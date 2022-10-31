OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - The search for a missing teenage girl from Dixie County is stepping up as concerns grow for the child’s safety. According to the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office, K9 units were used to search for Demiah Appling, 14, of Old Town on Tuesday. Two other law enforcement agencies aided in the search in the area near Old Town.

DIXIE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO