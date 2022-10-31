ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake City, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mainstreetdailynews.com

LCPD: 3 injured in Lake City shooting

The Lake City Police Department (LCPD) is investigating a gunfire incident that left three people injured Tuesday night. According to an LCPD release, at 10:30 p.m. multiple officers responded to a call of shots fired at the intersection of NW Early and NW Georgia. Officers found three people with bullet wounds, but none with life-threatening injuries. All were transported to area hospitals for treatement.
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Lake City shooting leaves 3 people hurt, police say

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - In the latest instance of gunfire in Lake City, three people were hurt during a shooting on Tuesday night. Lake City Police Department officers say people reported gunfire in the area of the intersection of Northwest Early Street and Northwest Georgia Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Officers found three people with gunshot wounds. None of the injuries were life-threatening.
LAKE CITY, FL
Lake City Reporter

LO shooting suspect captured

LIVE OAK — A Sanford man was arrested Tuesday night in Union County after authorities say he shot into a Live Oak home. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Malik Bellesen, 19, was arrested for shooting into an occupied dwelling. A joint FDLE and Live Oak Police...
LIVE OAK, FL
mycbs4.com

A drug house search led to the arrest of two Levy County men

According to the Levy County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), after searching a drug house on a warrant in Chiefland, two multi-time convicted felons Thomas Barr, 51, and Christopher McQuay, 39, were both arrested. LCSO says that when they arrived at home Barr was inside and McQuay was found not too far...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
valdostatoday.com

Arrested made for Brookwood Drive shooting

VALDOSTA – A 28-year-old Valdosta resident was arrested following a shooting on the 700 block of E Brookwood Drive. Arrested: Lawrence Lee Williams, African American male, 28 years of age, Valdosta resident. On October 4, 2022, at approximately 12:51 am., Valdosta Police Officers, Detectives, and Crime Scene Personnel, responded...
VALDOSTA, GA
WCJB

Lake City Police officers investigate weekend gunfire

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Police Department is investigating three reports of shots fired over the weekend. On Friday at about 9 p.m. officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Northeast Coach Anders Lane. Officers found no evidence or damage in the area. On...
LAKE CITY, FL
valdostatoday.com

Family member of Valdosta homicide suspect arrested

VALDOSTA – Valdosta police arrested a woman for helping a wanted family member escape to West Palm Beach, FL. Arrested: Patrick Tirrell Brockman, African American male, 43 years of age, former Valdosta resident. Arrested: Yolanda Brockman, African American female, 30 years of age, Valdosta resident. Victim: Michael Taylor, 26...
VALDOSTA, GA
wfxl.com

Valdosta Police use K9 officer to arrest burglary suspect

Valdosta police, along with Lowndes County Sheriff Office have arrested a man for burglary. According to VPD, officers responded to the 1200 block of Baytree Rd after receiving a call of a male subject busting a window at the location. Upon arrival, officers found the front door to the office...
VALDOSTA, GA
Action News Jax

Woman found dead in Southside apartment, man flees scene

JACKSONVILLE, Fl. — A death investigation is underway after the body of a woman was discovered inside an apartment complex. JSO responded to the Auburn Glen Apartments off Southside Boulevard, north of Baymeadows Road around 9 p.m. Tuesday after apartment residents said they heard loud banging and screaming. A...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Micanopy woman sentenced in animal cruelty case

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Erin A. Douglas, 28, has been sentenced to 30 days in jail, 3 years of probation, and 300 hours of community service on 20 charges of animal cruelty. She is also prohibited from having any animals. Douglas was initially charged with 24 counts of aggravated animal...
MICANOPY, FL
WCJB

Man is arrested for theft and biting a woman

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after biting a woman in Alachua County. Gainesville police officers arrested 23-year-old Keon Peebles yesterday. More than 2 weeks ago, he got into an argument with a woman who was pregnant with his child at their home on NE 15th street.
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy