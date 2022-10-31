Read full article on original website
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Takeoff from Migos murdered Tuesday morningAdrian HolmanHouston, TX
Taylor Swift Returning to Dallas for Two ShowsLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Fans pay their respects to 'Takeoff', who was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
KHOU
World Series Game 3 rainout: How it affects Astros and Phillies
With the rainout, Game 3 is pushed to Tuesday. Game 4 is Wednesday and Game 5 is Thursday.
How to Watch Phillies vs Astros World Series Game 3: TV Channel, Streaming Link
The Philadelphia Phillies look to take a 2-1 lead in the World Series against the Houston Astros.
Astros' Justin Verlander makes obscene gesture to Phillies fans heading into Citizens Bank Park
Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander was caught flipping the bird to Phillies fans watching the road team's bus pull into Citizens Bank Park on Monday night.
Astros vs. Phillies: Lance McCullers Jr. rocked with 5 Philadelphia homers in 1st 5 innings
The Houston Astros kicked off their road portion of the World Series in no doubt the least ideal manner possible for them.
World Series: Rain likely to alter Astros-Phillies Game 3 as MLB monitors forecast in Philadelphia
MLB is monitoring the weather as Monday's scheduled World Series Game 3 between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies looks unlikely to start on time due to rain in Philadelphia. Tied at 1-1, the series' first game at Citizens Bank Park is slated to begin at 8 p.m., but MLB says it will meet with the two teams and forecasters again at 6:45 p.m. ET with the prospect of postponing the game looming.
ESPN
Astros-Phillies World Series Game 3 postponed until Tuesday
PHILADELPHIA -- Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros was postponed Monday by a forecast of rain throughout the evening. It will now be played Tuesday with Game 4 set for Wednesday and Game 5 on Thursday. Games 6 and 7, if necessary, will...
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: Astros-Phillies Game 3 top plays, live updates
After being rained out Monday, Game 3 of the 2022 World Series is underway. The game can be seen exclusively on FOX and the FOX Sports App. Astros vs. Phillies (Series tied 1-1) Nick not stopping. After making a pivotal diving grab to help the Phillies win Game 1, Nick...
Baseball World Reacts to Astros Game 4 No-Hitter vs. Phillies
Houston pulled off the improbable, throwing the second no-hitter in World Series history.
CBS Sports
2022 MLB playoffs: World Series scores, schedule, bracket with Phillies-Astros Game 3 on Monday
The Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros are all square at 1-1 in the 2022 World Series. The Phillies overcame a five-run deficit on Friday night to capture Game 1, but the Astros bounced back at home in Saturday's Game 2. The series has shifted to Philadelphia for Game 3 on Monday after a day off Sunday. It's Noah Syndergaard vs. Lance McCullers Jr. in Monday's Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park.
The Crawfish Boxes
World Series Game 3 Thread, Part Deux. November 1, 2022, 7:03 CT. Astros @ Phillies
Interesting non-World Series news for the Astros today. Rookie Jeremy Peña and young Kyle Tucker won the Golden Glove awards at their respective positions today. Peña was the first rookie shortstop to win the Gold Glove, and Tucker was only the third Astros outfielder to receive the award.
Houston Chronicle
Astros-Phillies live updates: Astros arms combine for no-hitter
Houston Astros make World Series history, combine for no-hitter in Philly. Houston evened the series 2-2 Wednesday night, while throwing only the second no-hitter in World Series history. This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A night after being blanked by the hard-hitting Philadelphia Phillies, the...
World Series schedule: Broadcast information, probable pitchers and more as Phillies face Astros
The revamped 12-team format for the MLB playoffs has come down to the World Series. The Houston Astros have claimed their fourth American League pennant, while the Philadelphia Phillies have made it back to the World Series for the first time in 13 years. [UPDATE: Game 3 in Philadelphia has...
