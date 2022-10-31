Chicago Bears Week 8 Takeaways: Texas Football Massacre

The final score depicts a blowout, but that was mostly on the Bears' defense. More importantly, Justin Fields continued his development with another solid game.

The Chicago Bears really embraced the Halloween spirit on Sunday. First, they wore their orange helmet/jersey uniform combination . Then, they put the fear in Bears fans by playing some scary bad football... at times.

In the end, the Bears got walloped by the Dallas Cowboys 49-29 in this NFC clash. The loss dropped Chicago's record to 3-5.

This game was ugly from the get-go. The Bears' three phases were not in sync and it ultimately cost them the game. Without further ado, here are the main takeaways from a disappointing Week 8 loss.

Justin Fields

Justin Fields continues to stack good games. He's growing and learning each week, which is perhaps the most important component of the Bears' 2022 season. Having a competent game plan and play-calling certainly helps matters, but QB1 deserves his credit.

Fields followed up his performance against the Patriots on Monday Night Football with another solid showing. The second-year QB had three touchdowns and was much better with ball security. His confidence is growing and it's evident how comfortable he's getting.

His final stat line looked alright: 17/23, 151 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT, 120.0 QB Rating. Additionally, Fields ran for 60 yards and a touchdown on eight rushes. All in all, he accounted for 211 yards.

In an ideal world, it would be nice to see Fields have a monster statistical day where he goes for 300 yards and has a Yards/Attempt higher than 8.0. But he's coming along slowly and with limited play-makers surrounding him. Given the circumstances, he's doing alright.

While Fields had zero turnovers and didn't put the ball in harm's way, he did have one big blunder. With the Bears trailing 42-29, David Montgomery fumbled the ball and Cowboys'star Micah Parsons recovered the ball. Justin Fields was the closest one to Parsons, but instead of touching him down by contact, he lept over him. As a result, Parsons returned it all the way to the house and put the game away.

Defense

The Chicago Bears' defense allowed 42 points and 442 total yards to the Dallas Cowboys. There is no excuse for that. The Cowboys scored a touchdown on each of their first four possessions.

Cowboys First Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 4:42 (TD)

Cowboys Second Drive: 8 plays, 69 yards, 3:12 (TD)

Cowboys Third Drive: 6 plays, 75 yards, 2:51, (TD)

Cowboys Fourth Drive: 8 plays, 54 yards, 2:35 (TD)

Dak Prescott finished the game with the following stat line: 21/27, 250 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT, 114.5 QB Rating. He added 34 yards and a touchdown on five rushes.

It didn't help that the Cowboys were able to convert nine of 11 third-down attempts and went 4/4 in the red zone.

Additionally, the Bears' pass rush was lackluster and inconsistent in their first game without Robert Quinn . They could only manage one sack of Prescott. However, the run defense was Chicago's biggest problem on Sunday. The Bears allowed four touchdowns and 200 yards on 23 rushes, which averages to 6.9 yards per attempt.

Tony Pollard: 14 rushes, 131 yards (9.4 Yds/Att), 3 TD

Dak Prescott: 5 rushes, 34 yards (6.8 Yds/Att), 1 TD

Malik Davis: 8 rushes, 23 yards (2.9 Yds/Att)

KaVontae Turpin: 1 rush, 11 yards (11.0 Yds/Att)

CeeDee Lamb: 1 rush, 1 yard (1.0 Yd/Att)

It was just a dreadful performance by the defense, especially against the run.

Bears' Run Game

Speaking of the running game, the Bears' rushing attack was just as good, if not better. Chicago has piled up over 200 yards against strong defenses in back-to-back weeks.

The Bears logged 240 yards on 43 rushes, good for 5.6 yards per attempt. They even added two touchdowns.

Khalil Herbert: 16 rushes, 99 yards (6.2 Yds/Att), 1 TD

Justin Fields: 8 rushes, 60 yards (7.5 Yds/Att), 1 TD

David Montgomery: 15 rushes, 53 yards (3.5 Yds/Att)

Velus Jones Jr: 2 rushes, 33 yards (16.5 Yds/Att)

Trestan Ebner: 2 rushes, -5 yards (-2.5 Yds/Att)

It was another solid day on the ground. That's one aspect of the Bears' offense that has remained consistent through the first eight weeks.

Eddie Jackson

Eddie Jackson led the team in tackles with 11 (seven solo). While it was a decent individual performance, it's usually not a good sign when a safety leads the team in tackles.

However, Jackson logged his fourth interception of the year, which came at an opportune time to help the Bears' comeback efforts.

Slow Start, Then A Comeback

Speaking of that comeback, the Chicago Bears were down 28-7 at one point. Then, they clawed their way back to within five points at 28-23. Of course, it was aided by the aforementioned Eddie Jackson interception.

This Bears team does not quit and they fight until the very end. That resiliency comes from Matt Eberflus . He simply finds a way to keep his players believing.

Offense

This Bears' offense may have found its identity. Chicago is averaging 31 points per game in the last two games against respectable defenses. That's really impressive.

Luke Getsy has his offense starting to hit its stride. Everything is coming together, and given the evident lack of talent, it's noteworthy.

The Bears are building their rhythm and stacking one good performance after another. It's refreshing to see especially since the Bears aren't known for competent offensive play, at least as of late.

Overall

This was an ugly game overall for the Bears. Looking at the final score, it was a blowout. However, the defense was the biggest issue while the offense put up 29 points.

But there was a silver lining in this loss, and it won't be what most Bears fans will want to hear. This was an ideal "tank" win. Hear me out.

The Bears lost while the offense looked functional and competent. In fact, Justin Fields took another step forward and looks like the franchise QB. The scheme and coaching continue to have direction, while the issues are indicative of a lack of talent. That's a fixable problem that falls on general manager Ryan Pace. There is an obvious foundation and structure in place, which offers real hope for the future.

A "moral victory" is a losing mindset. However, the Bears are in the midst of a rebuild and this was a moral victory. The QB and the offense looked good, and the Bears improved their draft status in the process. Wins and losses aren't the end-all-be-all in 2022. It's all about developing Justin Fields, who appears to be heading in the right direction.

What's On Tap Next?

The Chicago Bears return home in Week 9 to take on the Miami Dolphins. The game will kick off at 12 PM CT on Sunday, Nov. 6 and CBS will carry the broadcast.

The Bears will look to bounce back into the win column and go 2-0 against the AFC East. Luke Getsy and Justin Fields will need to keep the Bears' offensive momentum rolling if they want to accomplish that feat.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins are coming off a close contest – a 31-27 win over the Detroit Lions. Next Sunday, they'll look to improve to 6-3 and keep pace with the Buffalo Bills.

The Bears' defense will have its hands full with the Dolphins' offense. Miami is stacked with dynamic playmakers in QB Tua Tagovailoa and speedy wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Likewise, the Dolphins' running game features former Bear Raheem Mostert and Chase Edmonds, not to mention Tua's ability to run.

The Bears better have their track shoes on and be ready to run.

Tune into the Bears On Tap podcast for further postgame reaction in addition to updates and analysis throughout the week.