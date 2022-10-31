ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

Johnson & Johnson's blood cancer therapy gets U.S. FDA approval

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Johnson & Johnson's therapy for treating a type of multiple myeloma, giving another treatment option to patients with the incurable blood cancer, the company said on Tuesday. Adds details on approval. Oct 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration...
News Channel 25

Insulin prices putting health of diabetics at risk

It's becoming more difficult for Americans to manage diabetes. Insulin is now more expensive than it's ever been. A national health survey says more than 1 million U.S. adults with diabetes rationed their insulin last year to save money. They reportedly either skipped doses, took less than needed or delayed...
getnews.info

Type 2 Diabetes Market to Witness Upsurge in Growth During the Forecast Period (2022-2032), Examines DelveInsight | Key Companies – Pfizer, Oramed, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company

The Type 2 Diabetes market is expected to surge due to the disease’s increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Type 2 Diabetes pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Type 2 Diabetes market dynamics. DelveInsight’s “Type 2 Diabetes Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032″...
MedicalXpress

Getting to the heart of COVID-19 vaccination and its cardiovascular risks

A comprehensive review and meta-analysis of published research confirm that young adults (40 years old and younger) have a slightly elevated risk for myocarditis or pericarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination. The analysis is reported in a new study in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine. "Our study analyzes data to...
Psych Centra

Transdermal Patch for Schizophrenia: Does It Help?

A transdermal patch is the latest treatment available for schizophrenia. It administers medication through the skin to ease symptoms such as lack of motivation or emotion, but may not be for everyone. The use of transdermal patches is a growing trend in healthcare. These patches attach to the skin and...
Joel Eisenberg

Multiple Opioid Replacements For Chronic Pain Explored

Studies from varied labs are largely considered as races against the clock due to the increasing worldwide opioid epidemic. This article is based on science and accredited media reports. No medical advice is offered on the part of the author, as it is imperative for anyone who suffers from disorders of any type related to chronic or extreme pain, or who suspects an addiction issue, to visit their doctor. All listed theories and facts within this article are fully-attributed to outlets includingNeuroscience.com, Health.UCDavis.edu, The Center for Disease Control’s National Center for Health Statistics, and ONCNursingNews.com.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pfizer to seek approval for RSV vaccine

As parents and doctors deal with three significant illnesses — COVID-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus or RSV — pharmaceutical company Pfizer says it may seek approval for a new vaccine to prevent RSV by the end of the year. RSV usually causes cold-like symptoms that are normally...
The Independent

Pfizer starts early-stage trial of combined Covid and flu vaccine

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has launched an early-stage study of a combined Covid/flu vaccine.The firm, which is partnering with BioNTech, said the first patient was given a dose this week of the vaccine, which combines a flu shot and Pfizer’s bivalent Covid vaccine designed to tackle the Omicron variant.The phase 1 study, to be carried out in the US, is recruiting 180 people aged 18 to 64, who will be followed up for six months.The study will look at the safety of the combined jab, how effective it is and also whether patients suffer any side-effects.The flexibility and manufacturing speed of...
Psych Centra

Medical Cannabis and Bipolar Disorder Treatment

Some sources say cannabis might help with bipolar disorder symptoms — but research suggests it can be dangerous. Various reports say that cannabis might help people manage the symptoms of bipolar disorder. If you have bipolar disorder, you might be tempted to self-medicate with cannabis. However, there’s a lack...
Managed Healthcare Executive

Price and End Points. For Cancer Drugs, There Is a Disconnect, Research Finds

Overall survival is considered a more definitive end point. But according to Vinay Prasad, M.D., M.P.H., and colleagues , drugs approved based on progression-free survival and overall response rate were priced higher than those approved based on overall survival. Cancer drugs approved on the basis of overall survival were priced...
NIH Director's Blog

Bionic pancreas simplifies management of type 1 diabetes

A bionic pancreas managed blood glucose levels in people with type 1 diabetes better and with less user input than existing methods. Such a device could make managing blood glucose easier and improve quality of life for people with type 1 diabetes. If you have type 1 diabetes, your body...
Wbaltv.com

Insulin treatment for diabetics celebrates 100 years of use

It has been 100 years since doctors first used insulin to save a Type 1 diabetic's life. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 37 million Americans have diabetes. Some Type-2 diabetes patients need insulin, while Type-1 diabetes patients depend on insulin every day to survive. Vicki...

