament but must be wary of a recent trend that's seen past winners fail to escape their group.
Erik Ten Hag Reveals Manchester United Plans During World Cup
Erik Ten Hag has revealed today what Manchester United’s players that aren’t at the World Cup will be doing during the tournament.
Watch: Mohamed Salah Goal Wins It Late For Liverpool Against Napoli - UEFA Champions League
Watch Mohamed Salah’s late winner for Liverpool in the Champions League at home to Napoli.
Paul Pogba out of World Cup 2022: Latest news on the injury forcing him to miss Qatar with France squad
Paul Pogba was a critical component of the 2018 France World Cup winning side, but Les Bleus will now have to trek into the 2022 FIFA World Cup without the mercurial midfielder. Previously missing time with a knee injury that has kept him out of action all season thus far,...
FIFA doctor sees World Cup as showcase of concussion policy
GENEVA (AP) — FIFA’s top doctor highlighted brain injuries in soccer as his top priority Tuesday ahead of a World Cup where teams can use an extra substitute if a player has a suspected concussion. “I joined FIFA to try and make a little bit of a difference...
Man Utd will look to Bayern Munich forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United have reportedly lined up Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Erik ten Hag is looking to replace the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with an experienced forward, who has won silverware with both Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain. In 2018, the Cameroon international...
Luciano Spalletti's Napoli 'are like my iconic AC Milan of the 1980s, or Pep Guardiola's Barcelona', according to Arrigo Sacchi, as the Serie A league leaders prepare to pile more pressure on Liverpool in Champions League clash
Former AC Milan manager Arrigo Sacchi has compared Napoli's playing style to that of his late 80s side at the San Siro. Sacchi, 76, helmed the fort at AC Milan twice, and his side at the end of the 1980s won the European Cup twice. Now he has compared Luciano...
Füllkrug, Khedira some German surprises hoping for World Cup
DÜSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Some players are certain to be in Germany's squad for the World Cup in Qatar. Only injuries could keep out the likes of Bayern Munich teammates Manuel Neuer, Leroy Sané and Joshua Kimmich. But the start of the Bundesliga has brought some new...
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Celtic - Champions League
Predicting the Real Madrid lineup to face Celtic in the Champions League.
Spain must include Sergio Ramos in World Cup squad - Carlo Ancelotti
Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti has urged Spain to include his former captain Sergio Ramos in their World Cup squad. Ramos, 36, is in fine form for Paris Saint-Germain in his second season at the club having joined from Madrid in August 2021. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga,...
Ronaldo, Messi and others likely playing at last World Cup
BERLIN (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are among a handful of players hoping for a final hurrah in what is likely to be their last World Cup appearance. Besides those two, there's also Robert Lewandowski, Luis Suárez, Luka Modric, Dani Alves, Manuel Neuer and Thomas Müller.
Alessandro Bastoni & Lautaro Martinez To Be Rested In Inter’s Champions League Clash With Bayern Munich, Italian Media Report
Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni and striker Lautaro Martinez are set to be rested in tomorrow evening’s Champions League match against Bayern Munich. This according to today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, who report that neither of the duo will be part of the starting eleven to face the German champions.
