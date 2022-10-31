Read full article on original website
Leftover Deer Management Permits available for hunters in New York State
NEW YORK (WWTI) – Leftover Deer Management Permits are available for hunters for some Wildlife Management Units in New York State, according to a press release from the Department of Environmental Conservation. Applications for leftover Deer Management Permits are being accepted for the following Wildlife Management Units: 1C, 3M, 3R, 3S (bowhunting-only), 4J (bowhunting-only), 7F, […]
wrfalp.com
Local Organizations Team Up Against Starry Stonewart in Chautauqua Lake
Local Lake and Watershed organizations have teamed up against the invasive species, starry stonewart, in Chautauqua Lake. Starry stonewort can easily be mistaken for an aquatic plant at first glance. It first made its way to North America in 1974 via the St. Lawrence River. Since then it has spread to lakes across the Northeast.
wutv29.com
Local seniors encouraged to apply for home heating assistance
Here at the Cheektowaga Senior Center these senior citizens are having a Halloween party but for some of them it's not the ghouls and goblins they're afraid of it's the prospect of sky-high heating bills!. "It is very scary, prices were very high to begin with and especially now, especially...
Why These Famous WNY Landmarks Are Turning Teal This Week
Hundreds of buildings and structures around the world, including eight famous Western New York landmarks, will be lit with a brilliant teal color this week to raise awareness for a cause that’s near and dear to so many of us. Over 6.2 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer’s...
Western New York Winter Parking Bans Start On November 1st
Parking bans across several Western New York towns and villages are set to return on Tuesday, November 1st. The annual ban on parking on streets in certain towns and villages returns as we head into the snow season here in Western New York. Most towns have a ban to allow...
Niagara Falls' Mister M's finds new home after building sale
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A Niagara Falls bar/restaurant is making a move to a new home after the sale of its building. Mister M’s House of Food & Drink closed its doors this weekend at 2500 Military Road with plans to reopen in a few months at 2939 Hyde Park Blvd., where Rose’s & Sons Bar & Restaurant closed a few weeks ago.
Buffalo's 2022-2023 Snow Plan includes a live plow-tracking map
The City of Buffalo's 2022-2023 Snow Plan includes a live tracking map, where residents can see what streets have been plowed and when.
stepoutbuffalo.com
Save 10% on Niagara Falls Chicken Wing Tour
This foodie-friendly Buffalo chicken wing-tasting tour takes you on a culinary journey through the streets of Niagara Falls, where locals and visitors alike have been enjoying delicious wings for generations. Hear the stories of chicken wing pioneers from the early years to the present day, and learn how their stories tie into Niagara Falls’ history and heritage. Along the way, you’ll stop to taste Buffalo-style chicken wings at popular spots including Cantina and Anchor Bar, and tingle your tastebuds with flavors like chipotle pepper and BBQ.
These Are The Most “Buffalo” Halloween Decorations We’ve Ever Seen
If you had to designate an official bird of Buffalo, New York, it would be the pink flamingo. Not necessarily real pink flamingos that you would find in the wild, though. Buffalonians have had a love affair with their plastic pink flamingo lawn ornaments for years. Once a front yard...
Trader Joe’s Will Open In Orchard Park, New York Soon?
Western New York is truly a unique place. Yes, we have the best fan base in the NFL with the Bills Mafia and our chicken wings are simply the best on the planet. But there are so many other great reasons to love this area and large retailers and businesses are starting to recognize that as well.
Anthony Bourdain Called This Buffalo Food a Masterpiece
Thursday, November 3rd is National Sandwich Day, and to celebrate (which everyone should - who doesn’t love sandwiches?!), let’s take look back at the time when Anthony Bourdain put one of Buffalo’s most famous ones in the spotlight. The world misses Anthony Bourdain. The former chef and...
DEC Announces Leftover Deer Management Permits Available Nov. 1
NYS- New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today announced that remaining Deer Management Permits (DMPs) New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) in several Wildlife Management Units (WMUs) will be available to hunters beginning Nov.1. Applications for leftover DMPs will be accepted for the...
buffstaterecord.com
Buffalo vintage seller makes a living through clothing
Thrift shopping has become a recent trend by people who are looking for a rare brand name or maybe just for some unique style clothing. Thrifting has been an economical choice by those looking to save money, but they can be shocked by the prices that used items may actually be.
What's being done about neighborhood neglect in Niagara Falls
Over the course of 11 years, a stain continued to grow at the corner of Grove Avenue and 13th Street in Niagara Falls, leaving negative impacts for the people who live in the area.
marketplace.org
At a historic Buffalo, NY, inn, fair wages mean there’s no such thing as a labor shortage
“My Economy” tells the story of the new economic normal through the eyes of people trying to make it, because we know the only numbers that really matter are the ones in your economy. In 2011, Joseph Lettieri and Ellen Carlstrom bought a historic mansion called the Hewitt House,...
Buffalo vs. Ohio Prediction: Tuesday Night MACtion Features a Battle for First Place in the East Division
Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the Buffalo Bulls vs. Ohio Bobcats MAC game, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
southernillinoisnow.com
Buffalo grocery store president speaks out after massacre as tensions rise with some workers
(BUFFALO, N.Y.) — It should have been one of the proudest days as a parent for John Persons. But 90 seconds before the president of Tops Friendly Markets was to watch his son receive his college diploma, his cellphone started buzzing with the worst news imaginable. His company’s executive...
Popular Sports Reporter Abruptly Leaving Buffalo Station
There has been quite the shakeup at local TV lately in Buffalo, New York. It seems like so many of your favorite reporters and TV personalities have up and left Buffalo. Although there may have been some warning internally at the stations, there is little warning to the viewers which makes the exits seem abrupt.
wellsvillesun.com
Flashback: Wellsville Regional News October 31
Michael T. Baldwin looks back on 31 years ago today. October 31st holds bittersweet memories for me. It was at 6 p.m. on that day 31 years ago that WJQZ radio in Wellsville was sold. It was Allegany County’s first commercial FM radio station…created, in part, by a kid that was voted the shyest senior of the Wellsville senior class of 1980. It seems like a lifetime ago. Some people purchase radio stations – I created one from a blank sheet of paper. I designed the format and with no formal training, and designed the building.
Apology Note Posted On Business In Lockport, New York
It’s no secret that there have been staffing troubles over the last year or two across the country, and Western New York is still feeling the effects. You will still see “HIRING” signs as you drive your kids to school or head to work yourself, and you may wonder why there is still a shortage of employees.
