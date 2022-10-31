ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom's Guide

TurboAnt V8 review: A scooter made for long commutes

By Mike Prospero
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YoenT_0itHFGjC00

TurboAnt V8: Specs

Size (folded): 45.7 × 19.9 × 18.1 inches
Size (unfolded): 45.7 × 19.9 × 45.5 inches
Weight: 47.62 pounds
Top speed: 20 mph
Max estimated range: 50 miles
Motor: 450W front hub
Battery: 36V, 7.5 Ah x 2
Max rider weight: 275 pounds
Tires: 9.3-inch pneumatic

As more of us use electric scooters for alternative transportation — say, to go to work or the grocery store — the likelihood that your scooter will get stolen increases. While it’s a good idea to lock your scooter up to a bike rack or light post, many of the best electric scooters don’t have a good way for you to do this.

The TurboAnt V8 is one of the few electric scooters with a dedicated slot for a bike lock, so you can leave your hoopty secure in the knowledge that someone won’t walk — or ride — off with it. Plus, the V8 has dual batteries with a promised 50-mile range, so you won’t have to charge it as often, either. Does this $649 scooter rise to the level of some of the best electric scooters? You’ll have to read the rest of our TurboAnt V8 review to find out.

TurboAnt V8 review: Price and availability

The TurboAnt V8 was released in August of 2022; it’s available for $799 on TurboAnt’s website .

TurboAnt V8 review: Design

This is one aggressively designed scooter. Where I thought the TurboAnt M10 was a bit generic, there’s no mistaking the V8’s angular, ridged design. Starting from the top, the handlebars are connected to the beefy, hexagonal downtube by three struts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gtoG3_0itHFGjC00

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The connector between the downtube and the deck is a chunk of machined metal, with large cutouts giving it an industrial look. Even the rubber mat on the large 19.7 x 6.9-inch deck has a similar pattern, allowing the design to flow all the way to the back of the scooter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bVrQc_0itHFGjC00

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

In the middle of the angled connector is a fairly large opening through which you can thread a bike lock.

The V8 has two batteries: one in the deck, and one in the downtube, which can be removed so that you can charge it wherever. The combination of both batteries gives the V8 a hypothetical range of up to 50 miles. However, the resulting thickness of the downtube, plus the weight of the scooter — a hefty 47 pounds — makes it very hard to carry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46pwsd_0itHFGjC00

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

In the center of the handlebars is a small black and white display that shows your current speed as well as how much charge remains in each of the V8’s batteries. The right handlebar has a thumb-activated throttle along with a single button to turn the V8 on and off, activate its lights, and switch between its three riding modes (Eco, Comfort, and Sport).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35MdsU_0itHFGjC00

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The scooter also features mechanical disc brakes and electronic brakes, as well as a headlight and a tail light. I liked that there were lights not just at the top of the handlebar, but also in the front and back of the desk; the more lights, the easier it is for cars to see you on the road.

TurboAnt V8 review: Performance

Like many of the electric scooters I test, I rode the V8 several times to and from my local train station as part of my daily commute, as well as around town. Overall, I found the V8 to be a solid performer.

The V8’s 450W front hub-mounted motor was able to scoot me around comfortably at speeds up to 20 miles per hour. The V8’s 9.3-inch pneumatic tires helped smooth out bumps somewhat, as did its full suspension: The front tire has a single shock absorber, while the rear tire has dual springs mounted horizontally inside the chassis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KyJNp_0itHFGjC00

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Going up a steeper hill, I was a little disappointed that the V8 slowed to around 6 mph; that’s the speed I usually get from scooters with much smaller motors. The Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max, which has a 350W motor in its rear wheel, was able to keep me going at around 10 mph.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cA6DN_0itHFGjC00

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The two-step quick-release mechanism that lets you fold the V8’s downtube was as beefy as the rest of the scooter, yet it was very easy to use. And, the bike lock slot was more than large enough for my Kryptonite lock.

TurboAnt V8 review: Battery life and range

Turboant advertises the V8 having a range of up to 50 miles, thanks to its dual 36V, 7.5 Ah batteries. Of course, that’s under ideal conditions; in actuality, I saw far less of a range.

After riding the scooter for 10 miles under somewhat hilly streets, the battery(s) had dropped to 50%  — indicating that I’d most likely get about 20 miles out of the V8 before I’d need to recharge it. Of course, your mileage will vary based on your terrain, and the size and weight of the rider.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06N1zY_0itHFGjC00

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

One thing in the V8’s favor is that one of its batteries — the one in the downtube — is removable, so you don’t have to lug this 47-pound behemoth up a flight of stairs.

TurboAnt V8 review: Verdict

Among the best electric scooters we’ve tested, only the $899 Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max , with a 40-mile range, is comparable to what the TurboAnt V8 offers. The Segway has a more subdued design, and its slimmer downtube and marginally lighter weight (41 pounds) makes it easy to carry.

We also found that the Segway offered a bit more power when climbing up hills. But, there’s no security slot for a bike lock, and its battery is non-removable. If you’re looking for an electric scooter with some range — and don’t have to carry it up stairs — the TurboAnt V8 is worth checking out.

