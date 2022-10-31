ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Leftover Deer Management Permits available for hunters in New York State

NEW YORK (WWTI) – Leftover Deer Management Permits are available for hunters for some Wildlife Management Units in New York State, according to a press release from the Department of Environmental Conservation. Applications for leftover Deer Management Permits are being accepted for the following Wildlife Management Units: 1C, 3M, 3R, 3S (bowhunting-only), 4J (bowhunting-only), 7F, […]
wutv29.com

Local seniors encouraged to apply for home heating assistance

Here at the Cheektowaga Senior Center these senior citizens are having a Halloween party but for some of them it's not the ghouls and goblins they're afraid of it's the prospect of sky-high heating bills!. "It is very scary, prices were very high to begin with and especially now, especially...
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
stepoutbuffalo.com

Save 10% on Niagara Falls Chicken Wing Tour

This foodie-friendly Buffalo chicken wing-tasting tour takes you on a culinary journey through the streets of Niagara Falls, where locals and visitors alike have been enjoying delicious wings for generations. Hear the stories of chicken wing pioneers from the early years to the present day, and learn how their stories tie into Niagara Falls’ history and heritage. Along the way, you’ll stop to taste Buffalo-style chicken wings at popular spots including Cantina and Anchor Bar, and tingle your tastebuds with flavors like chipotle pepper and BBQ.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Oswego County Today

DEC Announces Leftover Deer Management Permits Available Nov. 1

NYS- New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today announced that remaining Deer Management Permits (DMPs) New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) in several Wildlife Management Units (WMUs) will be available to hunters beginning Nov.1. Applications for leftover DMPs will be accepted for the...
buffstaterecord.com

Buffalo vintage seller makes a living through clothing

Thrift shopping has become a recent trend by people who are looking for a rare brand name or maybe just for some unique style clothing. Thrifting has been an economical choice by those looking to save money, but they can be shocked by the prices that used items may actually be.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Popular Sports Reporter Abruptly Leaving Buffalo Station

There has been quite the shakeup at local TV lately in Buffalo, New York. It seems like so many of your favorite reporters and TV personalities have up and left Buffalo. Although there may have been some warning internally at the stations, there is little warning to the viewers which makes the exits seem abrupt.
BUFFALO, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Flashback: Wellsville Regional News October 31

Michael T. Baldwin looks back on 31 years ago today. October 31st holds bittersweet memories for me. It was at 6 p.m. on that day 31 years ago that WJQZ radio in Wellsville was sold. It was Allegany County’s first commercial FM radio station…created, in part, by a kid that was voted the shyest senior of the Wellsville senior class of 1980. It seems like a lifetime ago. Some people purchase radio stations – I created one from a blank sheet of paper. I designed the format and with no formal training, and designed the building.
WELLSVILLE, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Apology Note Posted On Business In Lockport, New York

It’s no secret that there have been staffing troubles over the last year or two across the country, and Western New York is still feeling the effects. You will still see “HIRING” signs as you drive your kids to school or head to work yourself, and you may wonder why there is still a shortage of employees.
LOCKPORT, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy