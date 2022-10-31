ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPXI Pittsburgh

World Series: Rain likely to alter Astros-Phillies Game 3 as MLB monitors forecast in Philadelphia

MLB is monitoring the weather as Monday's scheduled World Series Game 3 between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies looks unlikely to start on time due to rain in Philadelphia. Tied at 1-1, the series' first game at Citizens Bank Park is slated to begin at 8 p.m., but MLB says it will meet with the two teams and forecasters again at 6:45 p.m. ET with the prospect of postponing the game looming.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

Astros-Phillies World Series Game 3 postponed until Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA -- Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros was postponed Monday by a forecast of rain throughout the evening. It will now be played Tuesday with Game 4 set for Wednesday and Game 5 on Thursday. Games 6 and 7, if necessary, will...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

2022 MLB playoffs: World Series scores, schedule, bracket with Phillies-Astros Game 3 on Monday

The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are all square at 1-1 in the 2022 World Series. The Phillies overcame a five-run deficit on Friday night to capture Game 1, but the Astros bounced back at home in Saturday's Game 2. The series has shifted to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Monday after a day off Sunday. It's Noah Syndergaard vs. Lance McCullers Jr. in Monday's Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park.
Houston Chronicle

Astros-Phillies live updates: Astros arms combine for no-hitter

Houston Astros make World Series history, combine for no-hitter in Philly. Houston evened the series 2-2 Wednesday night, while throwing only the second no-hitter in World Series history. This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A night after being blanked by the hard-hitting Philadelphia Phillies, the...

