Read full article on original website
Related
howafrica.com
The US President Who Secretly Bought Enslaved Children
According to history, the cruel practice of owning slaves was common among presidents during the late 1700s and early 1800s. Enslaved laborers even assisted in the construction of the White House. Many of the commanders-in-chief were enslavers while in office, as the majority of them came from enslaving families and...
Washington Examiner
The Other Slavery exposes the 1619 Project's fraud
According to Nikole Hannah-Jones's myth, U.S. history didn’t really begin until August 1619, when about 20 slaves were sold to the governor of the Virginia colony by a British privateer. This “beginning of American slavery” is central to our nation’s history, Hannah-Jones argues, because black Americans would go on to become “the perfecters of this democracy.”
allthatsinteresting.com
The Story Of Mary Surratt, The Lincoln Assassination Conspirator Who Became The First Woman Ever Hanged By The U.S. Government
Mary Surratt hosted meetings for the men who plotted Abraham Lincoln's murder at her boarding house in Washington, D.C. — and even stored weapons for John Wilkes Booth at her tavern. On July 7, 1865, Mary Surratt and three other condemned prisoners were marched through the courtyard of the...
Smithonian
These Descendants Never Forgot the Story of the Last American Slave Ship
Veda Tunstall has always known about the Clotilda, the slave ship that landed on the unfamiliar shores of Mobile Bay, Alabama, more than 150 years ago. But the tales she heard growing up weren’t about the schooner. “Our history has been focused on the people,” she says. “The ship...
The Map Which Convinced Abraham Lincoln To End Slavery
Slave Population US year 1860Wikimedia Commons/ Public Domain. Slavery has pretty much brought out the worst in humanity. This was a period of time that brought the worst out of American society, but it also took one great American leader to put an end to the xenophobia that took place during the 17th century. It should be the goal of humanity to be free from any restrictions and to be capable of coming to your own sane conclusions. It is extremely disappointing that it took so long for slavery to be permanently abolished, but we must show Abraham Lincoln respect because he was the one to take the first step in that direction.
Descendant review – powerful Netflix documentary on the legacy of slavery
Descendent, Margaret Brown’s documentary about the search for America’s last known slave ship, begins with a distant figure kayaking through a sun-dappled swamp. Green leaves blanket the water’s surface and the rower’s strokes are slow and meditative. Nothing to see here, just a man – a Black man, we gather, as he glides closer – in nature, accompanied by the buzz of insects and the lone egret that is keeping watch. It’s a strikingly bucolic beginning for a work about so devastating a subject. We’re in for something different here, is the film’s opening gambit. It’s an unspoken promise that Descendent lives up to.
Would Jesus vote? Here's what Christians should consider this election season
Some Christians are all in on voting when election time arrives but others have a disdainful view of the process and ignore it. Here's what Jesus told his followers about it.
One of America’s Most Sinister Modern Sins Can Begin to Be Fixed
In December 1866, an advertisement in the Annapolis Gazette advertised the “public sale” of a 30-year-old woman named Dilly Harris. Dilly had been found guilty of petty larceny and had been sentenced to be sold for a period of two years. For the passersby who saw her auctioned off on the steps of the courthouse that holiday season it was a familiar sight, the only striking element was that that the 13th Amendment had been passed into law the previous year. While it might seem as if slavery had been abolished in 1865, the 13th Amendment had an exception clause.Tucked...
Opinion: Americans Need to Accept that the Founding Fathers Were Racists
I find it kind of odd when Americans become hostile at the suggestion that the white men who founded this country were racists. We’re talking about men who felt entitled to own other human beings as property based on their race. That’s essentially the definition of racism.
America is built on a racist social contract. It’s time to tear it up and start anew
The current social contract in America is not an expression of our deepest values, greatest hopes and highest ideals. Quite the contrary: it is the result of a centuries-long series of compromises with white supremacists. In his original draft of the Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson included a forceful denunciation...
howafrica.com
How Enslaved Africans Changed The Laws Of Virginia With The Desire To Learn To Read And Write
There were fears among slave owners and colonialists that if the enslaved were given the opportunity to read and write, they would plot revolts and flee the plantations. Due to these impediments, the enslaved were forced to hide in order to learn to read and write. According to the Encyclopedia...
newyorkalmanack.com
Freemasons and the Surrender of General Burgoyne at Saratoga
It was the preeminent fraternal organization in the 18th century, especially in American, English, and French cities and ports as the political, commercial, and intellectual elites gathered within a lodge or meeting. The Battles of Saratoga, America’s “turning point of the Revolution” ended with the victory of the American army...
msn.com
U.S. military to stop honoring Confederate history — finally
The Confederate States of America, the short-lived rogue collection of states addicted to slavery and its profits, will finally be put in its place, if the U.S. Department of Defense has anything to say about it. And a commission that has identified 1,111 items under military control — bases, buildings, streets, signs, and even a floor mat — most certainly does.
On this day in history, Oct. 27, 1858, Teddy Roosevelt, American titan, is born in New York City
President Theodore Roosevelt was born in New York City on Oct. 27, 1858, and went on to live a giant life as war hero and youngest U.S. president, with a legacy that still impacts the nation.
On this day in history, Nov. 1, 1800, John Adams becomes first president to live in the White House
John Adams, in the final months of his administration, became the first American president to live in the new executive mansion, later dubbed the White House, on Nov. 1, 1800.
The GI Bill left behind Black World War II vets. Now there's a move to fix that
Black vets fought overseas but returned home to segregation — which made it harder for them to benefit from the GI Bill. Some in Congress hope to remedy that injustice.
The New History Wars
Ven by the rancorous standards of the academy, the August eruption at the American Historical Association was nasty and personal. The August edition of the association’s monthly magazine featured, as usual, a short essay by the association’s president, James H. Sweet, a professor at the University of Wisconsin at Madison. Within hours of its publication, an outrage volcano erupted on social media. A professor at Cornell vented about the author’s “white gaze.” A historian at the University of San Diego denounced the essay as “significant and substantial violence.” A historian at Knox College, in Illinois, organized an email campaign to pressure the AHA to respond.
BET
Slave Descendants Cautiously Anticipate Meeting With Slave Owners’ Heirs
Descendants of the United States' last known slave ship — Clotilda — have opened up the room for conversation with the ship’s owner’s descendants. According to AL.com, Clotilda Descendants Association representatives told the publication on Wednesday (Oct. 26) that Timothy Meaher’s (steamship owner) two descendants (Helen and Meg Meaher) emailed the association on Tuesday (Oct. 25).
washingtonindependentreviewofbooks.com
American Midnight: The Great War, a Violent Peace, and Democracy’s Forgotten Crisis
Can our country’s dark past teach us anything about its dark present?. The title American Midnight: The Great War, a Violent Peace, and Democracy’s Forgotten Crisis promises to instruct us that the cruel distempers of our times have happened before and that, if we pay attention, we will learn important lessons. And author Adam Hochschild has written wonderful books about other midnights in human history, including King Leopold’s Ghost (European exploitation of the Congo) and Bury the Chains (fighting the transatlantic slave trade). So, yes, attention should be paid.
Albany Herald
JOSEPH REAGAN: Find a way to serve
The 11th hour has become synonymous with Veterans Day, originally called Armistice day, in recognition of the document signed at the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month. In reality, the Armistice ending the war to end all wars was signed around 5 a.m. on Nov. 11. Over the course of the next six hours, nearly 3,000 men would lose their lives in the final hours of a war that had already claimed the lives of 20 million military personnel. The final death of WW1 came at 10:59 a.m. one minute before the guns of war would fall silent.
Comments / 0