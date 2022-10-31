ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ambcrypto.com

Dogecoin: With buyers exhausted, DOGE may head in this direction…

Dogecoin [DOGE] was exchanging hands at $0.1418 per token at the time of writing. The price of leading meme coin rallied by over 130% in the last week, data from CoinMarketCap revealed. Courtesy of Elon Musk’s final acquisition of social media giant Twitter, data from IntoTheBlock revealed that up to...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving

The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
u.today

Justin Sun, Who Predicted Every Ethereum Top, Now Transferred $50 Million to Binance

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today

XRP Whales Move Whopping 975.1 Million Tokens: Details

dailyhodl.com

Crypto Exchange Coinbase Announces Support for Two Low-Cap Solana (SOL) Based Altcoin Projects

Top US digital asset exchange Coinbase has announced it will be adding two Solana (SOL)-based crypto projects to their list of tradable altcoins. Announcing via Twitter, Coinbase says it will be adding support for Marinade (MNDE) and Marinade Staked SOL (mSOL) on the Solana network, with trading beginning on November 3rd once liquidity conditions are met.
u.today

SHIB Price Analysis for November 2

u.today

Dogecoin Price Exploded by 115% Last Week, Speculations Abound

dailyhodl.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Makes Crypto Adoption Prediction, Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Become New Gold

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong is forecasting a timeline for global crypto adoption, saying that the industry is still in its very early days. In a new episode of Coinbase’s Around the Block podcast, Armstrong says Bitcoin’s market capitalization is not yet big enough for BTC to act as a serious flight-to-safety asset that some of its advocates have been predicting.
u.today

54 Million XRP Sent to Bitstamp As Price Drops 6%, Here’s Why It Might Be Important

u.today

Ethereum Rushing Toward $1,800: Crypto Market Review, October 31

cryptoglobe.com

Cardano: Popular Crypto Analyst Points to ‘Massive Area to Buy’ $ADA

Popular cryptocurrency analyst Michaël van de Poppe has recently shared his thoughts on the smart contract platform Cardano ($ADA), and pointed to a “long-term, massive area to buy” the cryptocurrency. In a tweet van de Poppe shared with his over 600,000 followers on the microblogging platform, the...
u.today

Massive Crypto Whales Are Back in Business, Analyst Expects Major Movements

u.today

Dogecoin Addresses in Profit Rise to 65% as Price Reaches Five-month High

u.today

XRP and BTC Were Only Cryptos to Attract Funds Flows Last Week: Details

reinisfischer.com

Crypto Options Trading Income October 2022 - $80.55

Welcome, to the second renewed crypto options trading report, where I share the results of how my crypto options trades performed in the month of October 2022. For trading crypto options, I'm using deribit (affiliate link) trading platform for selling covered calls, verticals, and sometimes buying puts. In the past...
u.today

Cardano Hidden Signal Shows Why It May Bounce Soon: Crypto Market Review, November 2

u.today

Bitcoin Will Not Get to $200K or $300K, Mohamed El-Erian Says, Here's Why