Comments / 0

Related
electrek.co

This funky-looking electric bike claims to be the safest e-bike in the world

The Van Raam Balance may not look that different from afar, but upon closer inspection you’ll see a novel-looking frame that, among other features, helps the Netherlands-based company tout it as the safest two-wheeled electric bike in the world. The biggest difference between the Van Raam Balance’s frame and...
Robb Report

We Road-Tested the Best Electric Bikes on the Market. Here Are Our 15 Favorites.

Recently, the global ebike market was forecasted to explode from $25 billion in 2020 to around $48 billion by 2028, doubling the value it was predicted to reach before the pandemic. People are looking to add more outdoor exercise to their lifestyle habits while also hopefully decreasing automobiles from their daily commute. Beyond the the clear health benefits, a recent study revealed the expense of owning an electric bike (e.g., charging, tune-ups, tires, etc.) to be just over $300 per year. Annual car maintenance costs more than eight times that amount. But the range of ebike options is simply overwhelming, with...
Inyerself

The Electrom LEV is Considered a Light Electric Vehicle

At first glance, the Electrom LEV looks like a cross between a typical two-wheeled bicycle and an electric scooter. But upon closer inspection, it’s clear that this is a uniquely designed mode of transportation that bridges the gap between bicycles and automobiles. With the incorporation of a front fairing, the rider can traverse wet and snowy terrains with minimal effect. The recumbent positioning and the comfortable mesh seat make for an enjoyable ride over lengthy periods.
insideevs.com

French MTB Company Rockrider Unveils 2023 E-Bike Lineup

French mountain bike brand under the Decathlon group, Rockrider is already working on its 2023 roster as the current season comes to a close. The Decathlon group brand unveiled its new line of electric mountain bikes at the Roc d'Azur, a sizable gathering of mountain bike aficionados held annually in Fréjus, France. It is referred to as E-EXPL and comes in 5 variations.
Mens Journal

Learning to Ride on a Zero FXE Electric Motorcycle

Getting a motorcycle license has long been a goal of mine. It always seemed like a natural extension of my absolute obsession with life on two wheels. I’m a self-proclaimed accomplished cyclist, so how hard could it be to transition from pedal power to motor power? “Not hard,” I was assured by friends who’ve ridden […]
VERMONT STATE
Robb Report

Watch: Meet the Model A, the First Flying Car That Actually Drives Like a Car and Flies Like a Helicopter

Alef’s electric Model A, priced at around $300,000, will be the only road-certified flying car that can do vertical takeoff and landings like electric-powered eVTOLs, including the Joby S4, Lilium Jet and Vertical Aerospace VX4. Santa Clara, California-based Alef recently introduced its two-passenger Model A, saying it would be on “pre-sale” for a deposit of $1,500 in the first quarter of next year. The company says the first deliveries will happen in the fourth quarter of 2025. Besides its retro-futuristic look (thanks to Hirash Razaghi who has designed Jaguars and Bugattis) the Model A is different from other flying cars entering...
The Guardian

Buying an e-bike? Here’s what you need to look for

More than two-thirds of Britons have started or are considering cycling to work to cut travel costs, according to research from the employee benefits company Blackhawk. Could an e-bike be a solution?. Decide on the main use. E-bikes power you along with the help of a motor paired with a...
MotorAuthority

2023 Ford Transit Trail comes ready for van life

Ford on Thursday introduced a new version of its Transit van that embraces the whole van life culture. It's called the Transit Trail, and it arrives for the 2023 model year with a starting price of $65,975, before destination. The Transit Trail has been designed to be ready for adventures...
MISSOURI STATE
MotorTrend Magazine

The 2023 Ford Transit Trail Could Become the Camper Van of Your Adventurous Dreams

With its Ford F-150 Raptor, Bronco Raptor, and Super Duty Tremor, for example, Ford is no stranger when it comes to getting factory-backed off-road adventure trucks and SUVs into the hands of its eager thrill-seeking, nature-loving adrenaline junkies, who also likely use Fords to get work done during the week. However, Ford hadn't dressed up its venerable Transit van, the proverbial second fiddle in the adventure van market to the 4x4 Mercedes Sprinter (partly because of the Transit's former rear-wheel drive only setup)—until now. With the Transit getting an all-wheel drive option a few years ago and the insatiable popularity of the off-grid adventure van market, there couldn't be a better time for the 2023 Ford Transit Trail van to hit the scene. It's no Transit Raptor (can you imagine?), but it offers a ton more than the 2022 Transit Adventure Prep Package. A step in the right direction, undoubtedly van builders have their eyes on this machine.
outsidemagazine

I Can See the Future of Bicycle Technology and I Don’t Like It

I do my best to resist conspiracy theories. For example, I don’t go around saying that the Earth is flat. Sure, if it really was round you’d expect cycling to be much easier since you’d always be going downhill just a tiny bit, but I’ll go ahead and give the “scientists” the benefit of the doubt so I don’t get shunned by “society.”
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
474K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy