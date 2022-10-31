Read full article on original website
Drug companies issue statements in response to rising insulin costs, patients struggling to afford medicine
ATLANTA — America leads the world in expenses for prescription medications. In the late 1990s, pharmaceutical companies started raising the prices of their drugs and it's costing Americans their lives – many are forced to choose between quality of life or death. 11Alive's four-part #CostofCare series focuses on...
NASDAQ
Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy gets U.S. FDA approval
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Johnson & Johnson's therapy for treating a type of multiple myeloma, giving another treatment option to patients with the incurable blood cancer, the company said on Tuesday. Adds details on approval. Oct 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration...
CNBC
Pfizer CEO reveals 2030 growth plan as company faces up to $18 billion revenue hit from generics
CEO Albert Bourla said Pfizer is staring down an expected loss of up to $18 billion in revenue from 2025 though 2030 as it loses several key patents. Bourla said Pfizer plans to makeup the difference and then some through its recent acquisitions as well as its in-house pipeline. He...
News Channel 25
Insulin prices putting health of diabetics at risk
It's becoming more difficult for Americans to manage diabetes. Insulin is now more expensive than it's ever been. A national health survey says more than 1 million U.S. adults with diabetes rationed their insulin last year to save money. They reportedly either skipped doses, took less than needed or delayed...
getnews.info
Type 2 Diabetes Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth During the Forecast Period (2022-2032), Examines DelveInsight | Key Companies – Pfizer, Oramed, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company
The Type 2 Diabetes market is expected to surge due to the disease’s increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Type 2 Diabetes pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Type 2 Diabetes market dynamics. DelveInsight’s “Type 2 Diabetes Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″...
COVID rebound after Pfizer treatment likely due to robust immune response, study finds
Oct 6 (Reuters) - A rebound of COVID-19 symptoms in some patients after taking Pfizer's antiviral Paxlovid may be related to a robust immune response rather than a weak one, U.S. government researchers reported on Thursday.
MedicalXpress
Getting to the heart of COVID-19 vaccination and its cardiovascular risks
A comprehensive review and meta-analysis of published research confirm that young adults (40 years old and younger) have a slightly elevated risk for myocarditis or pericarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination. The analysis is reported in a new study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine. "Our study analyzes data to...
Psych Centra
Transdermal Patch for Schizophrenia: Does It Help?
A transdermal patch is the latest treatment available for schizophrenia. It administers medication through the skin to ease symptoms such as lack of motivation or emotion, but may not be for everyone. The use of transdermal patches is a growing trend in healthcare. These patches attach to the skin and...
As RSV cases surge, Pfizer says it has a promising vaccine
After decades of researching respiratory syncytial virus, scientists announced a major development for a possible vaccine that could be available as soon as next year
Multiple Opioid Replacements For Chronic Pain Explored
Studies from varied labs are largely considered as races against the clock due to the increasing worldwide opioid epidemic. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to chronic or extreme pain, or who suspects an addiction issue, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to outlets includingNeuroscience.com, Health.UCDavis.edu, The Center for Disease Control’s National Center for Health Statistics, and ONCNursingNews.com.
Provention Bio's Second Try, Apellis's Eye Disorder Drug Review, 3 Adcom Verdicts And More: November's Key PDUFA Catalysts Biotech Investors Must Know
October proved to be a mixed month for the Food and Drug Administration’s regulatory decisions. Two new molecular entities, or NMEs, were approved during the month, bringing the tally for the year-to-date period to 28. Among the NME approvals were Johnson & Johnson JNJ unit Janssen’s Tecvayli, a BCMA-targeting...
Pfizer to seek approval for RSV vaccine
As parents and doctors deal with three significant illnesses — COVID-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus or RSV — pharmaceutical company Pfizer says it may seek approval for a new vaccine to prevent RSV by the end of the year. RSV usually causes cold-like symptoms that are normally...
When Will the RSV Vaccine be Available? Pfizer Jab Shows 'Positive' Results
Pfizer said that it plans to submit an application for approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) by the end of the year.
IGC Q2 2023 Revenue Grows 261%, THC Based Drug For Alzheimer's Entering Phase 2 Trials
India Globalization Capital, Inc. IGC reported its second fiscal quarter 2023 financial results, revealing revenue of $202,000, a 261% increase compared to $56,000 in the same quarter of 2022. The increase in revenue is primarily related to increased sales of the company’s CBD-based products and services including its CBD-infused energy beverages.
Pfizer starts early-stage trial of combined Covid and flu vaccine
Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has launched an early-stage study of a combined Covid/flu vaccine.The firm, which is partnering with BioNTech, said the first patient was given a dose this week of the vaccine, which combines a flu shot and Pfizer’s bivalent Covid vaccine designed to tackle the Omicron variant.The phase 1 study, to be carried out in the US, is recruiting 180 people aged 18 to 64, who will be followed up for six months.The study will look at the safety of the combined jab, how effective it is and also whether patients suffer any side-effects.The flexibility and manufacturing speed of...
Psych Centra
Medical Cannabis and Bipolar Disorder Treatment
Some sources say cannabis might help with bipolar disorder symptoms — but research suggests it can be dangerous. Various reports say that cannabis might help people manage the symptoms of bipolar disorder. If you have bipolar disorder, you might be tempted to self-medicate with cannabis. However, there’s a lack...
Managed Healthcare Executive
Move Over, CAR-T. There’s Now a Bispecific Antibody Approved as a Late-Line Treatment for Multiple Myeloma.
The FDA approved Tecvayli (teclistamab) yesterday after approving two CAR-T therapies as late-line treatments for multiple myeloma earlier this year. Because it is ‘off the shelf,’ Tecvayli may have advantages over the CAR-T therapies, which are custom made for each patient and involve harvesting the patient's T cells.
Managed Healthcare Executive
Price and End Points. For Cancer Drugs, There Is a Disconnect, Research Finds
Overall survival is considered a more definitive end point. But according to Vinay Prasad, M.D., M.P.H., and colleagues , drugs approved based on progression-free survival and overall response rate were priced higher than those approved based on overall survival. Cancer drugs approved on the basis of overall survival were priced...
NIH Director's Blog
Bionic pancreas simplifies management of type 1 diabetes
A bionic pancreas managed blood glucose levels in people with type 1 diabetes better and with less user input than existing methods. Such a device could make managing blood glucose easier and improve quality of life for people with type 1 diabetes. If you have type 1 diabetes, your body...
Wbaltv.com
Insulin treatment for diabetics celebrates 100 years of use
It has been 100 years since doctors first used insulin to save a Type 1 diabetic's life. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 37 million Americans have diabetes. Some Type-2 diabetes patients need insulin, while Type-1 diabetes patients depend on insulin every day to survive. Vicki...
