mainstreetdailynews.com
LCPD: 3 injured in Lake City shooting
The Lake City Police Department (LCPD) is investigating a gunfire incident that left three people injured Tuesday night. According to an LCPD release, at 10:30 p.m. multiple officers responded to a call of shots fired at the intersection of NW Early and NW Georgia. Officers found three people with bullet wounds, but none with life-threatening injuries. All were transported to area hospitals for treatement.
WCJB
Lake City shooting leaves 3 people hurt, police say
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - In the latest instance of gunfire in Lake City, three people were hurt during a shooting on Tuesday night. Lake City Police Department officers say people reported gunfire in the area of the intersection of Northwest Early Street and Northwest Georgia Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Officers found three people with gunshot wounds. None of the injuries were life-threatening.
Lake City Reporter
LO shooting suspect captured
LIVE OAK — A Sanford man was arrested Tuesday night in Union County after authorities say he shot into a Live Oak home. According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Malik Bellesen, 19, was arrested for shooting into an occupied dwelling. A joint FDLE and Live Oak Police...
News4Jax.com
Man charged with murder in ‘random’ shooting that left Westside resident dead, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced a man is now charged with murder after what police described as a “random” shooting this summer on the city’s Westside that left a resident dead. Keith Bernard Hubbard, 38, was arrested in July on...
mycbs4.com
A drug house search led to the arrest of two Levy County men
According to the Levy County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), after searching a drug house on a warrant in Chiefland, two multi-time convicted felons Thomas Barr, 51, and Christopher McQuay, 39, were both arrested. LCSO says that when they arrived at home Barr was inside and McQuay was found not too far...
valdostatoday.com
Arrested made for Brookwood Drive shooting
VALDOSTA – A 28-year-old Valdosta resident was arrested following a shooting on the 700 block of E Brookwood Drive. Arrested: Lawrence Lee Williams, African American male, 28 years of age, Valdosta resident. On October 4, 2022, at approximately 12:51 am., Valdosta Police Officers, Detectives, and Crime Scene Personnel, responded...
WCJB
Lake City Police officers investigate weekend gunfire
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Police Department is investigating three reports of shots fired over the weekend. On Friday at about 9 p.m. officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Northeast Coach Anders Lane. Officers found no evidence or damage in the area. On...
valdostatoday.com
Family member of Valdosta homicide suspect arrested
VALDOSTA – Valdosta police arrested a woman for helping a wanted family member escape to West Palm Beach, FL. Arrested: Patrick Tirrell Brockman, African American male, 43 years of age, former Valdosta resident. Arrested: Yolanda Brockman, African American female, 30 years of age, Valdosta resident. Victim: Michael Taylor, 26...
JSO: Woman found dead inside apartment after neighbors report hearing screams, loud noises
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police searched overnight alongside K9s for a suspect involved in a homicide on the Southside. Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officers are talking to witnesses who describe hearing screaming and banging inside an apartment where a woman was found dead. Police say reports came in around 9 p.m....
wfxl.com
Valdosta Police use K9 officer to arrest burglary suspect
Valdosta police, along with Lowndes County Sheriff Office have arrested a man for burglary. According to VPD, officers responded to the 1200 block of Baytree Rd after receiving a call of a male subject busting a window at the location. Upon arrival, officers found the front door to the office...
Action News Jax
‘I’m hit dude:’ Body camera video captures moment Jacksonville officer was shot in October
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Newly-released body-worn camera video from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office shows officers chasing a suspect last month before they say they were ambushed. The video is from October 2. It shows a JSO officer responding to a burglary call on Hatchling Court. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
Action News Jax
Woman found dead in Southside apartment, man flees scene
JACKSONVILLE, Fl. — A death investigation is underway after the body of a woman was discovered inside an apartment complex. JSO responded to the Auburn Glen Apartments off Southside Boulevard, north of Baymeadows Road around 9 p.m. Tuesday after apartment residents said they heard loud banging and screaming. A...
First Coast News
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrests murder suspect within 24 hours of fatal shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from our coverage of the shooting referenced in this report. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in a murder on Jacksonville's Northside less than 24 hours after the crime, according to a press release. Brian Antoine Jordan,...
WCJB
Dixie County Sheriff, K9 units search last known location of missing teenager
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - The search for a missing teenage girl from Dixie County is stepping up as concerns grow for the child’s safety. According to the Dixie County Sheriff’s Office, K9 units were used to search for Demiah Appling, 14, of Old Town on Tuesday. Two other law enforcement agencies aided in the search in the area near Old Town.
Troopers arrest three for high-speed chase reaching speeds of 160 mph
Three people were arrested following a multi-county car chase that reached speeds of more than 160 mph and involved multiple law enforcement agencies.
Police find missing Lake City woman safe
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lake City Police were searching for Rebecca Leann Woods, 39, who was last heard from on October 31 on Wednesday. She was considered missing and endangered.
Police: Animals left for days without food, water at Lake Butler slaughterhouse
LAKE BUTLER, Fla. — A Union County slaughterhouse owner is facing an animal cruelty charge after disturbing conditions were discovered at the facility, forcing officers from the Department of Agriculture, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and Union County Sheriff's Office to investigate claims of animal neglect and food safety issues.
mycbs4.com
Lake City Police investigate three reports of gunfire, finding more than 20 shell casings
Lake City — Lake City Police say they are investigating three different reports of shots fired, and they say two cars were hit with bullets. On Friday night, Police say they responded to a report of gunfire, but they could not find any evidence, or damage. Sunday morning, Police...
alachuachronicle.com
Micanopy woman sentenced in animal cruelty case
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Erin A. Douglas, 28, has been sentenced to 30 days in jail, 3 years of probation, and 300 hours of community service on 20 charges of animal cruelty. She is also prohibited from having any animals. Douglas was initially charged with 24 counts of aggravated animal...
WCJB
Man is arrested for theft and biting a woman
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after biting a woman in Alachua County. Gainesville police officers arrested 23-year-old Keon Peebles yesterday. More than 2 weeks ago, he got into an argument with a woman who was pregnant with his child at their home on NE 15th street.
