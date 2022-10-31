Join National Council of Urban Indian Health as an Infection Prevention and Control Fellow and earn up to $10,000

News Release

National Council of Urban Indian Health

The National Council of Urban Indian Health (NCUIH) is recruiting American Indian/Alaska Native undergraduate & graduate students to serve as Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) Fellows with NCUIH's Project Firstline team. As a partner with Project Firstline, the national training collaborative for healthcare infection control through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), NCUIH supports Urban Indian Organizations (UIOs) with Infection Prevention and Control through training, technical assistance, and more. Infection Prevention and Control Fellows will assist the National Council of Urban Indian Health Project Firstline team with developing culturally-appropriate training materials, supporting Urban Indian Organizations with IPC activities, and more. Up to two IPC Fellows will be selected, and each IPC Fellow will commit 15–20 hours per month for 3-10 months and earn $1,000 per month.

To be eligible for this opportunity, applicants must:

Be a college/university student at the undergraduate or graduate level

Be a member or descendant of a federally recognized tribe or Alaska Native village

Meet the following minimum GPA requirements :

3.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale for undergraduate students



3..25 GPA on a 4.0 scale for graduate students

Intend to serve American Indian and Alaska Native people through an intended career path

Submit a complete application package

To learn more about the Infection Prevention and Control Fellowship, you can visit our webpage or contact IPC@ncuih.org .

